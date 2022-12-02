Read full article on original website
Why Lucid Stock Is Falling Today
Shares of the electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) were sliding today on no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely reacting to the broad market indexes, which were declining on renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates to fight inflation. The EV stock was down...
Lower Open Expected For Thai Stock Market
(RTTNews) - Ahead of Monday's holiday for King Bhumibol's birthday, the Thai stock market had halted the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 30 points or 2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,640-point plateau although it's expected to open in the red on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft on concerns for the economy and for the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly in the red and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead. The SET finished modestly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers. For the day, the index shed 6.81 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 1,641.63 after trading between 1,639.13 and 1,651.19. Volume was 14.670 billion shares worth 53.751 billion baht. There were 1,093 decliners and 432 gainers, with 534 stocks finishing unchanged. Among the actives, Advanced Info sank 0.79 percent, while Thailand Airport fell 0.34 percent, Asset World shed 0.80 percent, Banpu gained 0.76 percent, Bangkok Bank skidded 1.03 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical dropped 0.85 percent, Bangkok Expressway lost 0.54 percent, B. Grimm added 0.67 percent, CP All Public declined 1.52 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods retreated 1.67 percent, Energy Absolute dipped 0.26 percent, IRPC slipped 0.65 percent, Kasikornbank weakened 1.04 percent, Krung Thai Bank was down 0.56 percent, Krung Thai Card slumped 0.84 percent, PTT Oil & Retail eased 0.41 percent, PTT surrendered 0.75 percent, PTT Exploration and Production tanked 1.88 percent, PTT Global Chemical plunged 2.60 percent, SCG Packaging improved 0.44 percent, Siam Commercial Bank slid 0.47 percent, Siam Concrete tumbled 1.47 percent, Thai Oil plummeted 1.33 percent, True Corporation lost 0.86 percent, TTB Bank gave away 0.72 percent and BTS Group and Gulf were unchanged. The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened modestly lower and the losses accelerated as the day progressed, ending near session lows.
Australian Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market slightly lower on Tuesday, giving up some of the gains in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,300 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, led by weakness in resources and energy stocks amid a dip in commodity prices. Technology stocks also fell, even as traders braced for the Reserve Bank of Australia's policy decision later in the day.
European shares dip as financials, energy stocks weigh
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Dec 6 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Tuesday, dragged down by financials and energy stocks, as strong U.S. services activity data spurred fears that the Federal Reserve could stick to its aggressive rate hike approach.
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Steady Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
2 Consumer Staples Stocks To Watch In December 2022
Consumer staples are goods and services that people buy on a regular basis regardless of their income level or the state of the economy. These products are essential for everyday life, so even when economic conditions become unfavorable, consumers continue to purchase them. Consumer staples stocks are securities that represent...
5 Hottest Stocks of 2022
An oft-quoted Wall Street axiom claims that picking winning sectors is at least as important, if not more, than selecting individual stocks. This has never rung more true than in 2022, when all five of the top-performing S&P 500 stocks are from energy-related sectors. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Is SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Health Care ETFs category of the market, the SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 01/26/2011. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
The China Crisis Could Send These Dividends Soaring 300%
China's over-the-top COVID lockdowns are setting up a surprising "all-American" dividend opportunity for us contrarians. The pushback, which President Xi (shockingly) didn't see coming, has shuttered plants left and right. Last Monday alone, Honda, Yamaha and Volkswagen closed factories in China, as did Nissan, Mazda and Mitsubishi. And Apple (AAPL)...
Validea's Top Five Technology Stocks Based On Warren Buffett - 12/4/2022
The following are the top rated Technology stocks according to Validea's Patient Investor model based on the published strategy of Warren Buffett. This strategy seeks out firms with long-term, predictable profitability and low debt that trade at reasonable valuations. APPLE INC (AAPL) is a large-cap growth stock in the Communications...
Should iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value ETF (IJJ) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/24/2000. The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.82 billion, making it one...
These Are My 5 Highest-Conviction Stock Market Moves for 2023
Between skyrocketing inflation, a generally downward-trending stock market, and high-profile job losses, 2022 has been a scary year for nearly all of us. The combination of stock market declines and high inflation meant you likely moved backwards financially, unless you were one of the lucky ones whose salary managed to keep up with your costs.
EOG Resources (EOG) Stock Up 51% YTD: More Room to Run?
EOG Resources, Inc. EOG has gained 51% year to date (YTD), surpassing the 43% rise of the composite stocks belonging to the industry. The leading upstream energy firm is likely to see earnings growth of 64% this year. Factors Working in Favor. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude, trading...
Is VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Making its debut on 04/24/2012, smart beta exchange traded fund VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has long been dominated by products based on market cap...
Why Microsoft Stock Was Down on Monday
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock underperformed through most of the day on Monday. The software stock was down 2.6% by about 3 p.m. ET, compared to a 2% drop in the S&P 500. That decline added to a tough year for owners of the software giant's shares, which are down 26% so far in 2022 while the broader market is lower by 16%.
Stock Market News for Dec 6, 2022
Wall Street closed sharply lower on Monday despite robust economic data. A hotter-than-expected ISM Services report for November raised concerns that the Fed might be deterred from going slow on its policy tightening measures. The 10-year treasury yield rose significantly in apprehensions of an economic slowdown as a result. All three major indexes ended in the red.
Should Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/22/2021. The fund is sponsored by Engine No. 1. It has amassed assets over $369.79 million, making...
Investors Should Retain Gol Linhas (GOL) Stock Now: Here's Why
The uptick in air-travel demand in Latin America, following widespread vaccination programs, bodes well for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes GOL. However, escalated fuel costs are limiting the bottom-line growth and emerge as a key downside. Factors Favoring GOL. The gradual improvement in air-travel demand in Brazil is a huge...
Why Gilead Sciences is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (GILD)
Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.3% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
