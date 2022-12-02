Read full article on original website
Related
Coinbase Wallet Says Apple Blocked Its Feature for Sending NFTs
Coinbase Wallet tweeted Thursday (Dec. 1) that Apple has prevented it from adding a feature. Apple blocked Coinbase Wallet’s latest app release until it disabled a feature on Coinbase Wallet iOS that enabled sending non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Coinbase Wallet said in the first post of a thread. It added...
Coinbase Joins Elon Musk In Slamming The Apple App Store Tax
Alongside Elon Musk regarding his Twitter woes, Coinbase has also joined up in criticizing Apple's 30% "app tax" applied to anything on the App Store.
nftgators.com
After Twitter, Now Apple Blocks Coinbase Wallet From the App Store
Apple has blocked Coinbase Wallet in the App Store. The tech giant wants the crypto exchange company to disable NFT payments in the wallet app. Apple says the gas fee should be paid through its in-app purchase system ‘so that it can take its 30% cut’. Apple has...
decrypt.co
Apple Forces Coinbase to Disable NFT Transfers on Its Wallet App
Apple has begun enforcing its 30% tax on NFT transactions, and Coinbase isn’t happy. Coinbase’s Wallet iOS application no longer supports NFT transactions because of Apple’s strict new policies on NFTs, which were announced in October. “You might have noticed you can't send NFTs on Coinbase Wallet...
Futurism
Someone's Converting Millions of the Stolen FTX Funds Into Bitcoin
In the hours after the FTX cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy, opportunistic hackers — or possibly an insider — took advantage of the chaos and began looting hundreds of millions of dollars worth of crypto. Now, it appears, they're hard at work laundering it. As CNBC reports, the...
u.today
XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $2,800,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) Has Exited Crypto Exchanges in Just One Month: Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode reveals that crypto exchanges are witnessing a massive exodus of Bitcoin as BTC holders take the initiative to self-custody their coins. According to Glassnode’s Bitcoin exchange net position change metric, which tracks the 30-day supply held in exchange wallets, 179,250 BTC worth over $2.8 billion at time of writing has exited centralized crypto exchanges in the last month.
dailyhodl.com
Whale Initiates Massive $12,000,000 Polygon (MATIC) Transaction on Coinbase As Top Crypto Asset Rebounds
A crypto whale has abruptly transferred $12 million worth of the blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) as the top crypto asset flashes signs of strength. The crypto-tracking platform Whale Alert reported the transaction and notes the large address sent 13,428,828 MATIC tokens to top US crypto exchange Coinbase. MATIC is...
u.today
One Trillion SHIB Moved to Coinbase as Coin Prints Long Green Candle
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
fullycrypto.com
Crypto Market Approaches Crucial Price Resistance
The crypto market is approaching a crucial area of resistance following Bitcoin’s rise from $17,000. The next test is the support that survived all the crypto contagion events but was eventually sunk by FTX. The rally could take Bitcoin as high as $18,500. Bitcoin enjoyed a weekend pump to...
u.today
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 3
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph
Mysterious Bitcoin miner shows off oldest signature dated Jan. 2009
Online forums are integral to the Bitcoin origin story, where Satoshi Nakamoto and early contributors collaborated to discuss and create a disruptive financial system from scratch. One of the oldest Bitcoin forums — bitcointalk.org — still preserves historical discussions around creating the Bitcoin (BTC) logo and the payment system.
How to create your own crypto wallet
There are software wallets and hardware wallets. Here are the steps to create either one.
msn.com
Is the worst over for bitcoin and the rest of crypto?
The meltdown of FTX has sent the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies tumbling more than 60% this year…and the carnage has spread to publicly traded companies with exposure to digital assets. Shares of Coinbase, Square-owner Block (SQ), top bitcoin miners Hive (HVBTF) and Riot (RIOT), crypto bank Silvergate...
wealthinsidermag.com
Web3 Crypto Onboarding Platform Transak Integrates With Coinbase Wallet
According to Transak, users of the Coinbase self-custody wallet in South East Asia can now use its Web3 onboarding platform “as a fiat on-ramp to buy crypto.” Transak’s integration with the Coinbase wallet is coming at a time when more users are becoming “aware of the importance of keeping their assets safe, secure, and in their control.”
cryptoslate.com
Non-whale Bitcoin investors break accumulation record last seen in 2017
Data compiled by CryptoSlate shows that the number of Bitcoin wallets holding 10 to 100 BTC had their supply rise from 2.98 to over 3.26 million coins between 2018 and 2022. However, in the respect of accuracy, there are a few caveats to this data. It is unclear how many of these wallets belong to exchanges, over-the-counter trading desks, or other entities rather than individuals. Further, data on the Bitcoin aSOPR trend also depicts extreme capitulation across the market at large.
bitcoinist.com
Payments Giant Stripe Launches Cash To Crypto Web3 Service
Stripe, an Irish-American financial services company, recently announced it is launching a project that would make fiat-to-crypto payments easier for Web3 businesses in many countries. Dubbed as “fiat-to-crypto on-ramp,” the new offering features a customisable widget that could be directly integrated into a decentralized app (dApp), a non-fungible token (NFT)...
coingeek.com
Introduction to Bitcoin smart contracts
Bitcoin is complex cash with functionalities such as smart contracts. When discussing smart contracts, most people think of Ethereum, Solana or other blockchain systems rather than Bitcoin itself. However, Bitcoin offers it all in its original form—the BSV blockchain. Bitcoin entrepreneur and developer Xiaohui Liu, the founder and CEO...
thecoinrise.com
Apple Blocks iOS Coinbase Wallet Holders Over 30% Gas Fee
Details from a Twitter post suggest that the users of Coinbase Inc’s self-custody crypto wallet can no longer transfer Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) due to the fact that they have been blocked by Apple. Therefore, iOS users are not allowed to send NFTs from their crypto wallets on any iOS...
Comments / 0