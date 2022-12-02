Read full article on original website
Hahaha just like the high speed rail from San Fran to LA… billions yes billions spent with no train…. Don’t expect two democrat states to accomplish this. The money is already gone!
BidenSuxKamalaSwallows
There’s a reason train transportation is not used in America like other countries. Andrew Tate said it best. Oil companies and car companies want Americans in vehicles. Trains would take away from their corporate greed.
Erin Badia
been in Las Vegas since 1978. blah blah on train to Cal. RR has been laid down from SLC to Vegas to LA since 1880s. Why hasn't the planners, commissioners, the elected used this track for express rail line? Harry Reids estate will still cash in.
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
