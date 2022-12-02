ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

49ers announce major news on Jimmy Garoppolo

It’s a good thing that Brock Purdy looked good on Sunday, because the San Francisco 49ers are going to need him going forward. Kyle Shanahan announced at his postgame press conference on Sunday that Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot in Week 13 and is out for the season.

Comments / 0

Community Policy