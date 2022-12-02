Dan Mullen has spent many years coaching in the SEC, going all the way back to 2005, when he became the offensive coordinator at Florida. After that 4-year stint at Gainesville, there was a 9-year run as head coach at Mississippi State and then a 2nd 4-year stint at Florida, this time as the head coach. Now, there are rumors that the 50-year-old Mullen is heading back to the SEC to be Shane Beamer’s offensive coordinator at South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO