Originally Posted On: https://thinkstrong.uk/do-cold-showers-burn-fat-10-health-benefits/. If you’re someone who wakes up in the morning, and cranks the handle all the way in order to feel a warm blast of water across your body in the shower, you’re not alone. However, when making healthier lifestyle choices a cold shower can be beneficial in many ways. So, do cold showers burn fat?

1 DAY AGO