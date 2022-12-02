Read full article on original website
Eight art stops in the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
City of Lake City Hometown Holidays Festival kicks off todayPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
South Florence vies for state championship SaturdayPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyFlorence, SC
A.G.E. Con Logo Competition Guidelines and RulesPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyLake City, SC
Darlington upcoming Christmas eventsPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyDarlington, SC
WIS-TV
WIS Deep Dive: Where are South Carolina’s 80,000 ‘missing’ workers?
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Up to 80,000 workers are ‘missing’ in South Carolina’s economy according to Dr. Joey Von Nessen. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and was one of the speakers Tuesday at USC’s 42nd 2022 Economic Outlook Conference. He said roughly 60% of these...
kool1027.com
Dr. James Smith Named Region Director For SCSBA
Dr. James P. Smith, chairman of Kershaw County School District’s (KCSD) Board of Trustees, was installed as Region 6 Director of the South Carolina School Boards Association’s (SCSBA) Board of Directors during the association’s annual business meeting, Delegate Assembly, held Saturday, December 3rd, in Charleston. Region 6 includes Chesterfield, Darlington, Kershaw, Lee and Marlboro county schools. The assembly is part of the association’s Legislative Advocacy Conference each year, which serves as the precursor to the upcoming legislative session. Smith joins seven others elected by delegates from the state’s 73 school boards to serve on SCSBA’s board.
abccolumbia.com
Benedict College receives reaffirmation of accreditation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Congratulations are in order for Benedict College. According to a press release the institution was reaffirmed for its accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission of Colleges. According to the college, the 10-year reaffirmation was announced during the commission’s annual meeting today.
Is Columbia more sinful than Charleston? A new study says yes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new WalletHub study lists South Carolina cities as among the "Most Sinful Cities in America." In order to determine the most sinful cities in America, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across seven key dimensions: 1) Anger & Hatred, 2) Jealousy, 3) Excesses & Vices, 4) Greed, 5) Lust, 6) Vanity and 7) Laziness.
1,170 new jobs coming to this South Carolina county due to electric car batteries
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Japanese electric vehicle battery company plans to build a new factory in Florence County, a move state leaders say will create over 1,100 new jobs. State leaders announced Tuesday morning that Envision AESC will create what it's calling a battery gigafactory in the Technology and Commerce Park in Florence County. The new plant will be roughly 1.5 million square feet.
Bridge between Sumter and Columbia on US 96/378 enters phase two of construction
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Construction is moving to the next phase on a bridge replacement project on U.S. 76/378. "Our goal is to bring all bridges up to modern standards," Pete Poore with South Carolina Department of Transportation said about the westbound bridge. "All bridges have a shelf life. And this one was beginning to exceed, well it had exceeded its shelf life and there was wear and tear on it."
abccolumbia.com
Columbia VA Health Care System hosting hiring fair this Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Veterans Affairs health care system is hosting a hiring fair Saturday, Dec. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The VA is looking to hire operating room, emergency department and intensive care unit registered nurses as well as surgical technicians, sterile processing service technicians and mental health nursing assistants at the WM. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina sees 2 more players reportedly enter the transfer portal
South Carolina has seen a couple more players enter the transfer portal. South Carolina LB Darryle Ware and DB Cam Hardy, a walk, have reportedly entered the portal, according to 247Sports. Ware appeared in 8 games this season, and made 1 tackle, according to his bio. A linebacker who can...
abccolumbia.com
Local HBCU gets 90K grant to help recruit, train black male teachers
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University wants to get more black male teachers in the classroom, and thanks to a $90 thousand dollar grant donated to the university for their Call Me MiSTER program, they are one step closer to making it a reality. School officials say the grant will help them increase efforts to recruit and train black male teachers.
Newly named Darlington police chief backs out of role, city to fill vacancy
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — The newly named Darlington police chief, fired from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for a policy violation in the past, has backed out of the new role, according to documents obtained by News13. Mark Campbell was chosen as police chief out of more than 40 applicants, according to the city. Campbell […]
columbiabusinessreport.com
Electric vehicle battery manufacturer to build $800M Florence plant, create over 1,000 jobs
Envision AESC, a Japan-based major manufacturer of electric vehicle battery technology, will invest $810 million to build a battery cell gigafactory in Florence County. The project will create an estimated 1,170 new jobs and support the company’s multi-year partnership with the BMW Group, according to a news release. AESC...
WLTX.com
Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Two Richland Northeast High School students arrested for assaulting students, deputy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced two Richland Northeast High School students were arrested following a fight on campus Dec 5. The students, 15 and 16-year-old brothers have been charged with assaulting other students and a deputy, says the department. Officials say School Resource Officers attempted to separate the brothers after responding to a fight in the school’s cafeteria.
Japanese company plans $810M battery plant in SC
FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A Japanese company said it plans to build batteries for electric BMW vehicles at a new plant in South Carolina, spending $810 million on a facility that could have up to 1,170 workers. Envision AESC did not say Tuesday when its plant in Florence will open, but BMW said in its […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dan Mullen, former SEC head coach, addresses rumors about accepting South Carolina OC job
Dan Mullen has spent many years coaching in the SEC, going all the way back to 2005, when he became the offensive coordinator at Florida. After that 4-year stint at Gainesville, there was a 9-year run as head coach at Mississippi State and then a 2nd 4-year stint at Florida, this time as the head coach. Now, there are rumors that the 50-year-old Mullen is heading back to the SEC to be Shane Beamer’s offensive coordinator at South Carolina.
abccolumbia.com
Tyler Ryan speaks with Shayla Riley about a housing program called Raising Columba
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – There is an old saying that “they are not making any more land…” And although that is true, it doesn’t mean that you can’t own real estate. Shayla Riley with Berkshire Hathaway Midlands Real Estate, says that their initiative called Raising Columbia is aimed at revitalizing urban areas by developing housing options like condos in the buildings that line Main and other streets in Columbia.
Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling
Allen University, an HBCU located in Columbia, SC, took down Clemson University on the wrestling mat. The post Clemson falls to an HBCU — in wrestling appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Richland One needs male volunteers to serve as R1 CHAMPS
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you're a man with some time to spare to help students in Richland County, Richland School District One has a volunteer job for you. Officials with Richland One say they are looking for volunteers for a new initiative designed to place more positive male role models on school campuses and "help staff empower, inspire and encourage students to achieve their full potential."
SLED: Lake City man charged in South Carolina shooting involving police officer
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man faces several charges following an officer-involved shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED said Darrell Lee Williams, 37, was charged with seven counts of first-degree degree assault and battery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony; and use […]
cspdailynews.com
Pops Mart Acquires 14 C-Stores, More
BARNWELL, S.C. — Pops Mart Fuels LLC has acquired 14 convenience stores from Anderson Oil Co. Inc. The deal also includes one store under construction and seven wholesale fuel dealer locations. These stores are located in and around the Columbia, Newberry and Winnsboro, S.C., markets. Pops Mart is maintaining...
