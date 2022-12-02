Read full article on original website
PRF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (Symbol: PRF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $157.64, changing hands as low as $157.22 per share. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for SPSM
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (Symbol: SPSM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.62, changing hands as low as $38.58 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPSM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock underperformed through most of the day on Monday. The software stock was down 2.6% by about 3 p.m. ET, compared to a 2% drop in the S&P 500. That decline added to a tough year for owners of the software giant's shares, which are down 26% so far in 2022 while the broader market is lower by 16%.
VIOO Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (Symbol: VIOO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $182.35, changing hands as low as $181.15 per share. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIOO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
After Golden Cross, MannKind (MNKD)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
After reaching an important support level, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. MNKD recently experienced a "golden cross" event, which saw its 50-day simple moving average breaking out above its 200-day simple moving average. A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that...
Lakeland Financial Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LKFN
In trading on Monday, shares of Lakeland Financial Corp (Symbol: LKFN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $74.81, changing hands as low as $74.13 per share. Lakeland Financial Corp shares are currently trading off about 4.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LKFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Micron (MU) Stock Moves -1.17%: What You Should Know
Micron (MU) closed at $54.04 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.17% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.79%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%. Coming into today, shares of the...
After Massive 722% Rally, is Alliance Resource Stock (NYSE:ARLP) a Buy?
Alliance Resource Partners (NYSE: ARLP) investors have experienced the wildest roller coaster ride over the past few years. The stock had plunged to an all-time low of $2.63 back in October 2020 before commencing a monster rally to its current price of around $22.81. That’s a 722% return in just over two years, excluding dividends. You didn’t even have to time the stock to make mad gains. Even if you were late to the party and had bought the stock a year ago, Alliance has still gained by around 125% since.
Are Investors Undervaluing H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
V.F. (VFC) Stock Moves -0.41%: What You Should Know
V.F. (VFC) closed the most recent trading day at $29.39, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%. Heading into today, shares of the maker of...
Ally Financial (ALLY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ally Financial (ALLY) closed at $25.36, marking a +1.04% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.44% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Coming into today, shares of the auto finance company...
Is The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. The Bank of Princeton (BPRN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Dominos Pizza (DPZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $373.00, changing hands as low as $369.32 per share. Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DPZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc (Symbol: NOVA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.43, changing hands as low as $20.97 per share. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Reasons Why United Natural (UNFI) Is a Great Growth Stock
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
Tetra Tech (TTEK) Shares Up 11.3% in 6 Months: Here's Why
Tetra Tech, Inc. TTEK appears in good shape, with its shares rallying 11.3% over the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 8.8%. Tetra Tech’s diversified business structure allows it to mitigate the adverse impacts of weakness in one of its end markets with strength across the others. Also, its focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services is constantly amplifying its competitive edge.
Here's Why Pinduoduo Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Public Service Enterprise Group, PPL and Becton, Dickinson
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/8/22, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG), PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL), and Becton, Dickinson & Co (Symbol: BDX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 12/30/22, PPL Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 1/3/23, and Becton, Dickinson & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.91 on 12/30/22. As a percentage of PEG's recent stock price of $60.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when PEG shares open for trading on 12/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for PPL to open 0.77% lower in price and for BDX to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.
