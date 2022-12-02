Jimmy Fallon recalls how Dolly Parton phone call freaked out Uber driver: ‘Stay on the road, buddy’

Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award
Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
"Send Them To The White Lotus": 28 People And Characters Who Scream "Eat The Rich"
London Tipton could benefit from a night at the White Lotus hotel.
'The Voice' shocker: John Legend 'stunned' as one coach's team entirely cut before finale
"The Voice" had another nail-biter vote reveal Tuesday — and the results left one coach's team officially out of the competition.
