ABC 15 News

Kari Lake criticizes judge who sanctioned her legal team in lawsuit against Maricopa County

PHOENIX, AZ — Kari Lake says the lawsuit she and Mark Finchem filed before the Arizona Primary was not in bad faith. Lake says her lawyers should not be sanctioned. On Thursday, Federal District Court Judge John Tuchi disagreed saying Lake's and FInchem's legal team filed false, misleading, and unsupported claims in their lawsuit against Maricopa County.
Washington Examiner

Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities

The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
Daily Mail

Feds raid home of an Area 51 enthusiast who runs a website dedicated to the secretive military base in Nevada: Claims he and his girlfriend were 'detained and treated in the most disrespectful way' by 20 agents

Agents from the FBI and the Air Force's Office of Special Investigations raided the homes of the operator of one of the world's most popular Area 51 websites. The raid on two properties owned by Joreg Arnu took place on November 3. One home is in the tiny Nevada town of Rachel and the other is in Las Vegas.
New York Post

Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp

Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
New York Post

El Paso facing pressure to declare migrant emergency as predicted surge looms

Migrant crisis flashpoint city El Paso has run out of money and is so overwhelmed it released 1,000 people to fend for themselves on the city’s streets in November — but the mayor is refusing to give in to pressure and declare a state of emergency. The Texas city is has become ground zero for the immigration crisis with over 53,000 migrants entering the US in October alone, making it the busiest border crossing in the nation. The number of people flooding in is set to skyrocket in three weeks when Title 42 — a pandemic-era restriction which allows authorities to refuse...
Washington Examiner

Biden’s border crisis endangers skies as air marshals sent south

If you live in a community near the southern border, the Biden border crisis has been disrupting your life for almost two years now. If you live in a Democratic-controlled sanctuary city such as New York or Washington, D.C., the flood of immigrants has been hitting your community for a few months now, ever since Republican governors started taking up your leaders on their promises and busing border-crossers to your city.

