Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
Would you like a portfolio that can generate enough passive income to allow for a comfortable retirement? I'll let you in on a very poorly kept secret that could help you get there. Many of the world's most successful investors manage institutions that must disclose their trading activity four times a year.
Motley Fool
2 Super Stocks Down 51% and 65% to Buy Before They Rebound
Bill.com grew its revenue by a whopping 94% in the most recent quarter, bucking the economic weakness. DigitalOcean's cloud business is outgrowing the cloud businesses of both Amazon and Microsoft right now. Shares of both companies are beaten down, but could be set for a strong rebound in the new...
NASDAQ
2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Buying Hand Over Fist
Any way you look at it, putting your money to work in the stock market has been awfully frightening this year. All three of the major market indexes experienced peak-to-trough declines of more than 20% this year. This has been a rotten year for most of the stocks in the...
msn.com
What Bear Market? The Dow Is Officially In A Bull Market And The S&P 500 May Follow Suit
The Dow Jones Industrial Average index has surged about 20% since Oct. 13 after printing a double bottom pattern near the $28,700 mark and forming a V-shaped reversal. Although the S&P 500 has rebounded 15% since that same date, it hasn’t been able to prove the recent bear market is over, whereas the Dow entered into a confirmed bull cycle on Nov. 10.
Want $1,000 in Dividends in 2023? Buy 266 Shares of This Consumer Stock.
Reaching $1,000 in dividend income might be more within reach than you expect with this high-yielding Dividend King.
Motley Fool
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now
Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NASDAQ
OZK Dividend Yield Pushes Above 3%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.32), with the stock changing hands as low as $42.26 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
NASDAQ
PRF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.64, changing hands as low as $157.22 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
msn.com
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
NASDAQ
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPSM
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SPSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.62, changing hands as low as $38.58 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
VIOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $182.35, changing hands as low as $181.15 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
NASDAQ
JPST: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the JPST ETF (Symbol: JPST) where we have detected an approximate $190 inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 44,2,6,00,,000 to 44,6,4,00,,000). The chart below...
NASDAQ
Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.43, changing hands as low as $20.97 per share. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Malaysia Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished lower in three consecutive sessions, slipping almost 20 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,470-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the red again on Wednesday. The global forecast for...
NASDAQ
Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know
Caterpillar (CAT) closed at $232.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Extend Sell-Off Amid Worries About Interest Rate Outlook
(RTTNews) - Stocks moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the sell-off seen over the course of Monday's session. The major averages all showed significant moves to the downside, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting a particularly steep loss. The major averages climbed off their worst levels going into the...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why United Natural (UNFI) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Comments / 0