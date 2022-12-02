Pub and bar owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has swung back to a profit following the easing of pandemic restrictions despite the “highly challenging” trading backdrop.The All Bar One and Toby Carvery owner also told investors on Wednesday morning that like-for-like sales have increased by 6.5% since the end of its latest financial year in late September.M&B said the recovery of sales has been “encouraging” as it has benefited from the return to office working, which has boosted city centre locations.The company is “cautiously optimistic” but said it remains mindful of cost-of-living challenges for customers, which are expected at least...

31 MINUTES AGO