Best Local Music Stores for Christmas Shopping in El Paso

'Tis the season to be jolly ... and to start shopping. Here are a few ideas for getting gifts and supporting local businesses in El Paso. One friend or family member that we pretty much all have on our gift lists is a musician. Whether they play standard instruments like guitar, bass, drums, piano, etc or less conventional instruments like accordinas, or glockenspiels, they need stuff.
Display of model trains decorated for Christmas

EL PASO, Texas - With the holidays chugging into full swing, what better way to get into the spirit than by seeing a display of model trains decorated for Christmas?. The Sunflower Bank’s Holiday Model Train Display returns for its second year with an enhanced, more extensive exhibit and a new collaboration with the City of El Paso’s 2022 WinterFest.
Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
Miller High Life sells leg lamp you can drink out of for Christmas

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Miller High Life is putting their twist on a Christmas classic – the iconic leg lamp - with a drinkable High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower. The fully functioning lamp and beer tower stands at 3.5 feet tall and holds a whopping 2.2 liters of beer (a full six packs worth) so it can be the centerpiece of any holiday gathering this season.
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Last day in the 70s

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. 19 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Looks like we are staying on the warmer side of things, expect a high of 71 degrees before we finally cool down to the 60s tomorrow!
Hope and Anchor hosts Artists Market in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In case you feel you missed out on Buy El Paso day Hope and Anchor will host an Artists' Market for anyone looking to snag some local art for the holidays. The market was held on Sunday afternoon on the west side of El...
Road closures happening Dec. 4th through Dec. 10th

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE. Monday, December 05. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE...
City looks to build new dog park in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is considering building a new dog park in central El Paso. The proposed location is at the northwest corner of Tom Lea Lower Park at 1203 Schuster Ave. A design rendering of the park shows fenced-in areas for small...
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible rain chances continue this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday, which is expected to help produce rain chances Wednesday afternoon. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
The flu is on the rise... for dogs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well we’ve all heard of the human flu, well what about the dog flu. It’s not just humans that can get the flu. Canine influenza or dog flu is very similar to human flu which can cause a cough, runny nose, fever, sleepiness, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite.
Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso

Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
