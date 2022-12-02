Read full article on original website
mylittlefalls.com
Ida E. Douglas 1942 – 2022
LITTLE FALLS – Mrs. Ida E. Douglas, 80, passed away peacefully, at home, with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. She was born August 20, 1942, to Stephanie (Stella Yanko) and John Seymour of Little Falls. She was educated in the Little Falls School District, where she later went on to receive her GED from Herkimer Boces, which she was excited to receive.
WKTV
Popeyes location opening in Oneida
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- Another new Popeyes restaurant will be opening in the area, this time in Oneida on Genesee Street, at the former Pizza Hut location on Saturday. Liberty Restaurants of Syracuse LLC made the announcement Thursday. The restaurant will be the franchise's 1 of 10 new restaurants they have opened this year. A location opened in New Hartford earlier this year and one is expected to be built in Rome next year.
Lowlife Abandons Dog That Had Puppies on Side of Cold CNY Road
What kind of human being leaves a dog that just had puppies on the side of a Central New York road in the freezing cold?. There needs to be a special place in Hell for people like that. This poor little momma was found at 5:30 in the morning on...
uticatangerine.com
Assistant Director of Admissions: Rayna Orsino
Rayna Orsino is the Assistant Director of Admissions here at Utica University. As an Assistant Director of Admissions, Orsino works closely with prospective students and families as they navigate through the college search/admission process. In this role she helps students to apply and enroll in Utica University. This includes actively recruiting students and reviewing applications.
WKTV
Prohibition Repeal Day Party, celebrating re-opening of 1888 Tavern, on Saturday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Club Prohibition Repeal Day Party, to celebrate the grand re-opening of the 1888 Tavern, will take place Saturday. The tavern is located at 830 Varick Street in Utica and will have Utica Club on tap as well as pilot brews, a 'bites' food menu and Right Coast Vodka Whips Canned Cocktails. DJ OhKane will also be there to play prohibition-style music with a modern twist, from 4-7 p.m.
WKTV
4PetSake Food Pantry raffle to benefit spay/neuter program
MOHAWK, NY – 4PetSake Food Pantry held their annual basket raffle and bake sale at the Mohawk Legion, Saturday. $10 got you 25 tickets and the chance to bid on over 200 baskets filled with some fabulous prizes. Money raised from the event will benefit 4PetSake’s low cost spay/neuter...
I Don’t Understand This Central NY Food Obsession
It’s well known by now that I have just moved to Central New York. I am looking forward to exploring all that this area has to offer. This not only means the search for interesting locations but also experiencing things that are held sacred to this area. As an outsider trying to get in, I do have some questions.
WKTV
Threat deemed not credible at Sauquoit High School
SAUQUOIT, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible threat at Sauquoit High School Thursday evening. The sheriff's department was notified of the possible threat at about 10:40pm Thursday. The investigation found that the threat stemmed from a social media post that was previously investigated and had...
WKTV
After 44 years, Herkimer BOCES teacher receives Outstanding Educator Award
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Mary Kline, Director of Adult, Early Childhood and Outreach Education at Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES was given the Outstanding Educator Award, at the Genesis Group’s 2022, Celebration of Education. Kline got her start as a substitute teacher and also worked as a teacher's aide. She then joined Herkimer...
Gas War in One CNY Town Has Prices at Pump Under $3 at 3 Stations
Who doesn't love a good gas war? There's one in Central New York that is easing a little of the pain at the pumps, dropping prices below $3. To celebrate the newly remodeled Stewart's Shops in Ilion, New York, prices at the pumps are less than 3 bucks a gallon. Two other gas stations in town are helping celebrate too by lowering their prices, creating a gas war.
flackbroadcasting.com
Local resident accused of DWI in Trenton, Troopers say
TRENTON- A local resident is accused of intoxicated driving in Oneida County, authorities say. Dakota L. Hanley, 29, of Prospect, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Remsen). Hanley is officially charged with one count each of aggravated DWI; DWI (first-offense); and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1%).
WNYT
Schenectady County DA now investigating missing girl case
The Schenectady County District Attorney is now involved with the police investigation of 14-year-old Samantha Humphrey, who hasn’t been seen since Nov. 25. Ever since she vanished from Riverside Park, it’s been agony for the family, and an ongoing mystery for police. Police are taking this case very...
newyorkalmanack.com
Man Caught Cutting Christmas Tree on State Land
New York State Forest Ranger McCartney reported that on Saturday, November 26 at about 1:00 pm, he was checking the trail register at Moss Lake in the town of Webb, Herkimer County, in the Adirondack Park when he heard someone approaching him on the trail. The Ranger said he observed...
Missing Teen Last Seen in Town of Lee
Update: 12/1/22, 9:00 p.m.: Officials say the missing teenager has returned home andis safe. The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a missing persons case involving a local teen. Sheriff Rob Maciol says Ayden Michael Royce Taylor was last seen on Thursday morning, December 1, in the town of Lee....
WKTV
Two charges dropped in Taberg murder case
Taberg, N.Y.-- The Oneida County District Attorney's office announced Friday that they'd be dropping the attempted murder and assault charges against Michael Westcott. The charges stemmed from the September, 2021 shooting of Westcott's brother James at their family home on Route 69 in Taberg by their other brother Matthew. Michael...
Manlius police launch investigation into allegations against summer worker
Town of Manlius, N.Y. – The town of Manlius, in conjunction with its police force, has launched an investigation into allegations of “inappropriate behavior” by an employee contracted to work for the town on last summer’s theatrical production, Manlius Supervisor John Deer said. The email reporting...
WKTV
Utica man accused of stealing safe with guns, personal papers inside
UTICA, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing a safe with guns, ammunition and personal documents inside. Utica police say the crime happened on Oct. 17 on the 300 block of Mary Street. The victim told authorities a large safe containing a...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County man charged with felony DWI: State Police
LYONSDALE- A man from Southern Lewis County is accused of felony intoxicated driving, authorities say. Brandon T. Butterfield, 37, of Port Leyden, NY was arrested Wednesday night by the New York State Police (Lowville). He is officially charged with felony DWI (w/a previous conviction within 10-years). According to Troopers, the...
Madison County man charged after police find meth, cocaine, suboxone, marijuana and scales
Oneida, N.Y. — A Madison County man was arrested Thursday on charges he was selling drugs out of his home, deputies said. Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit found the drugs during a search of the home at 356 N. Lake St. in Oneida, deputies said in a news release.
