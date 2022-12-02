Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
2 Coyotes the Oilers Could Be Scouting for a Future Trade
When the Arizona Coyotes faced the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 1, the chair of the Los Angeles chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) and reporter for the NHL Network, Dennis Bernstein, tweeted that there were two Edmonton Oilers scouts in attendance to watch the game. On a night when the Kings beat the Coyotes 5-3, it’s curious as to whom the Oilers were scouting.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 Loss to the Flyers – 12/5/22
The Colorado Avalanche traveled to the Wells Fargo Center Monday night to face a struggling Philadelphia Flyers team. The Flyers were losers of 12 of the last 13 entering the contest, with the least effective power play in the league, converting on only 14.1 percent of opportunities. But the depleted...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Flames’ Offseason Moves at the Quarter Mark
Here we are, roughly 25% through the 2022-23 NHL season, and the Calgary Flames still have many things to figure out. The team started hot, with five wins in their first six games but have crash-landed with a dismal 6-9-3 record in the 18 games since. The goaltending and offence have been struggling; the team averages 3 goals per game (20th in the league) and 3.04 goals-against per game (tied for 21st in the league). After one of the busiest offseasons in franchise history, many fans and analysts expected better results at this point. Instead, the on-ice chemistry from last season’s Pacific Division-winning team has been missing.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Timmins, SDA & Brodie
Two really good teams meet tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars play in Texas. The Stars enter the game with a record of 14-6-5, and the Maple Leafs 15-5-6. Both teams are coming off overtime losses. The Stars were down four goals in the third period...
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Edmundson a Desirable Trade Target
It’s no secret, the Montreal Canadiens are rebuilding, and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes is open for business. Outside his young core, he will entertain trade offers. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t keep prices high on certain players. Recently, Hughes made it known he is in...
The Hockey Writers
3 Changes the Blues Can Make Before Christmas
The St. Louis Blues have lost five of their last six and are 11-13 on the season in what can only be described as a shocking start for the former midwest powerhouse. The team appears to be in free fall at the quarter-season mark, and it’s safe to wonder whether general manager Doug Armstrong’s premonitions about the potential for a rebuild might soon become very real. Before they begin tearing it down completely, though, there are three clear changes the team can make to either improve their circumstances or clarify the reality of what is working and what isn’t before major dominoes start to fall.
The Hockey Writers
Binnington’s Antics Are Not Helping the Blues
The St. Louis Blues could never have expected the season they’ve experienced so far. First, they made history, becoming the first NHL team ever to lose eight games in a row and follow it with a seven-game winning streak. Since the latter streak ended, they are 1-5, bringing their record to 11-13, five points out of a playoff position. Apart from the losses, though, another troubling trend has recently arisen: goaltender Jordan Binnington’s on-ice antics. The irascible netminder has had a string of meltdowns in a stretch of games that have seen him go 0-5, with a .841 save percentage (SV%) and 21 goals against. The most recent incident resulted in a very public tongue-lashing from head coach Craig Berube. While Binnington is not exclusively, and perhaps not even chiefly, responsible for the Blues’ struggles, his role in the team demands he cut out the selfish antics and begin to lead by example.
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings with Disappointing Starts to the 2022-23 Season
The Detroit Red Wings are now 24 games into the 2022-23 season. While that is not quite a third of the way through the 82-game schedule, that’s more than enough to time to have a good grip on team and individual trends this season. For example, with a record of 12-7-5, it’s clear that the Red Wings are not going to be one of the basement-dwellers this season, and could very well be in the playoff picture on the final night of the season. In other words: things are trending up in Hockeytown.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Pettersson Playing Like a Superstar This Season
Through the Vancouver Canucks first 26 games of the season, it is easy to say Elias Pettersson has been their M.V.P. The 24-year-old center not only leads the team in points but has become one of the elite two-way players in the NHL. If he continues this pace, he will not only become the sixth Canuck to hit 100 points in a season; he could be up for some year-end awards, including the Selke Trophy.
