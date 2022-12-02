Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
VIOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $182.35, changing hands as low as $181.15 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
PRF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.64, changing hands as low as $157.22 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - CVE
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (Symbol: CVE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.52, changing hands as low as $18.36 per share. Cenovus Energy Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CVE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPSM
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SPSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.62, changing hands as low as $38.58 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
NASDAQ
TD SYNNEX (SNX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $97.63, changing hands as low as $97.21 per share. TD SYNNEX Corp shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.43, changing hands as low as $20.97 per share. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
Phillips 66 (PSX) closed the most recent trading day at $103.08, moving -1.03% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
Is It Worth Investing in P&G (PG) Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?
When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock's price, but are they really important?. Let's take a look at what these Wall Street heavyweights have to say...
NASDAQ
After Golden Cross, MannKind (MNKD)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
After reaching an important support level, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MNKD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that...
NASDAQ
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why United Natural (UNFI) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
NASDAQ
V.F. (VFC) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
V.F. (VFC) closed the most recent trading day at $29.39, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
NASDAQ
Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $373.00, changing hands as low as $369.32 per share. Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DPZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Tuesday 12/6 Insider Buying Report: BX, SLRC
As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys. On Friday, Blackstone's Director, Ruth Porat, made a $1.67M buy of BX, purchasing...
NASDAQ
CVR Energy Stock Getting Very Oversold
In trading on Tuesday, shares of CVR Energy Inc (Symbol: CVI) entered into oversold territory, changing hands as low as $31.92 per share. We define oversold territory using the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which is a technical analysis indicator used to measure momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares seen opening lower ahead of RBI policy decision
BENGALURU, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were tipped to open slightly lower on Wednesday, ahead of a widely expected interest rate hike, with traders waiting for details on the central bank's outlook in its fight against domestic inflation. India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore Exchange SINC1 were...
NASDAQ
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $25.36, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Coming into today, shares of the auto finance company...
Comments / 0