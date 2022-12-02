Read full article on original website
Related
Why Nio Shares Reversed a Monday Morning Pop
Nio has investors expecting a sharp increase in production and deliveries in the fourth quarter.
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, PARA, CRWD
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 17,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Walmart CEO warns company will close stores if theft doesn't slow down
The world's largest retailer likely loses about 1% of its US revenue — or roughly $3 billion every year — to stealing by customers and employees.
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock underperformed through most of the day on Monday. The software stock was down 2.6% by about 3 p.m. ET, compared to a 2% drop in the S&P 500. That decline added to a tough year for owners of the software giant's shares, which are down 26% so far in 2022 while the broader market is lower by 16%.
A Good Reason To Buy Apple Stock in December
Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Free Report is still trying to shake off the most recent wave of bearishness triggered by the supply issues in China. Share price remained stable around $150 for a couple of weeks before sinking to the low $140s in the past couple of trading days.
After Massive 722% Rally, is Alliance Resource Stock (NYSE:ARLP) a Buy?
Alliance Resource Partners (NYSE: ARLP) investors have experienced the wildest roller coaster ride over the past few years. The stock had plunged to an all-time low of $2.63 back in October 2020 before commencing a monster rally to its current price of around $22.81. That’s a 722% return in just over two years, excluding dividends. You didn’t even have to time the stock to make mad gains. Even if you were late to the party and had bought the stock a year ago, Alliance has still gained by around 125% since.
Costco stock: Five Wall Street analysts; five hot takes
No doubt that Costco has had a pretty good year. For one thing, our 2022 Company of the Year has outperformed the bearish market — the stock so far this year is down only 7 percent year-to-date ended Nov. 29, compared with a decline of 17 percent for the S&P 500. Many investors, in addition, love the big retailer because of its fanatic customers and strong balance sheet.
February 2023 Options Now Available For Ares Management (ARES)
Investors in Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 73 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ARES options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
V.F. (VFC) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
V.F. (VFC) closed the most recent trading day at $29.39, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
HLNE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A (Symbol: HLNE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.99, changing hands as low as $69.07 per share. Hamilton Lane Incorporated - Class A shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HLNE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
July 2024 Options Now Available For Gitlab
Investors in Gitlab Inc - Class A (Symbol: GTLB) saw new options become available today, for the July 2024 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 591 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the GTLB options chain for the new July 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Is It Worth Investing in P&G (PG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
Interesting ROKU Put And Call Options For June 2024
Investors in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) saw new options begin trading today, for the June 2024 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 563 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a potential opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ROKU options chain for the new June 2024 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Centene (CNC) Concludes Magellan Rx Divestment to Prime
Centene Corporation CNC announced that it concluded the Magellan Rx divestiture to Prime Therapeutics LLC. Centene received Magellan Rx while purchasing Magellan Health in January 2022. The divestment has been completed within the scheduled time. Despite Magellan Rx being equipped with cutting-edge capabilities, Centene decided to divest the business to...
After Golden Cross, MannKind (MNKD)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
After reaching an important support level, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MNKD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that...