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs AHLers to Watch This Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs are seeing a number of players within their farm system get an opportunity to show their worth at the NHL level. As they’ve been constantly hit with the injury bug, players with the Toronto Marlies in the American Hockey League have produced and have earned a call-up as a result to fill the void.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Holland Should Remain Patient With Jack Campbell
Call me a glass-half-full kind of hockey fan. I just can’t help thinking that all of the negativity surrounding Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell in the last 48 hours is an emotional overreaction to a bad game. True, he didn’t play well against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (Dec. 1) when the Oilers lost 5-3, but I feel like it’s been completely blown out of proportion by media as well as fans on radio call-in shows and social media. My sense is that the Oilers management team led by general manager Ken Holland and head coach Jay Woodcroft should remain patient at least until the New Year with the much-criticized Campbell.
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Flames Disappointments So Far in 2022-23
Calgary Flames fans have had to temper their expectations through the first quarter of the 2022-23 season, as their team has gotten off to a disappointing 12-10-3 record. It was far from the start anyone had envisioned, as they entered the year being considered Stanley Cup contenders. The good news, however, is that there is still plenty of time left, though they will have to figure things out sooner than later.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Laine Immediately Showing Why He Was Missed
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ prodigal son has returned. After dynamic winger Patrik Laine was put on the injured reserve (IR) for the second time in the first quarter of the season, he’s back. This last stint on IR was a more extended hiatus, out for eight games – which is almost a tenth of the season. Injuries have plagued the Finnish forward since he was traded to the Jackets in 2020. He was limited to 45 games in his first season and 56 games last season. That trend looks like it will continue since with 13 games missed already, he can now only play in a maximum of 69 games.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 5-1 Win Over Avalanche
Early in the 2022-23 season, the TD Garden has not been kind to visiting teams. The Boston Bruins won their first 13 games on home ice, but they faced their toughest test on Saturday night (Dec. 3) when they hosted the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. After four days...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Eerily Similar Starts to Past Two Seasons: What’s Coming?
There have been many similarities between the first two months of the 2021-22 season and the 2022-23 season for the Toronto Maple Leafs. In October of 2021, they stumbled out of the starting blocks recording just four wins in the nine games they played in the month. Their overall record for October 2021 was a pedestrian 4-4-1 to put them at a .500 winning percentage.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Weekly Recap – 12/4/22
Welcome to the Montreal Canadiens weekly recap, where we highlight all the past week’s articles and news from The Hockey Writers. If you missed a report, this is your chance to catch up on all the information, rumours and opinions by the Canadiens’ writing staff. Canadiens News and...
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Are Obviously Better With Cirelli in the Lineup
Tampa Bay Lightning’s centerman Anthony Cirelli made his season debut against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, after recovering from offseason surgery. He made an immediate impact in his first game back with two assists, one of which was the overtime winner by Alex Killorn. They won 4-3 over the visiting Maple Leafs to stay third in the Atlantic Division. As one of the best two-way players in the NHL, the Lightning are a better team with Cirelli in the lineup.
The Hockey Writers
Los Angeles Kings: 3 Trade Targets to Shake Up Goaltending Depth
The Los Angeles Kings sent shockwaves throughout the NHL last week when they decided to put goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers. He eventually cleared and was assigned to the Ontario Reign of the American Hockey League (AHL). Still, the bold move by general manager (GM) Rob Blake was quite the turn of events in Los Angeles.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers Linked to Canadiens Defenseman, But Trade Price Is Steep
According to a few sources, the Edmonton Oilers and Montreal Canadiens might be linked in a deal that would see the Oilers target defenseman Joel Edmundson. At this point, any trade speculation is nothing more than a rumor, but a few members of the NHL media on both the Edmonton and Montreal side have picked up on the story and are discussing the merits of it.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canadiens Underachieving to Start Season
The Montreal Canadiens are off to a good start, considering they were supposed to be one of the league’s worst teams based on last year’s showing. So far this season, they are .500 and just four points from a playoff spot, which is very good, given the team is without superstar Carey Price and has four rookie defencemen in the lineup. Nick Suzuki’s line is leading the way, and he and Cole Caufield are scoring at about a point-per-game pace. However, in Montreal, it is not all rainbows and sunshine, and their players are not meeting their expectations. Here is a look at three players who are underachieving in a big way.
