New York State

Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Triple in 3 Years

Atlassian's valuation has come back down to earth, but it still has lots of potential. The market might be missing some important developments happening over at Dell. PubMatic has been punished as digital ads are down and out, but only for the moment. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool

2 Stock-Split Stocks That Could Double Your Money in 5 Years

Shopify's e-commerce tools saw healthy demand and drives strong growth that is likely to continue. An increase in cybersecurity spending and Palo Alto Networks' market share in fast-growing niches point toward better times ahead. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
msn.com

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Top Nasdaq Stock Down 52% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

The bear market has mauled technology stocks over the past year, as investors sought safe havens to ride out the macroeconomic headwinds. Wall Street has struggled with near 40-year-high inflation, relentless interest rate hikes, and the potential for an even steeper downturn next year. This wave of uncertainty has washed over the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), pushing the tech-centric index down more than 26% since its high-water mark in late 2021. Many individual stocks have fallen even further.
Motley Fool

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

Coca-Cola deserves its reputation as one of the best dividend stocks. Costco sometimes issues a special dividend that makes its dividend stand out. Home Depot continues to increase sales and profits despite the tough economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Textron, Charter, Estee Lauder, Signet and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Textron – Shares of Textron jumped 5.25% after the company won a U.S. Army contract that could be worth $70 billion to provide next-generation helicopters. Charter Communications – Charter Communications fell 4.29% after analysts at Citi added a negative catalyst...
msn.com

Costco stock: Five Wall Street analysts; five hot takes

No doubt that Costco has had a pretty good year. For one thing, our 2022 Company of the Year has outperformed the bearish market — the stock so far this year is down only 7 percent year-to-date ended Nov. 29, compared with a decline of 17 percent for the S&P 500. Many investors, in addition, love the big retailer because of its fanatic customers and strong balance sheet.
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Tesla, VF Corp, Marriott, MGM and More

VF Corporation – The company behind brands such as The North Face and Timberland dropped 11.2% after it lowered expectations for revenue and earnings in the second half of the year and announced its CEO was retiring. Marriott – The vacation property behemoth dropped 2.2% following the announcement of...
msn.com

Salesforce, Walt Disney share losses contribute to Dow's 500-point drop

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is in selloff mode Monday afternoon with shares of Salesforce and Walt Disney delivering the stiffest headwinds for the blue-chip average. Shares of Salesforce and Walt Disney are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 504 points, or 1.5%, lower. Salesforce's shares are off $10.99, or 7.6%, while those of Walt Disney are down $3.17, or 3.2%, combining for a roughly 93-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Verizon JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
Zacks.com

Cooper Companies (COO) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

COO - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results are scheduled to be released on Dec 8, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.31%. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and beat once, the average negative surprise being 0.70%.
Benzinga

Microsoft, Motorola Solutions And These 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

US crude oil futures traded higher this morning on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
msn.com

MongoDB stock rockets more than 25% on profit surprises

MongoDB Inc. shares soared in the extended session Tuesday after the database company surprised Wall Street with a profitable quarter while forecasting another one, while analysts had expected losses. MongoDB shares surged about 27% after hours, following a 2.7% decline in the regular session to close at $144.69. Over the...

