Read full article on original website
Related
'Daylight is here': China travel searches surge as public cheers COVID easing
BEIJING, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Searches on Chinese travel sites surged and social media platforms were flooded with delight and relief on Wednesday as the public cheered the biggest loosening of some of the world's strictest COVID policies.
Greek economy shrinks 0.5% q/q in Q3
ATHENS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank in July-to-September compared to the second quarter, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday. Seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product dropped by 0.5% in the third quarter from a downwardly revised 0.6% growth rate in the previous quarter.
Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow.
ATF – Weiyu Films and Studio76 Expand the RisingStories Screenwriting Competition
Singapore’s Weiyu Films has joined forces with Studio76 from Taiwan to expand the RisingStories screenwriting competition. Studio76 launched the first RisingStories International Story Pitching Competition in 2021 and attracted more than 550 Chinese-language entries from the region. As it grows, the event is being opened to English-language scripts as well. The 2023 round is targeted at media professionals seeking to develop their ideas into either feature films or episodic television series for the global market. Studio76 specializes in the development and investment of original IP content, from script incubation, production to worldwide marketing. Until now its focus has been on local themes that...
Oil falls close to 2022 lows on economic worries, easing supply fears
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil weakened on Wednesday, with Brent crude falling close to its lowest this year, pressured by concern about recession and easing fears that a Western cap on Russian oil prices would significantly curb supply.
Comments / 0