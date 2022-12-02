Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newportbeachindy.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Passing of Evelyn Hart, New Animal Shelter
This week I would like to pay tribute to a Newport Beach legend who recently passed away at the age of 91, the Honorable Evelyn Hart. Evelyn was a 71-year resident of Newport Beach who was deeply involved in civic life and community service for many decades. She served for 16 years on the City Council, including two terms as Mayor.
newportbeachindy.com
Celebrating the Life of Newport Beach Community Leader and Former Mayor Evelyn Hart
Former Newport Beach Mayor and longtime community leader Evelyn Hart passed away on November 23 at age 91 after trying to recover from a stroke. According to her obituary, Hart was born on January 24, 1931, in Phoenix Arizona. Hart’s family moved to Oklahoma, and then to Oregon and finally to Newport Beach in the 1950s.
spectrumnews1.com
Family decorates boat for Dana Point Boat Parade of Lights
DANA POINT, Calif. — The Dana Point Harbor 47th annual Boat Parade of Lights will begin Friday, Dec. 9 and be around through the week. The Scognamiglio family has taken part in the parade for decades. This year, Marco Scognamiglio decorated his boat, the “Bella Vita,” along with his...
sunnews.org
Fault lines emerge as Lampson project set to move forward
Following an open house sponsored by developers of a proposed housing project on Lampson Ave. in Los Alamitos, opponents are now gearing up for a needed zoning change while project managers say they are processing changes requested by residents. Developers voluntarily hosted an open house last week at the Ayres...
OC Board of Supervisors Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis
Most other Southern California counties have passed similar resolutions.
fullertonobserver.com
Assistance League Thrift Store: The hidden gem
I met Donna Barnard on Saturday, November 12th to tour the thrift store. She was wearing a sweater and pants, an Assistance League Thrift Store outfit she bought. Donna introduced me to the President of Assistance League, Gayle Chiotte, who gave me a tour of the facilities. The Assistance League...
Talon Marks
Santa Sleigh Holiday Festival in Norwalk
The City of Norwalk held its Santa’s Sleigh Holiday Festival with its annual Christmas tree lighting on Dec. 3 from 6:30-8:30 P.M. at the Norwalk City Hall Lawn. The festival featured various events and games ranging from youth dancing performances, youth games for children, arts and crafts and a sled ride with snow for people to ride.
newportbeachindy.com
Love Boat Gala at Balboa Bay Resort Raises $475K for Childhelp
Several hundred guests boarded the Love Boat at the Balboa Bay Resort on October 1 to raise funds for the Orange County chapter of Childhelp, an organization that exists to meet the physical, emotional, educational and spiritual needs of abused, neglected and at-risk children by focusing on advocacy, intervention, treatment, prevention, family resilience and community outreach.
San Diego Channel
Man who jumped from Disneyland parking garage identified as Orange County elementary school principal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - The man who jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland over the weekend was identified as the principal of an Orange County school who had been scheduled to appear in court this week. Christopher Christensen was the principal of an elementary school in...
viatravelers.com
12 Best Restaurants in Dana Point, California
Dana Point is a sleepy little beach town in Southern California that’s easy to miss if you drive too fast on the highway. However, it’s worth a visit if only for the cozy beach vibe and the unpretentious and friendly population. The city’s official motto is “Harboring the Good Life,” and that sentiment is evident along all seven of the community’s beautiful coastal miles and the beautiful Dana Point Harbor.
irvineweekly.com
$78 Million ‘Centralized’ Health Agency Campus Coming To Irvine
The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 29, unanimously approved funding for the design and construction services for a $78 million campus for the Orange County Health Care Agency. Officially recognized as the El Toro Campus Project, the Irvine-based space will enable HCA to create a central location for key services.
piratesandprincesses.net
School Principal Jumped To Death From Disneyland Parking Structure
Previously we reported that a man in his 50’s jumped from the Mickey and Friends parking garage at Disneyland on Saturday. We now have the identity of this man. The victim was Christopher Christensen aged 51. Christensen was most recently the principal at William T. Newland Elementary School in Huntington Beach.
2022 Election Results In Orange County Are Official
Nearly a month after Election Day, the results are final. Some winners emerged after defeating incumbents by just a few dozen votes.
KTLA.com
Long Beach neighborhood on alert after several coyote sightings
A Long Beach woman said she’s concerned for the safety of her kids, as well as those who attend a nearby elementary school, after discovering a coyote living in an abandoned home next door. Brittney Brown, who said it’s not uncommon to see the animal walking the street in...
Disneyland Guest Who Died Falling From Parking Garage Identified
The Disneyland guest who died after falling from a multistory parking garage outside the park Saturday (Dec. 3) had been identified. According to Deadline, Chris Christensen, 51, fell from the Mickey & Friends Parking Structure outside the Disneyland theme park. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Content warning below:...
foxla.com
SoCal facing children's medication shortages
LOS ANGELES - As flu season reaches full strength, parents in Southern California are finding it increasingly difficult to find medications for their sick children. At drug stores from Upland to West Los Angeles and cities in between, shelves of cough medicines and pain relievers lay empty. "Tylenol, infant Tylenol,...
25-Year-Old Santa Ana Resident Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Westminster (Westminster, CA)
The Westminster Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street, near the McFadden Avenue intersection at around 1 a.m.
Mail thieves nabbed after foot pursuit in Chino Hills: Sheriff’s Department
Are you a Chino Hills, Upland or Pomona resident who’s been missing mail recently? It may be that it was grabbed by a pair of mail thieves, according to authorities. Ontario resident Christopher Ford, 30, and Pomona resident Kamar McClendon, 43, were arrested Monday night in Chino Hills and found to be in possession of […]
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Orange County
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A man was fatally shot in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway Tuesday. Officers went to the 5200 block of Tasman Drive at about 8 p.m. Monday on a report of possible shots fired, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. “On arrival, officers...
KTVU FOX 2
California school principal dies by suicide at Disneyland: officials
ANAHEIM, Calif. - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Comments / 0