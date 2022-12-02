Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The El Paso couple giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Migrants are Entering Texas Illegally and There is No Border Patrol in SightTom HandyEl Paso, TX
This City in West Texas is Running Out of Space Holding MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First TimeTom HandyEl Paso, TX
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military BaseTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
cbs4local.com
WinterFest brings more than 20k people to downtown El Paso over weekend
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — WinterFest is an El Paso tradition that has been running for over 30 years. WinterFest began on November 18 and ends on January 1. The weekend of Dec 3 brought over 25,000 people to the Plaza, according to the WinterFest Coordinator, Diana Cepeda. "The...
El Paso Families Invited To Operation HOPE’s Annual Trunk of H.O.P.E event
It’s the best time of the year! The giving season is here in El Paso and several organizations are showing their giving spirit by giving back to children in our community. One of those organizations is Operation Hope which is partnering with the A&A All The Way Foundation and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for its annual Trunk of Hope event.
Best Local Music Stores for Christmas Shopping in El Paso
'Tis the season to be jolly ... and to start shopping. Here are a few ideas for getting gifts and supporting local businesses in El Paso. One friend or family member that we pretty much all have on our gift lists is a musician. Whether they play standard instruments like guitar, bass, drums, piano, etc or less conventional instruments like accordinas, or glockenspiels, they need stuff.
KVIA
Display of model trains decorated for Christmas
EL PASO, Texas - With the holidays chugging into full swing, what better way to get into the spirit than by seeing a display of model trains decorated for Christmas?. The Sunflower Bank’s Holiday Model Train Display returns for its second year with an enhanced, more extensive exhibit and a new collaboration with the City of El Paso’s 2022 WinterFest.
Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots
Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
cbs4local.com
Miller High Life sells leg lamp you can drink out of for Christmas
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Miller High Life is putting their twist on a Christmas classic – the iconic leg lamp - with a drinkable High Life Leg Lamp Beer Tower. The fully functioning lamp and beer tower stands at 3.5 feet tall and holds a whopping 2.2 liters of beer (a full six packs worth) so it can be the centerpiece of any holiday gathering this season.
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Last day in the 70s
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Tuesday!. 19 days away from Christmas!!🎄🎅🏻🎁☃️🎉🛍🛒. Looks like we are staying on the warmer side of things, expect a high of 71 degrees before we finally cool down to the 60s tomorrow!
cbs4local.com
Hope and Anchor hosts Artists Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — In case you feel you missed out on Buy El Paso day Hope and Anchor will host an Artists' Market for anyone looking to snag some local art for the holidays. The market was held on Sunday afternoon on the west side of El...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening Dec. 4th through Dec. 10th
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes closure from Pellicano Drive to Zaragoza POE. Monday, December 05. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE...
cbs4local.com
City looks to build new dog park in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is considering building a new dog park in central El Paso. The proposed location is at the northwest corner of Tom Lea Lower Park at 1203 Schuster Ave. A design rendering of the park shows fenced-in areas for small...
cbs4local.com
Photographer in El Paso hopes to bring water source to Uganda community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A photographer in El Paso is using her talent to capture a need in a community in east Africa. Prints up at Joe Vinny & Bronsons cafe in central El Paso brought an interactive experience for folks to learn about a need of clean water in Uganda.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Possible rain chances continue this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting a cold front Tuesday into Wednesday, which is expected to help produce rain chances Wednesday afternoon. For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
KRQE News 13
New Mexico winery bistro featured in Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants 2022
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yelp released its “Top 100 US Restaurants 2022” list, and one New Mexico restaurant made it. The 9th annual list is based on Yelpers the website reached out to for their favorite dining spots. Rankings were then determined by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, according to Yelp’s website.
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Sherriff's Office and local area organizations collect toys for kids
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso County Sherriff's Office with the help of the Majesty Car Club hosted a car show at the Santa with a Badge Toy Drive Sunday afternoon. The Sherriff's department hoped to collect more than 2,000 toys for kids who may need a...
The El Paso couple giving away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
Enchanting Christmas Boat Tour Through Magical Twinkling Light Displays Is Just 3-Hours From El Paso
One of our area’s most unique holiday lights display is a short road trip away from El Paso. It’s called Christmas on the Pecos, where the Christmas-obsessed can hop on a boat for a magical evening of twinkling Yuletide splendor in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Why check out decked-out...
Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales
According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
cbs7.com
The flu is on the rise... for dogs
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Well we’ve all heard of the human flu, well what about the dog flu. It’s not just humans that can get the flu. Canine influenza or dog flu is very similar to human flu which can cause a cough, runny nose, fever, sleepiness, eye discharge, and a reduced appetite.
cbs4local.com
Sentry Insurance opening office in El Paso; expected to bring job opportunities
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Sentry Insurance will be opening a new office in El Paso and is it expected to create more job opportunities, The Borderplex Alliance announced Tuesday. The office is set to open in early 2023 and will provide support for both personal and commercial lines...
Top 3 Places For Christmas Biscochos In El Paso
Biscochos are actually Mexican "wedding cookies" but they have somehow become a Christmas staple for many families, Hispanic or not. It's a Borderland thing so even El Pasoans with no Hispanic ties at all are getting in on this delicious tradition. The cookie itself is pretty simple to make. You...
Comments / 0