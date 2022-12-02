Read full article on original website
Related
American Express and TikTok Team Up to Launch the Shop Small Accelerator
This year, to further support small businesses during the holiday shopping season, American Express has announced a partnership with TikTok to launch the #ShopSmall Accelerator. The new program is designed to help small business owners reach the next generation of shoppers on Small Business Saturday, with the campaign set to run throughout the holiday shopping season.
This Black Woman Entrepreneur Created the Ultimate Pop-Up Program For Emerging Businesses
BIPOC-founded Immersive and IRL pop-up program, Sip Shop Eat! may be coming to a city near you, and you might not want to miss being a part of this space of emerging entrepreneurs. Sip Shop Eat! was launched by CEO & Founder Taylar Colyar in April 2017 as a platform...
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
If you think the side hustle was born to serve the millennial generation, that might be true. Everywhere you turn these days, it seems like millennials -- ages 23 to 38 -- have at least one...
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
cxmtoday.com
AWS Announces A New Advertising And Marketing Initiative
Companies across the industry need mechanisms to collaborate and interoperate across advertising and marketing platforms, but they also want to protect consumer data and avoid sharing data with each other. Marketers want to create a 360-degree view of their consumer interactions to provide more relevant experiences but then need to spend months of development time linking together datasets across different applications and channels.
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
You've Heard Of "Quiet Quitting," But Now Get Ready For "Shift Shock," The Trend That's Ruining Your New Job
Feel lied to about your new job? It's called shift shock, and it's not you.
salestechstar.com
Wamo Introduces Affiliation With Shopify to Help E-commerce Businesses Around the World
Wamo, one of the fastest-growing payments platforms for the e-commerce industry, is now affiliated with Shopify Inc., the global provider of cloud-based, multi-channel services platform, powering thousands of small and medium-sized businesses around the world. The digital financial services provider Wamo will, going forward, provide clients with an end-to-end solution...
Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions
PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005121/en/ Phenom expands UKG technology partnership, improving recruiter productivity and candidate conversions (Graphic: Business Wire)
voguebusiness.com
The Vogue Business 100 Innovators: New-era retail
This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. The fashion, beauty and luxury industries are at a tipping...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
What Are Promotional Products and How Can You Use Them?
Creating brand awareness is the first step for any business that is either starting or looking to grow. The goal is to tell people about a brand and its offerings so that they will remember and consider that company when it comes time to make a purchasing decision. Even the most well-known brands in the world continue to run brand awareness campaigns, especially when they are coming out with a new product or service.
Metaverse offers challenges, possibilities for future of retail
Since the term was coined, the idea of the metaverse has remained more of a fictional concept than a scientific one. However, with technological advancements in recent years, the metaverse has become more tangible.
pymnts.com
Regions Bank Rolls Out Virtual Business Travel Card Solution
Regions Bank has debuted a virtual card designed to streamline business travel payments. The bank’s Visa Commercial Pay solution, announced in a news release Monday (Dec. 5), is designed for Regions’ treasury management clients. Regions Bank says the solution lets businesses that use a travel management vendor manage...
I've padded my income as an entrepreneur by monetizing my online following. Here are 3 low-lift ways I've attracted brand deals.
Jen Glantz decided to leverage her following of 100,000 by reaching out to companies she knew and loved. Now brand deals make up 20% of her income.
FINEOS Wins Elevation Award at Business & Finance Awards
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- FINEOS Corporation ( ASX:FCL ) received the 2022 Elevation Award at the 48 th Annual Business & Finance Awards in association with KPMG at the Convention Centre Dublin on Thursday, Dec. 1. The highly competitive and prestigious award in association with Enterprise Ireland honors Irish businesses operating with an international focus while having a significant impact in Ireland, and an annual revenue ceiling of €350 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005209/en/ Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland (at left), presents the 2022 Business & Finance Elevation Award to FINEOS Chief Commercial Officer Ian Lynagh (at right) at the 48th Annual Business & Finance Awards at the Convention Centre Dublin. (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
If you’re a bootstrapped startup, turn to user-centered design to thrive during adversity
In normal economic times, the use (or lack) of UCD can greatly influence the success or failure of a project. In this more fiscally constrained environment, the stakes are even higher. Up until 2022, the capital markets were such that any team with a good idea and reasonable business plan...
i2c Announces Three Strategic Hires in Support of its Continued Growth, Expansion
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced the addition of several senior executives to its C-Suite as part of the company’s growth and expansion plans: David Kozal as Chief Financial Officer, Christine Alemany as Chief Marketing Officer and Jay Bart as Chief Human Resources Officer. In addition, the company seeks to fill another 340 open positions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005163/en/ Christine Alemany will balance strategic thinking with creative execution to drive i2c’s continued growth as Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning marketer and engineer by training, she brings over two decades of delivering top-line and bottom-line growth for companies from technology startups to Fortune 100 companies including Dell and Citi. (Photo: Business Wire)
Alloy CFO: Know-Your-Business Focus Aligns Banks and FinTechs in 2023
2022 was a year filled with crypto meltdowns, international sanctions, synthetic IDs and fraud attacks. But Kiran Hebbar, CFO at Alloy, told PYMNTs that 2023 will be the year where regulators ramp up their scrutiny of financial services firms. “Fraud has exploded,” he said — but looking ahead to 2023,...
bankautomationnews.com
Banks empower those who power the economy
While we continue to measure the economy by market strength, we can’t forget that for many, financial security means affording the basics like shelter, food and gas. There’s a lot of talk about democratizing finance, but how do we move our society forward if we don’t reach the masses in a meaningful way? The underserved market — with one of the biggest populations being the middle class — requires access to a financial system that can service them responsibly.
The Marketer's Playbook for Retaining Customers and Bringing in New Ones — Even During a Recession
Here are a few tips that can help marketers of all varieties get more for their money. Most importantly, these ideas can improve customer retention, bring in new customers even during an economic downturn, and more. Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to...
Comments / 0