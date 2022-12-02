ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

American Express and TikTok Team Up to Launch the Shop Small Accelerator

This year, to further support small businesses during the holiday shopping season, American Express has announced a partnership with TikTok to launch the #ShopSmall Accelerator. The new program is designed to help small business owners reach the next generation of shoppers on Small Business Saturday, with the campaign set to run throughout the holiday shopping season.
cxmtoday.com

AWS Announces A New Advertising And Marketing Initiative

Companies across the industry need mechanisms to collaborate and interoperate across advertising and marketing platforms, but they also want to protect consumer data and avoid sharing data with each other. Marketers want to create a 360-degree view of their consumer interactions to provide more relevant experiences but then need to spend months of development time linking together datasets across different applications and channels.
PYMNTS

Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers

Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
salestechstar.com

Wamo Introduces Affiliation With Shopify to Help E-commerce Businesses Around the World

Wamo, one of the fastest-growing payments platforms for the e-commerce industry, is now affiliated with Shopify Inc., the global provider of cloud-based, multi-channel services platform, powering thousands of small and medium-sized businesses around the world. The digital financial services provider Wamo will, going forward, provide clients with an end-to-end solution...
The Associated Press

Phenom Expands UKG Technology Partnership, Improving Recruiter Productivity and Candidate Conversions

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Intelligent Talent Experience, announced today that it expanded its technology partnership with UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll and workforce management solutions for all people, to include certifications for Job Sync and Hosted Apply. Now, organizations that utilize both Phenom and UKG Pro Recruiting can improve the candidate experience by creating a better application process, while adding automation to reduce manual tasks and improve recruiter efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005121/en/ Phenom expands UKG technology partnership, improving recruiter productivity and candidate conversions (Graphic: Business Wire)
voguebusiness.com

The Vogue Business 100 Innovators: New-era retail

This article is part of our Vogue Business Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to Member-only reporting and insights, our NFT Tracker and TikTok Trend Tracker, weekly Technology and Sustainability Edits and exclusive event invitations, sign up for Membership here. The fashion, beauty and luxury industries are at a tipping...
entrepreneurshiplife.com

What Are Promotional Products and How Can You Use Them?

Creating brand awareness is the first step for any business that is either starting or looking to grow. The goal is to tell people about a brand and its offerings so that they will remember and consider that company when it comes time to make a purchasing decision. Even the most well-known brands in the world continue to run brand awareness campaigns, especially when they are coming out with a new product or service.
pymnts.com

Regions Bank Rolls Out Virtual Business Travel Card Solution

Regions Bank has debuted a virtual card designed to streamline business travel payments. The bank’s Visa Commercial Pay solution, announced in a news release Monday (Dec. 5), is designed for Regions’ treasury management clients. Regions Bank says the solution lets businesses that use a travel management vendor manage...
The Associated Press

FINEOS Wins Elevation Award at Business & Finance Awards

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- FINEOS Corporation ( ASX:FCL ) received the 2022 Elevation Award at the 48 th Annual Business & Finance Awards in association with KPMG at the Convention Centre Dublin on Thursday, Dec. 1. The highly competitive and prestigious award in association with Enterprise Ireland honors Irish businesses operating with an international focus while having a significant impact in Ireland, and an annual revenue ceiling of €350 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005209/en/ Leo Clancy, CEO of Enterprise Ireland (at left), presents the 2022 Business & Finance Elevation Award to FINEOS Chief Commercial Officer Ian Lynagh (at right) at the 48th Annual Business & Finance Awards at the Convention Centre Dublin. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

i2c Announces Three Strategic Hires in Support of its Continued Growth, Expansion

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 5, 2022-- i2c Inc., a leading provider of digital payment and banking technology, today announced the addition of several senior executives to its C-Suite as part of the company’s growth and expansion plans: David Kozal as Chief Financial Officer, Christine Alemany as Chief Marketing Officer and Jay Bart as Chief Human Resources Officer. In addition, the company seeks to fill another 340 open positions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221205005163/en/ Christine Alemany will balance strategic thinking with creative execution to drive i2c’s continued growth as Chief Marketing Officer. An award-winning marketer and engineer by training, she brings over two decades of delivering top-line and bottom-line growth for companies from technology startups to Fortune 100 companies including Dell and Citi. (Photo: Business Wire)
PYMNTS

Alloy CFO: Know-Your-Business Focus Aligns Banks and FinTechs in 2023

2022 was a year filled with crypto meltdowns, international sanctions, synthetic IDs and fraud attacks. But Kiran Hebbar, CFO at Alloy, told PYMNTs that 2023 will be the year where regulators ramp up their scrutiny of financial services firms. “Fraud has exploded,” he said — but looking ahead to 2023,...
bankautomationnews.com

Banks empower those who power the economy

While we continue to measure the economy by market strength, we can’t forget that for many, financial security means affording the basics like shelter, food and gas. There’s a lot of talk about democratizing finance, but how do we move our society forward if we don’t reach the masses in a meaningful way? The underserved market — with one of the biggest populations being the middle class — requires access to a financial system that can service them responsibly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy