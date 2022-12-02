Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
PRF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.64, changing hands as low as $157.22 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
VIOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $182.35, changing hands as low as $181.15 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPSM
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SPSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.62, changing hands as low as $38.58 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Lakeland Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LKFN
In trading on Monday, shares of Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.81, changing hands as low as $74.13 per share. Lakeland Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LKFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
After Golden Cross, MannKind (MNKD)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
After reaching an important support level, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MNKD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that...
NASDAQ
TD SYNNEX (SNX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.63, changing hands as low as $97.21 per share. TD SYNNEX Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.43, changing hands as low as $20.97 per share. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
After Massive 722% Rally, is Alliance Resource Stock (NYSE:ARLP) a Buy?
Alliance Resource Partners (NYSE: ARLP) investors have experienced the wildest roller coaster ride over the past few years. The stock had plunged to an all-time low of $2.63 back in October 2020 before commencing a monster rally to its current price of around $22.81. That’s a 722% return in just over two years, excluding dividends. You didn’t even have to time the stock to make mad gains. Even if you were late to the party and had bought the stock a year ago, Alliance has still gained by around 125% since.
NASDAQ
Ex-Dividend Reminder: MGM Resorts International, Dick's Sporting Goods and SpartanNash
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM), Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS), and SpartanNash Co (Symbol: SPTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. MGM Resorts International will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 12/15/22, Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4875 on 12/30/22, and SpartanNash Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of MGM's recent stock price of $38.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of MGM Resorts International to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when MGM shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for DKS to open 0.42% lower in price and for SPTN to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.
NASDAQ
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $25.36, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Coming into today, shares of the auto finance company...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MTCH, PARA, CRWD
Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), where a total of 17,133 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49% of MTCH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring December 16, 2022, with 2,108 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 210,800 underlying shares of MTCH. Below is a chart showing MTCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Hancock Whitney (HWC) Stock?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Considering these...
NASDAQ
Tuesday 12/6 Insider Buying Report: BX, SLRC
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Friday, Blackstone's Director, Ruth Porat, made a $1.67M buy of BX, purchasing...
NASDAQ
February 2023 Options Now Available For Ares Management (ARES)
Investors in Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES) saw new options become available today, for the February 2023 expiration. One of the key data points that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 73 days until expiration the newly available contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ARES options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
NASDAQ
Calix (CALX) Is Up 5.75% in One Week: What You Should Know
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
First Week of April 2023 Options Trading For Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (VGIT)
Investors in Vanguard Scottsdale Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (Symbol: VGIT) saw new options begin trading this week, for the April 2023 expiration. One of the key inputs that goes into the price an option buyer is willing to pay, is the time value, so with 136 days until expiration the newly trading contracts represent a possible opportunity for sellers of puts or calls to achieve a higher premium than would be available for the contracts with a closer expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the VGIT options chain for the new April 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Comments / 0