New Leadership Prepares FUEL For A High Growth Future
Greenville, S.C. – FUEL, one of Greenville’s leading marketing and branding agencies, announced today the acquisition of the company by Mary Church Cornette, the agency’s vice president and creative director. Warren Griffith, who has led the company since 2011 serving as CEO, is pursuing a new career opportunity in the real estate marketing industry leading to the decision to step down from FUEL.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS welcomes Erica Berg Hardwick
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Erica Berg Hardwick has joined the company’s Buist Avenue office as a sales associate. As a native of Greenville, Erica is excited to bring her extensive knowledge of the Upstate to real estate. Over the last twenty years, Erica has been involved in Greenville and the surrounding communities in many ways, including working for former Solicitor, Bob Ariail, teaching Spanish at Hillcrest High School, and most recently owning and operating Collective Music Solutions, a successful full-service music entertainment company. Erica is passionate about real estate and looks forward to serving Spanish- and English-speaking clients through this new venture. After graduating from Travelers Rest High School, she attended Erskine College, where she was an honor graduate and received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.
Infinity Welcomes Green Point Hemp as New Client
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Infinity Marketing, a fully integrated marketing agency in the Upstate, is proud to add Green Point Hemp to its growing client roster. The agency has developed a new website for one of the most advanced companies in the hemp sector. “We wanted to find an agency...
Greenville Housing Funds reports 2022 successes, looks forward to 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. – Greenville Housing Fund leaders reported a successful year in 2022 and laid out their 2023 goals and aspirations during a celebratory Annual Meeting Thursday morning. Chief accomplishments from the past year include the production of 246 affordable new apartments and homes in Greenville County and the...
City of Inman Wins State Planning Award
The City of Inman was awarded the Rural Outstanding Project Award for their master planning efforts from the South Carolina Chapter of the American Planning Association (SCAPA) at their annual conference. Mayor Cornelius Huff, City Manager Joe Lanahan, City Planner April Gibson, and master planning partner Irene Dumas Tyson with BOUDREAUX and Larry McGoogin with Toole Design Group received the award and presented the Downtown Master Plan at the SCAPA Conference.
USC Research Calls for Long-Term Strategy to Address Teacher Shortages
A University of South Carolina research team’s new report suggests that the state does not need another series of programs, but rather a new strategy, to truly change the future of teaching. The Pickens County School District is one of the partners in this research study, and local results feature prominently in the findings.
Cowboy Up Rebrands as The Foundry at Judson Mill
Greenville, South Carolina – Cowboy Up, Greenville’s newest music venue located in the historic Judson Mill District, announced today it is rebranding as The Foundry at Judson Mill to better reflect a broad range of musical genres and bigger named artists. The venue is closed starting this Saturday...
