ABC 15 News
Kari Lake criticizes judge who sanctioned her legal team in lawsuit against Maricopa County
PHOENIX, AZ — Kari Lake says the lawsuit she and Mark Finchem filed before the Arizona Primary was not in bad faith. Lake says her lawyers should not be sanctioned. On Thursday, Federal District Court Judge John Tuchi disagreed saying Lake's and FInchem's legal team filed false, misleading, and unsupported claims in their lawsuit against Maricopa County.
Kari Lake Refuses To Back Down, Insists This 'Isn't About Me'
The Donald Trump-endorsed Arizona gubernatorial candidate has raised the possibility of a fraudulent election because of a delayed vote count.
Trump slammed for claiming that 10 million illegal immigrants are entering the United States
Donald Trump has been slammed for claiming that the United States is registering around 10 million illegal immigrants each year under President Biden's rule. Former United States President Donald Trump.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Arizona rancher: After MS-13 walked through the gap in the border wall, they came knocking at my door
An Arizona rancher on the southern border has seen more drug runners and dead migrants on his land. He urged Congress and President Biden to finish the border wall.
Border agents find migrants hiding in pickup truck bed, aboard train as large groups continue to cross into US
Illegal immigrants were caught crossing in droves this week as border officials in Texas and Arizona caught multiple migrants hiding inside a pickup truck and aboard a train.
Biden Accuser Tara Reade 'Will Not Be Silenced,' Would Testify Under Oath
Tara Reade called on House Republicans to investigate her accusations of sexual assault against President Joe Biden.
Washington Examiner
Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities
The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
Feds raid home of an Area 51 enthusiast who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base in Nevada: Claims he and his girlfriend were 'detained and treated in the most disrespectful way' by 20 agents
Agents from the FBI and the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations raided the homes of the operator of one of the world's most popular Area 51 websites. The raid on two properties owned by Joreg Arnu took place on November 3. One home is in the tiny Nevada town of Rachel and the other is in Las Vegas.
Church That Made Gay Man a Bishop Accused of Letting 'Inmates Run Asylum'
Cedrick Bridgeforth is the first openly gay Black bishop in the United Methodist Church. He won the election with nearly 80 percent of the vote.
States Sending Stimulus Checks in December 2022
Residents in these states could get an additional holiday gift this month in the form of a state "stimulus" payment.
Abbott to Biden: Texas is increasing security along Mexican border to fight migrant ‘invasion’
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday sent a letter to President Joe Biden saying the state is increasing its border security initiatives along the Mexican border to fight a migrant "invasion." This came the same day he sent letters to two state agencies ordering them to ratchet up security initiatives as part of Operation Lone Star.
Massive group of migrants hits Texas border as end of Title 42 looms
A group of hundreds hit the southern border early Saturday morning, just weeks before the Title 42 public health order will expire due to a court-ordered winddown.
Biden administration projecting daily migrant border crossings could double when Trump-era policy ends
The Department of Homeland Security is projecting between 9,000 to 14,000 migrants may attempt to cross the US southern border a day when a Trump-era border policy ends in late December, more than double the current number of people crossing, according to a source familiar with the projections.
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Georgia Voters Break Senate Runoff Turnout Record — Again
Republicans are getting nervous as early voting swells.
Fentanyl fight overwhelms Arizona police as drug busts track farther north: former cop
An elected Yuma official and a former Arizona law enforcement officer team up to address drug smuggling as Border Patrol struggles to process migrant influx.
Supreme Court signals support for website designer who wants to decline same-sex weddings
At issue in the Supreme Court case, 303 Creative v. Elenis, is whether an anti-discrimination law for businesses runs afoul of the First Amendment.
El Paso facing pressure to declare migrant emergency as predicted surge looms
Migrant crisis flashpoint city El Paso has run out of money and is so overwhelmed it released 1,000 people to fend for themselves on the city’s streets in November — but the mayor is refusing to give in to pressure and declare a state of emergency. The Texas city is has become ground zero for the immigration crisis with over 53,000 migrants entering the US in October alone, making it the busiest border crossing in the nation. The number of people flooding in is set to skyrocket in three weeks when Title 42 — a pandemic-era restriction which allows authorities to refuse...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s border crisis endangers skies as air marshals sent south
If you live in a community near the southern border, the Biden border crisis has been disrupting your life for almost two years now. If you live in a Democratic-controlled sanctuary city such as New York or Washington, D.C., the flood of immigrants has been hitting your community for a few months now, ever since Republican governors started taking up your leaders on their promises and busing border-crossers to your city.
Border district congressman warns of migrant 'hurricane' at border when Title 42 ends
Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, is warning of a hurricane of mirgation at the southern border when Title 42 ends later this month after a federal court order.
