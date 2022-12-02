Read full article on original website
Factbox-Saudi-China energy, trade and investment ties
(Reuters) – Saudi Arabia will host a China-Arab summit on Dec. 9 attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, with the leaders of the two countries expected to discuss trade ties and regional security. Xi’s visit comes at a time when U.S.-Saudi ties are at a nadir, uncertainty weighs on...
Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease
BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country’s recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus. Online medicine platforms, pharmacies and drugmakers have in...
Chinese capital prepares for ‘life again’ as lockdowns lift across country
(Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing dropped the need for people to show negative COVID tests to enter supermarkets and offices on Tuesday, the latest in an easing of curbs across the country following last month’s historic protests. “Beijing readies itself for life again” read a headline in...
EU regulator backs bivalent COVID vaccines for primary vaccination
(Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults. The vaccines by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as rival...
China to optimise epidemic prevention and control next year -state media
BEIJING (Reuters) – China should optimise epidemic prevention and control measures next year as it seeks to better coordinate policies with economic and social development, state media reported on Wednesday, after a meeting of the Communist Party’s politburo. China will focus on stabilising growth, employment and prices while...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Beijing Capital Airport drops negative COVID test requirement from Tuesday
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing Capital International Airport no longer requires a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to terminals, starting from Tuesday, state media said. Entrants do not need to provide a certificate of a negative nucleic acid test, the Beijing News, a newspaper owned by the Chinese...
China appoints Communist Party chiefs for three provinces
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Communist Party has appointed Yi Lianhong as party secretary of eastern Zhejiang province, and Yin Hong as party secretary of eastern Jiangxi province, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. Hu Changsheng was also named as party secretary of northwestern Gansu province, Xinhua said. (Reporting...
U.S. NSC chief visits Brazil’s Lula, discuss democracy, climate change
BRASILIA (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Monday with Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and discussed strengthening democracy in the Americas, combating climate change and the situation in Haiti and Venezuela, Lula’s top foreign policy advisor said. Former foreign minister Celso...
Analysis-Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia
HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia – and potentially even Moscow. The Southeast Asian nation...
Israeli intelligence general sees Iran regime surviving protests
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – A top Israeli intelligence analyst said on Monday that Iran’s clerical rulers were likely to survive protests that have swept the country for weeks, and predicted they could stay in power for years to come. “The repressive Iranian regime will, it seems, manage to survive...
South Korea to order more truckers back to work on Thursday – media report
SEOUL (Reuters) – The South Korean government is expected to order truckers serving the petrochemical and steel sectors to return to work this week as a national strike by truckers entered its 14th day on Wednesday, media reported on Wednesday. Late last month the government told truckers serving the...
Taiwan seeks to reassure on TSMC commitment to island despite U.S. investment
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s economy minister said on Wednesday that the island remains chipmaker TSMC’s most important production base after the company announced it would more than triple its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion. TSMC’s Arizona factory has sparked concerns in Taiwan,...
UK government to consult with local authorities on onshore wind farms
LONDON (Reuters) -The British government on Tuesday said it would begin a consultation to see how local support for building onshore wind farms could be demonstrated, after it came under pressure from lawmakers in the ruling party to make approval easier. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had previously said he...
Samsung, LG plan multi-billion-dollar additional investment in Vietnam
HANOI (Reuters) – South Korean electronics giants Samsung and LG plan to pour billions of dollars of additional investment into Vietnam, state media reports and the Vietnamese government said on Tuesday. The announcement comes after Samsung cut smartphone production in Vietnam twice this year in response to weaker global...
Fuel runs short at South Korean petrol stations as union plans general strike alongside truckers
SEOUL (Reuters) – A nationwide strike by South Korean truckers has led nearly 100 petrol stations across the country to run dry, government data show, and a national trade union said it would launch a general strike on Tuesday in support of the drivers. The truckers’ strike over a...
Bulgaria presses doubters before vote on Schengen zone entry
SOFIA (Reuters) – Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev on Monday said the Netherlands was opposing Bulgaria’s bid to join the EU’s passport-free Schengen travel region, ahead of a meeting of Europe’s home affairs ministers this week to discuss the matter. EU members states Bulgaria, Croatia and...
