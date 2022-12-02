Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
IRS Announces $1,400 Stimulus Checks Going Out To Millions
The IRS has sent out letters alerting nine million households that they are eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals and $2,800 checks to couples. Eligible recipients mostly include taxpayers who don't need to file federal income tax returns because they don't earn enough to warrant one, and because of that, didn't get one or more of the original stimulus checks. Those recipients include single filers making less than $12,550 ($14,250 for those older than 65), and couples making less than $25,100 ($27,000 for those older than 65). This mostly affects those receiving Social Security but many others might be eligible as well.
Investopedia
The 2022 Investopedia Terms of the Year
2022 has been quite a handful for investors. The year has been marked by a vicious bear market, record-high inflation, hawkish central banks around the world, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the collapse of crypto, a near monetary policy crisis in the U.K., and Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover, just to name a few.
Investopedia
Goldman Sachs To Spend Tens of Millions of Dollars On Crypto Firms
Following the collapse of the FTX, Goldman Sachs (GS) is planning to invest in crypto companies for tens of millions of dollars. Goldman Sachs plans to spend tens of millions investing in crypto firms. The bank sees an increased need for trustworthy players in the industry and takes advantage of...
Investopedia
Experts Share Their Takes on What to Expect in 2023
As we prepare to turn the page on a tumultuous 2022, investors shouldn’t expect any less dynamism in the year ahead. While we can be sure that inflation and rising interest rates will still weigh heavily on the capital markets, there are sure to be more market-moving elements in the mix that will challenge our strategies and our patience. Indeed, 2023 will require patience, discipline, heightened awareness and common sense from all investors.
Investopedia
How To Help Older People Protect Their Assets
After a lifetime of work, many older Americans have built up a substantial sum in assets. At the same time, they’re unlikely to accumulate much additional wealth. For that reason, protecting the assets they already have becomes especially important. Key Takeaways. Some retirement accounts are protected from creditors, while...
Investopedia
2022 Most Interesting Trades
This list shows 10 of the most interesting trades from a tumultuous 2022. In what was a historic bear market in almost all global asset classes—stocks, cryptocurrency, bonds, and just about everything else was down—the majority of these trades are on the short side. Energy was one of...
Investopedia
'Staggering' Volume of Off-Balance Sheet Dollar Debt Is Partly Hidden
A "huge, missing and growing" pile of debt held by non-U.S. institutions may total as much as $80 trillion, according to a report this week from the Bank for International Settlements. “There is a staggering volume of off-balance sheet dollar debt that is partly hidden, and FX risk settlement remains...
Investopedia
Bank of America Warns of Labor Collapse, Stock Selloff in 2023
It its latest market and economic forecast, Bank of America warned of a collapsing U.S. labor market and a potential rise in unemployment next year. Strategists also recommended selling any stock market rally ahead of a likely surge in job losses. “Bears (like us) worry unemployment in 2023 will be...
Investopedia
Higher Mortgage Rates Increasing Homeowner Debt Burden
In a recent report, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) shows that the meteoric rise in mortgage interest rates in 2022 has already had a significant impact on homeowners, with borrowers in certain demographics reaching new debt burden levels. Higher monthly payments can make it more difficult for mortgage borrowers to not only keep up with their financial obligations but also to qualify for additional financing when they need it.
Investopedia
Cryptocurrency Firms Slash Staff After FTX Collapse
Cryptocurrency exchanges Kraken, Bybit, and Swyftx announced layoffs as the contagion from the collapse of the FTX exchange spreads. Kraken, Bybit, and Swyftx cryptocurrency exchanges joined other crypto firms that have announced cuts to their workforce in the latest week. The FTX collapse and a "deepening" bear market are taking...
Investopedia
Today's Mortgage Rates & Trends - December 6, 2022: Rates dip again
Thirty-year loan rates returned Monday to the same low point they notched Thursday, when the flagship average plummeted more than a half percentage point to the mid 6% range. It's the lowest average registered in two and a half months. Today's National Mortgage Rate Averages. Monday's 30-year average subtracted the...
Investopedia
Car Loans Are Still Getting More Expensive
The amount of the average car loan increased 8.59% over the course of 2022, according to figures released by Experian. This increase is lower than pandemic-era peaks – the cost of car loans increased nearly 22% in the year from Q3 2020 to Q3 2021 – but could still have a significant impact on consumers looking to finance a new or used vehicle.
Investopedia
Divorce and 401(k): What You Need To Know
If you're like many people who participate in a 401(k) plan at work, it may represent one of your most significant assets. Should you and your spouse decide to divorce someday, your 401(k)—and theirs, if they also have one—will figure prominently in whatever financial agreement the two of you work out or that a court imposes on you. Here is what you need to know about 401(k)s and divorce.
Comments / 0