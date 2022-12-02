Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Blackhawks’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Losing Streak, Kane, Toews, Mrázek
With the Chicago Blackhawks having now past the quarter mark of their 2022-23 schedule, what they are and are not has become increasingly clear. Not that it was ever really in question, given the offseason that Kyle Davidson navigated on behalf of this rebuild. Yet, while a more successful start than anticipated could have caused some confusion for an optimistic onlooker, Chicago’s realistic supporters surely anticipated what would follow.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Winter Classic Jersey, Pastrnak, & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. It was a quiet week for the Boston Bruins in terms of play...
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 Loss to the Flyers – 12/5/22
The Colorado Avalanche traveled to the Wells Fargo Center Monday night to face a struggling Philadelphia Flyers team. The Flyers were losers of 12 of the last 13 entering the contest, with the least effective power play in the league, converting on only 14.1 percent of opportunities. But the depleted...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Flames’ Offseason Moves at the Quarter Mark
Here we are, roughly 25% through the 2022-23 NHL season, and the Calgary Flames still have many things to figure out. The team started hot, with five wins in their first six games but have crash-landed with a dismal 6-9-3 record in the 18 games since. The goaltending and offence have been struggling; the team averages 3 goals per game (20th in the league) and 3.04 goals-against per game (tied for 21st in the league). After one of the busiest offseasons in franchise history, many fans and analysts expected better results at this point. Instead, the on-ice chemistry from last season’s Pacific Division-winning team has been missing.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Oilers, Canadiens, Sharks, Panthers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is more talk about what a Vancouver Canucks’ trade of Brock Boeser might look like. Meanwhile, there is speculation that the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers might be linked on a certain defenseman. How did Erik Karlsson react when he was asked...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks’ Pettersson Playing Like a Superstar This Season
Through the Vancouver Canucks first 26 games of the season, it is easy to say Elias Pettersson has been their M.V.P. The 24-year-old center not only leads the team in points but has become one of the elite two-way players in the NHL. If he continues this pace, he will not only become the sixth Canuck to hit 100 points in a season; he could be up for some year-end awards, including the Selke Trophy.
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face the Devils in New Jersey
Chicago ends its three-game road trip at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The Blackhawks wrap up their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Devils at the Prudential Center. RECAP. Following their 5-2...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Season Points to John Klingberg at Trade Deadline
When the Toronto Maple Leafs lost defenseman Jake Muzzin earlier this season, ouch. He was a physical defenseman, and had proven to be a difference-maker for the team. But the organization had covered for his absence in the past and could cover again. The Maple Leafs still had Morgan Rielly...
The Hockey Writers
Binnington’s Antics Are Not Helping the Blues
The St. Louis Blues could never have expected the season they’ve experienced so far. First, they made history, becoming the first NHL team ever to lose eight games in a row and follow it with a seven-game winning streak. Since the latter streak ended, they are 1-5, bringing their record to 11-13, five points out of a playoff position. Apart from the losses, though, another troubling trend has recently arisen: goaltender Jordan Binnington’s on-ice antics. The irascible netminder has had a string of meltdowns in a stretch of games that have seen him go 0-5, with a .841 save percentage (SV%) and 21 goals against. The most recent incident resulted in a very public tongue-lashing from head coach Craig Berube. While Binnington is not exclusively, and perhaps not even chiefly, responsible for the Blues’ struggles, his role in the team demands he cut out the selfish antics and begin to lead by example.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Edmundson a Desirable Trade Target
It’s no secret, the Montreal Canadiens are rebuilding, and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes is open for business. Outside his young core, he will entertain trade offers. However, that doesn’t mean he won’t keep prices high on certain players. Recently, Hughes made it known he is in...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Marner, Timmins, SDA & Brodie
Two really good teams meet tonight when the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Dallas Stars play in Texas. The Stars enter the game with a record of 14-6-5, and the Maple Leafs 15-5-6. Both teams are coming off overtime losses. The Stars were down four goals in the third period...
The Hockey Writers
4 Maple Leafs Disappointments So Far in 2022-23
With the Toronto Maple Leafs sitting with a 15-5-6 record heading into Tuesday night’s contest with the Dallas Stars, you’d think there wouldn’t be many disappointments so far this season. Turns out not everyone on the roster has lived up to expectations in 2022-23. Let’s dive into...
FOX Sports
Power-play goals lift Red Wings over Blue Jackets, 4-2
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dominik Kubalik and Lucas Raymond scored power-play goals and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Sunday night to end a three-game losing streak. Austin Czarnik and Andrew Copp also scored, Filip Hronek, David Perron and Olli Maatta each had two...
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets’ Laine Immediately Showing Why He Was Missed
The Columbus Blue Jackets’ prodigal son has returned. After dynamic winger Patrik Laine was put on the injured reserve (IR) for the second time in the first quarter of the season, he’s back. This last stint on IR was a more extended hiatus, out for eight games – which is almost a tenth of the season. Injuries have plagued the Finnish forward since he was traded to the Jackets in 2020. He was limited to 45 games in his first season and 56 games last season. That trend looks like it will continue since with 13 games missed already, he can now only play in a maximum of 69 games.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Holland Should Remain Patient With Jack Campbell
Call me a glass-half-full kind of hockey fan. I just can’t help thinking that all of the negativity surrounding Edmonton Oilers goaltender Jack Campbell in the last 48 hours is an emotional overreaction to a bad game. True, he didn’t play well against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday (Dec. 1) when the Oilers lost 5-3, but I feel like it’s been completely blown out of proportion by media as well as fans on radio call-in shows and social media. My sense is that the Oilers management team led by general manager Ken Holland and head coach Jay Woodcroft should remain patient at least until the New Year with the much-criticized Campbell.
25newsnow.com
Fans dreading prospect of losing Rivermen
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Contract negotiations between the Peoria Rivermen and the Peoria Civic Center are at a standstill, with the team playing its last season under the current lease agreement between them. Now, as the franchise looks to win two championships in a row, fans are fighting a different kind of battle off the ice.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 5-1 Win Over Avalanche
Early in the 2022-23 season, the TD Garden has not been kind to visiting teams. The Boston Bruins won their first 13 games on home ice, but they faced their toughest test on Saturday night (Dec. 3) when they hosted the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. After four days...
The Hockey Writers
3 Changes the Blues Can Make Before Christmas
The St. Louis Blues have lost five of their last six and are 11-13 on the season in what can only be described as a shocking start for the former midwest powerhouse. The team appears to be in free fall at the quarter-season mark, and it’s safe to wonder whether general manager Doug Armstrong’s premonitions about the potential for a rebuild might soon become very real. Before they begin tearing it down completely, though, there are three clear changes the team can make to either improve their circumstances or clarify the reality of what is working and what isn’t before major dominoes start to fall.
The Hockey Writers
Jets’ Wheeler is Thriving in New Role
The Winnipeg Jets are experiencing a season the pundits predicted they would have had in 2021-22. Currently, in second place in the Central Division, they have turned some heads and are a vastly improved hockey club. One of the big questions going into the season centred around the play of Blake Wheeler and how he would respond to the changes brought about by new head coach Rick Bowness. Despite being publicly embarrassed in the off-season, he has answered the call and is now playing at a level worthy of his hefty contract.
The Hockey Writers
Grading the Maple Leafs’ Matthews, Marner & Murray
In this first edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ report cards from the Old Prof, I’ll share grades for the Maple Leafs’ three M’s – Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, and Matt Murray. These three players have been – and will continue to be – key players...
