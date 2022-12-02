ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

luxury-houses.net

An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada

26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fb101.com

BrewDog Las Vegas Celebrates Grand Opening Weekend with $1 Million Dollar Bar Tab, Performance from We Are Scientists and More

Renowned international brewery BrewDog celebrated its Las Vegas grand opening over the weekend with its biggest giveaway to date. On Friday morning, BrewDog celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with Clark County Commission Chair Jim Gibson, who presented a proclamation to the team. On Friday evening, BrewDog opened to the public, awarding one lucky guest a $1 million dollar bar tab. On Saturday evening, BrewDog hosted a free rooftop performance from rock band, We Are Scientists.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
HENDERSON, NV
Americajr.com

Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open at M Resort Spa Casino

LAS VEGAS — In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Unique Tesla Experience

Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nfcw.com

Las Vegas casino adds remote identity verification, biometric authentication and digital wallet payment for contactless gaming

Gamblers visiting Resorts World Las Vegas can now register, verify their identity, join a loyalty program and upload funds to a dedicated digital wallet before they arrive at the resort, and will no longer have to confirm their identity with casino staff prior to purchasing gambling chips and placing contactless cashless bets at slot machines directly from their smartphone.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Problems

Nothing in Las Vegas actually exists until the doors open. That's a lesson learned over time as countless projects have hit snags that force construction delays and even cause ownership changes. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas project may be the most famous example of this as it has gone through numerous...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Construction underway on new Las Vegas Farm Basket location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is underway on the expansion of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. In a Facebook post, Dapper Companies said the new location will “be opening soon” at Winterwood Pavilion, located near Sahara and Nellis in the east valley. Although they do not...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla’s Favorite ‘Holiday In Las Vegas’ Attractions

The glimmering lights are plenty in out fair city, so I’m sure you’ve all had out of town friends ask “what is there to do in Las Vegas for Christmas?” PLENTY!. I’ve lived in Las Vegas for 30 years now. When I moved to Las Vegas there were a couple sparkly things to do here and there around the holidays, but the events and attractions have grown exponentially in the past several years. Las Vegas is indeed the city of lights, but during the holidays our city shines even more spectacularly than usual.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance. “It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.
LAS VEGAS, NV
