Reuters

Greek economy shrinks 0.5% q/q in Q3

ATHENS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank in July-to-September compared to the second quarter, the country's statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday. Seasonally adjusted data showed gross domestic product dropped by 0.5% in the third quarter from a downwardly revised 0.6% growth rate in the previous quarter.
Reuters

Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia

HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow.
Variety

ATF – Weiyu Films and Studio76 Expand the RisingStories Screenwriting Competition

Singapore’s Weiyu Films has joined forces with Studio76 from Taiwan to expand the RisingStories screenwriting competition. Studio76 launched the first RisingStories International Story Pitching Competition in 2021 and attracted more than 550 Chinese-language entries from the region. As it grows, the event is being opened to English-language scripts as well. The 2023 round is targeted at media professionals seeking to develop their ideas into either feature films or episodic television series for the global market. Studio76 specializes in the development and investment of original IP content, from script incubation, production to worldwide marketing. Until now its focus has been on local themes that...

