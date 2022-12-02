Read full article on original website
K92 says mining lease extension granted for Kainantu gold mine, approves its expansion
"The renewal is well in advance of the original expiry date of June 2024, highlighting the significant support...
Glencore inks supply agreement with ACE for recycled lead, lithium, nickel and cobalt
"This strategic partnership will help create a circular supply chain on a global scale for these high-demand materials,...
Heliostar to acquire 1.46 Moz permitted gold deposit in Mexico from Argonaut Gold
The company said that the purchase price for Ana Paula is US$10.0M cash, adding that subsequent milestone payments...
Eldorado Gold reports 2022 gold reserves of 12.3 Moz, down 4% from 2021 estimate
The company said that net of divestitures, its proven and probable gold reserves totalled 12.3 million ounces as...
X-energy to go public via $2 billion blank-check deal
Dec 6 (Reuters) - X-energy has agreed to merge with blank-check firm Ares Acquisition Corporation in a deal valued at around $2 billion, the companies said on Tuesday. Founded in 2009, X-energy develops small modular nuclear reactors and fuel technology for clean energy generation. The deal is expected to generate...
USDC issuer Circle terminates its proposed SPAC merger with Concord
The merger was first announced in July 2021 with a preliminary valuation of $4.5 billion but was amended...
Lithium Chile boosts resource at Salar de Arizaro in Argentina by 81%
The company said it increased resources by 81%, bringing total Indicated resource to 1,337,000 and Inferred resource to...
Morgan Stanley cuts about 2% of its workforce - source
Dec 6 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley (MS.N) has cut about 2% of its workforce on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the company's plans. The bank is making modest job cuts worldwide, Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said last week. Reporting by Saeed Azhar in New York and Mehnaz...
Egypt sells $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills - c.bank
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had sold $990 million in one-year dollar-denominated Treasury bills at an average yield of 4.6% in an auction. The auction will be settled on Tuesday, the bank added.
Most crypto likely to be regulated as securities, says CEO of NYSE-owner ICE
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most cryptocurrency tokens will likely be regulated as securities under existing securities laws in the fallout of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Tuesday. "I think you're going to see essentially tokens...
Credit Suisse business stable, chairman tells broadcaster SRF
ZURICH, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has seen a stabilisation in the outflows of client funds, Chairman Axel Lehmann told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Monday, adding that the embattled bank's business is "definitely stable." "Thankfully the outflows have stabilised," Lehman told SRF in an interview to be broadcast...
Copper production in Peru up 8.3% in October, ministry says
MINEM said that this positive performance was mainly due to higher production by major local copper mining companies,...
Kuwait central bank raises discount rate by half percentage point - statement
CAIRO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The central bank of Kuwait raised its discount rate by 0.50% from 3% to 3.50% effective Dec. 7, a central bank statement said on Tuesday. The decision comes in line with the bank's aim of reinforcing a growth-friendly environment, and maintaining financial and monetary stability and the attractiveness of the national currency as a store of wealth, Governor Basel Al-Haroon said in the statement.
Libero says extracted first copper in Colombia from local deposit
The company said it is the first copper produced in Colombia from a deposit in Colombia, adding that...
Deutsche Bank's DWS to propose 1 bln euro special dividend in 2024
FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank-owned (DBKGn.DE) fund manager DWS (DWSG.DE) on Tuesday said it would propose a dividend of up to 1 billion euros ($1.05 billion) in 2024, as the German company tries to move on from allegations that it misled investors over its green credentials. The announcement...
U.K. Parliament looks to increase its regulation of foreign crypto entities in the wake of the FTX collapse
According to a report from the Financial Times, the new regulations will establish limits on foreign companies selling...
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
Bitcoin Dec. 5 daily chart alert - Bulls working on price uptrend
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer and hit a three-week high in early U.S. trading Monday. Prices are now in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the slight near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices is sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned right here!
'The big producing copper assets are getting old and tired' - Arras Minerals looks to fill the gap
(Kitco News) - Increased demand and declining production favors copper, said Arras Minerals' CEO Tim Barry. Last month Barry spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse at Frankfurt. Arras Minerals (TSX-V: ARK) is focused on copper-gold assets in Kazakhstan. In 2020 Arras entered into an agreement with Swiss-based Copperbelt AG...
Gold and silver get on the gas
When on occasion Gold grabs the steering wheel as it did this past week, we're told to "Get in, fasten your belt, shut up and hang on!" Especially so when Gold has just filled up with premium. For there's nothing like +15 points of price premium "added" to Gold's tank...
