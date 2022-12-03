ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Liverpool Interested In Midfielder Who Has Excelled At World Cup

By Neil Andrew
 4 days ago

Reds keeping an eye on Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat alongside Jude Bellingham and Moises Caicedo.

Liverpool are one of a number of Premier League clubs 'observing' Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat according to a report.

The 26-year-old is currently in World Cup action for Morocco and has impressed by helping his team top Group F to set up a mouthwatering Round of 16 tie against France on Tuesday.

Sofyan Amrabat in action for Morocco against Belgium's Youri Tielemans.

Jurgen Klopp's midfield options at Liverpool have been heavily debated over recent months with there now widescale acknowledgement that a refresh in that area of the pitch is required.

Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham is thought to be Liverpool's number one target but they will face serious competition from some of Europe's biggest clubs including Real Madrid in the race for his signature.

Reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg is reporting however that Liverpool, in particular, are interested in Amrabat as they also chase Bellingham and another young Premier League midfielder in Brighton's Moises Caicedo.

The Sky Sport reporter claims that whilst no negotiations have taken place, the player is open to leaving Fiorentina but will command a price of over €30million.

LFCTR Verdict

This is a name that has cropped up a few times over recent days and due to the source is not a link that should be dismissed. It does look like being an open race however with Plettenberg reporting interest from multiple Premier League clubs.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

