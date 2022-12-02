Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices C. Dan Joyner, REALTORS is pleased to announce that Erica Berg Hardwick has joined the company’s Buist Avenue office as a sales associate. As a native of Greenville, Erica is excited to bring her extensive knowledge of the Upstate to real estate. Over the last twenty years, Erica has been involved in Greenville and the surrounding communities in many ways, including working for former Solicitor, Bob Ariail, teaching Spanish at Hillcrest High School, and most recently owning and operating Collective Music Solutions, a successful full-service music entertainment company. Erica is passionate about real estate and looks forward to serving Spanish- and English-speaking clients through this new venture. After graduating from Travelers Rest High School, she attended Erskine College, where she was an honor graduate and received a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish.

