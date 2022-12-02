The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Monday afternoon with shares of Salesforce and Walt Disney delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of Salesforce and Walt Disney are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 504 points, or 1.5%, lower. Salesforce's shares are off $10.99, or 7.6%, while those of Walt Disney are down $3.17, or 3.2%, combining for a roughly 93-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Verizon JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.

