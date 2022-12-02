Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
MGM Grand Sold, Insane Vegas Fees & How to Avoid Them, New Airport Passenger Record & $1M Bar Tab!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the sale of MGM Grand and Mandalay Bay plus crazy new fees in Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainer’s Dream Home with Movie Theater, Enormous Wine Cellar and Fabulous Outdoor Area Listed for $5.5 Million in Las Vegas, Nevada
26 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 26 Meadowhawk Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada is a beautiful home at end of a quiet cul-de-sac in highly desirable Falcon Ridge neighborhood in The Ridges perfect for a large or multigenerational family. This Home in Las Vegas offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 26 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Gavin Ernstone (Phone: 702-523-3677) at Simply Vegas for full support and perfect service.
vegas24seven.com
Station Casinos: Don’t miss out on this Fall Moments Package! Room Rates Up To 30% Off & Resort Credit
Room Rates Up To 30% Off, 2 Night Minimum Stay, Resort Credit per stay. Special Room Rates Up To 30% Off. 2 Night Minimum Stay by clicking here. $20-$50 Resort Credit per stay. Stay Now – 3/16/23. Ends: 3/16/23 11:59 PM (Pacific Time Zone). Terms:. Rates do not include...
fb101.com
BrewDog Las Vegas Celebrates Grand Opening Weekend with $1 Million Dollar Bar Tab, Performance from We Are Scientists and More
Renowned international brewery BrewDog celebrated its Las Vegas grand opening over the weekend with its biggest giveaway to date. On Friday morning, BrewDog celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with Clark County Commission Chair Jim Gibson, who presented a proclamation to the team. On Friday evening, BrewDog opened to the public, awarding one lucky guest a $1 million dollar bar tab. On Saturday evening, BrewDog hosted a free rooftop performance from rock band, We Are Scientists.
5 Fabulous Places for Holiday Parties in Las Vegas off the Strip
Whether you are entertaining guests or are visiting Las Vegas, many people prefer to skip...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas dispensary to add pot consumption lounge to its campus near Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dispensary says it will add a pot consumption lounge to its complex near the Strip after receiving approval from the state. According to a news release, Planet 13 says it has received approval from the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board to open its “much-anticipated” consumption lounge at its facility.
Fox5 KVVU
Daiso Japan set to open new store in Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Japanese variety and value store Daiso is set to open its third Las Vegas Valley location next week. According to a news release, the Daiso location will open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. The new store, which will mark the company’s...
Jackpot fever: Las Vegas local and visitor win thousands
A Las Vegas local and a visitor from Oregon won thousands in jackpots at The Cromwell and Gold Coast.
Allegiant Stadium tops international venues grossing over $182 million
As an eventful year comes to an end, Billboard's 2022 end-of-the-year Boxscore charts have been released, naming Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium as the No.1 international stadium.
Americajr.com
Snow Carnival Holiday Forest Now Open at M Resort Spa Casino
LAS VEGAS — In celebration of the holiday season, Snow Carnival opened as the newest holiday attraction in the Las Vegas Valley and sold out much of its opening weekend. Snow Carnival began welcoming guests of all ages on November 23 and will be open daily through January 8, 2023. Tickets are still available for select dates and time slots at snowcarnival.com and include unlimited rides for the one-of-a-kind winter-themed attraction, produced by International Special Attractions, Ltd. (ISA) in partnership with M Resort Spa Casino.
Las Vegas Strip Adds a Unique Tesla Experience
Las Vegas lets you live out nearly any (legal) fantasy. You can see pretty much any type of performance, eat anything from junk food to gourmet options from the world's most famous chefs, and gamble in any way imaginable. The Las Vegas Strip offers every possible way to indulge from any type of bar imaginable to legal marijuana possession (although smoking isn't exactly allowed) and of course all sorts of gambling.
nfcw.com
Las Vegas casino adds remote identity verification, biometric authentication and digital wallet payment for contactless gaming
Gamblers visiting Resorts World Las Vegas can now register, verify their identity, join a loyalty program and upload funds to a dedicated digital wallet before they arrive at the resort, and will no longer have to confirm their identity with casino staff prior to purchasing gambling chips and placing contactless cashless bets at slot machines directly from their smartphone.
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Problems
Nothing in Las Vegas actually exists until the doors open. That's a lesson learned over time as countless projects have hit snags that force construction delays and even cause ownership changes. The Fontainebleau Las Vegas project may be the most famous example of this as it has gone through numerous...
Fox5 KVVU
Construction underway on new Las Vegas Farm Basket location
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Construction is underway on the expansion of beloved Las Vegas eatery Farm Basket. In a Facebook post, Dapper Companies said the new location will “be opening soon” at Winterwood Pavilion, located near Sahara and Nellis in the east valley. Although they do not...
963kklz.com
Carla’s Favorite ‘Holiday In Las Vegas’ Attractions
The glimmering lights are plenty in out fair city, so I’m sure you’ve all had out of town friends ask “what is there to do in Las Vegas for Christmas?” PLENTY!. I’ve lived in Las Vegas for 30 years now. When I moved to Las Vegas there were a couple sparkly things to do here and there around the holidays, but the events and attractions have grown exponentially in the past several years. Las Vegas is indeed the city of lights, but during the holidays our city shines even more spectacularly than usual.
Las Vegas home prices drop $9K in a month, nearly erasing gains since a year ago
Housing prices continued to tumble in November, dropping another 2% to $430,990, according to Las Vegas Realtors.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas restaurant gaining attention for hand-pulled noodles, techniques from China
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With every stretch, pull, and twist, artisans at Shang Artisan Noodle in Las Vegas are getting the perfect balance. “It’s an art after I saw it back in China and noodles now a days have become so popular and still not a lot of people are familiar with handmade noodles Chinese dishes, so I decided to bring it over to the Las Vegas market,” said Sam Huang, owner of Shang Artisan Noodle.
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millions
This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers.
‘You’re just living to exist,’ Working multiple jobs on the rise in Las Vegas amidst inflation concerns
Hundreds of thousands of new jobs were added to the U.S. economy last month, but many are working one job on top of another.
Tony Hsieh estate to sell some downtown Las Vegas real estate holdings
Tony Hsieh invested more than $350 million in revitalizing downtown Las Vegas before his unexpected death. Now, his estate will sell some of those holdings, DTP Companies announced Friday.
BoardingArea
211K+
Followers
29K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.https://boardingarea.com/
Comments / 0