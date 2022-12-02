ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elliott, SC

kool1027.com

Dr. James Smith Named Region Director For SCSBA

Dr. James P. Smith, chairman of Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) Board of Trustees, was installed as Region 6 Director of the South Carolina School Boards Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors during the association’s annual business meeting, Delegate Assembly, held Saturday, December 3rd, in Charleston. Region 6 includes Chesterfield, Darlington, Kershaw, Lee and Marlboro county schools. The assembly is part of the association’s Legislative Advocacy Conference each year, which serves as the precursor to the upcoming legislative session. Smith joins seven others elected by delegates from the state’s 73 school boards to serve on SCSBA’s board.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Benedict College receives reaffirmation of accreditation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Congratulations are in order for Benedict College. According to a press release the institution was reaffirmed for its accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission of Colleges. According to the college, the 10-year reaffirmation was announced during the commission’s annual meeting today.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

1,170 new jobs coming to this South Carolina county due to electric car batteries

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Japanese electric vehicle battery company plans to build a new factory in Florence County, a move state leaders say will create over 1,100 new jobs. State leaders announced Tuesday morning that Envision AESC will create what it's calling a battery gigafactory in the Technology and Commerce Park in Florence County. The new plant will be roughly 1.5 million square feet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia VA Health Care System hosting hiring fair this Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs health care system is hosting a hiring fair Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The VA is looking to hire operating room, emergency department and intensive care unit registered nurses as well as surgical technicians, sterile processing service technicians and mental health nursing assistants at the WM. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

South Carolina sees 2 more players reportedly enter the transfer portal

South Carolina has seen a couple more players enter the transfer portal. South Carolina LB Darryle Ware and DB Cam Hardy, a walk, have reportedly entered the portal, according to 247Sports. Ware appeared in 8 games this season, and made 1 tackle, according to his bio. A linebacker who can...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Local HBCU gets 90K grant to help recruit, train black male teachers

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University wants to get more black male teachers in the classroom, and thanks to a $90 thousand dollar grant donated to the university for their Call Me MiSTER program, they are one step closer to making it a reality. School officials say the grant will help them increase efforts to recruit and train black male teachers.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WLTX.com

Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
FLORENCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in SC

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A Japanese company said it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers. Envision AESC did not say Tuesday when its plant in Florence will open, but BMW said in its […]
FLORENCE, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen, former SEC head coach, addresses rumors about accepting South Carolina OC job

Dan Mullen has spent many years coaching in the SEC, going all the way back to 2005, when he became the offensive coordinator at Florida. After that 4-year stint at Gainesville, there was a 9-year run as head coach at Mississippi State and then a 2nd 4-year stint at Florida, this time as the head coach. Now, there are rumors that the 50-year-old Mullen is heading back to the SEC to be Shane Beamer’s offensive coordinator at South Carolina.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Tyler Ryan speaks with Shayla Riley about a housing program called Raising Columba

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – There is an old saying that “they are not making any more land…” And although that is true, it doesn’t mean that you can’t own real estate. Shayla Riley with Berkshire Hathaway Midlands Real Estate, says that their initiative called Raising Columbia is aimed at revitalizing urban areas by developing housing options like condos in the buildings that line Main and other streets in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland One needs male volunteers to serve as R1 CHAMPS

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're a man with some time to spare to help students in Richland County, Richland School District One has a volunteer job for you. Officials with Richland One say they are looking for volunteers for a new initiative designed to place more positive male role models on school campuses and "help staff empower, inspire and encourage students to achieve their full potential."
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
cspdailynews.com

Pops Mart Acquires 14 C-Stores, More

BARNWELL, S.C. — Pops Mart Fuels LLC has acquired 14 convenience stores from Anderson Oil Co. Inc. The deal also includes one store under construction and seven wholesale fuel dealer locations. These stores are located in and around the Columbia, Newberry and Winnsboro, S.C., markets. Pops Mart is maintaining...
COLUMBIA, SC

