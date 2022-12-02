Read full article on original website
Asia stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs
Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% even as Beijing announced it was drastically scaling back its “zero-COVID” policies, shifting away from trying to isolate every single case. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 2.5% to 18,949.24 and...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
UK house prices fall at fastest rate in 14 years, says Halifax
Average price of property in November was £285,579, down 2.3% from £292,406 in October
UK house prices post biggest fall since October 2008 – business live
Average house prices fell 2.3% in November, biggest drop since financial crisis, knocking average house price down by almost £7,000
All Bar One owner M&B returns to profit despite ‘challenging’ backdrop
Pub and bar owner Mitchells & Butlers (M&B) has swung back to a profit following the easing of pandemic restrictions despite the “highly challenging” trading backdrop.The All Bar One and Toby Carvery owner also told investors on Wednesday morning that like-for-like sales have increased by 6.5% since the end of its latest financial year in late September.M&B said the recovery of sales has been “encouraging” as it has benefited from the return to office working, which has boosted city centre locations.The company is “cautiously optimistic” but said it remains mindful of cost-of-living challenges for customers, which are expected at least...
Oil steady as China revival hopes offset Russia uncertainty
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil futures were little changed in Asia on Wednesday as hopes of improved Chinese demand offset uncertainty about how a Western cap on Russian oil prices would play out, keeping markets on edge after a sharp fall in the previous session.
