ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Report: Arrests made in murder of Migos rapper Takeoff

By Collin Kelley
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y7HwJ_0jVeZPSZ00
Takeoff (Courtesy MTV)

Houston, Texas police announced Friday that they have arrested a suspect for the murder of Atlanta rapper Takeoff.

Houston Police said during a press conference that Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, had been arrested on Thursday and charged with homicide. A second suspect, Cameron Joshua, was arrested earlier this week by HPD and charged with unlawful carrying a weapon.

Takeoff, 28, was born Kirsnick Khari Ball in Lawrenceville, GA, where he co-founded the influential rap group Migos.

Police aid Takeoff, who was shot and killed Nov. 1 outside a Houston bowling alley, was an innocent bystander in the incident.

Thousands turned out for a public memorial service for Takeoff at State Farm Arena on Nov. 11.

The post Report: Arrests made in murder of Migos rapper Takeoff appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
534K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy