Golf Channel
An ode to simpler times: Mud balls aggravate field in Albany
NASSAU, Bahamas – Remember a simpler time in golf? When bona fide controversies didn’t involve another country’s sovereign wealth fund, mounting lawsuits or generational consequences?. Remember when the only time math was an issue was when someone signed an incorrect scorecard and the world ranking, albeit a...
Golf Channel
Inside Viktor Hovland's crazy final hole that ended with another Hero title
Moments before he again lifted the tiger-topped trophy at Tiger Woods’ tournament, Viktor Hovland played the role of narrator on Sunday evening in the Bahamas as his bid for a second straight Hero World Challenge title appeared to be sinking fast left of Albany’s 18th green. Hovland led...
Golf Channel
Winner’s bag: Hero World Challenge champion Viktor Hovland
IRONS: Ping i210 (4-PW) with KBS TourV 125X. WEDGES: Ping Glide 4.0 50-degree and 56-degree SS grinds (KBS TourV 130X), Glide 2.0 58-degree TS Grind (True Temper S400)
Golf Channel
Tom Kim gets 'goosebumps' after South Korea beats Portugal at World Cup
NASSAU, Bahamas – Tom Kim was gazing at his phone as he headed to the first tee at Albany Resort for the second round at the Hero World Challenge. At the time, South Korea was tied, 1-1, in the nation’s final group stage match against Portugal at the World Cup.
Golf Channel
Viktor Hovland matches Tiger Woods' Hero feat, has epic response
Viktor Hovland is fast becoming the king of post-victory soundbites. His latest one-liner came Sunday evening in the Bahamas, where Hovland had just wrapped up a wild victory for his second straight Hero World Challenge title. Speaking with Golf Channel's Steve Sands on Albany's 18th green, Hovland was told that, with his win, he had joined tournament host Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of this event.
Golf Channel
Cameron Smith misses Aussie Open cut after 'a few too many beers' night before
Cameron Smith was enjoying a few beers with some of his mates Friday night at Moonee Valley Racing Club in Melbourne when he had to, well, get back on the horse. Smith, who a week earlier won the Australian PGA, figured he’d missed the cut at the Australian Open when he decided on the night out. But when his 2-over total through 36 holes surprisingly proved good enough to play on into Saturday, Smith quickly changed pace.
Golf Channel
LIV Golf files to depose DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley
LIV Golf has opened a second legal front in its ongoing challenge of what it calls the existing professional golf ecosystem. The most recent litigation was filed on Nov. 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and is an extension of an antitrust lawsuit that was filed against the PGA Tour in the Northern District of California in August by a group of players who had joined LIV.
Golf Channel
Scottie Scheffler looks to reclaim world No. 1, calls OWGR system 'flawed'
NASSAU, Bahamas – The “flawed” OWGR system might work in Scottie Scheffler’s favor with the Masters champion poised to reclaim the top spot in the world ranking this week, but that doesn’t make the ranking any less flawed. Following a second-round 68 that moved him...
Golf Channel
Devastated by DQ at Q-Series, Alana Uriell is determined to bounce back
It had been an emotional 48 hours for Alana Uriell. Two days earlier, the 26-year-old professional golfer had made the costliest mistake of her career, signing for an incorrect score and subsequently being disqualified from LPGA Q-Series after just two rounds. Now, she was tasked with making sense of it all.
Golf Channel
Despite playing 'horrible,' Kevin Kisner aces par-3 12th at Hero World Challenge
NASSAU, Bahamas – Jordan Spieth laughed as he walked by Kevin Kisner. “Getting a beer on you, Kiz,” Spieth smiled. “I know you will,” Kisner shot back. Kisner made the week’s first hole in one Saturday during the third round of the Hero World Challenge at the 189-yard 12th hole. It was the only part of his day worth celebrating.
Golf Channel
Scottie Scheffler runner-up to Hovland at Hero, narrowly misses world No. 1
NASSAU, Bahamas – In the complicated formula that is the world ranking math, this outcome was exceedingly easy for Scottie Scheffler to understand. He came up exactly two shots short of reclaiming the top spot in the world ranking on Sunday at the Hero World Challenge. Scheffler – who...
