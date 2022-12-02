Read full article on original website
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for season with broken foot, coach says
San Francisco 49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan announced quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury that will require surgery. He will be out for the rest of the season.
Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers Prediction: Red-Hot Teams Meet on the West Coast
Our NFL experts predict, pick and preview the Miami Dolphins vs. San Francisco 49ers game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
