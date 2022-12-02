Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Rinse & repeat Tuesday, accumulating snow Wednesday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few chances for North-Central Wisconsin to see some winter precipitation during the work week. Though, minor snow accumulations expected. Temperatures to warm above average by the weekend. Rinse and repeat type of forecast on tap for Tuesday. Weather conditions remaining much of the same, with...
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Bright Sunday, risk of some snow in the week ahead
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sunshine will be common as the first weekend of December comes to an end in North Central Wisconsin. Don’t forget the shades if you will be heading out the door. A bit chilly compared to the average for this time of the year with highs in the mid 20s to around 30.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: More clouds, chance of some snow showers in early work week
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first weekend of December in North Central Wisconsin featured plenty of sunshine with below-average temperatures for this time of year. Some changes are on tap for the week ahead. Mostly clear Sunday evening, with clouds moving in overnight into Monday morning. Not as cold with lows in the mid 10s to around 20.
WSAW
Spring turkey hunter applications due before midnight Saturday
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reminds wild turkey hunters that applications for the 2023 season are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points toward future drawings at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent. Turkey harvest authorizations are...
WSAW
Safety tips to ensure your holiday cheer is the only thing that burns brightly
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - While decking the halls with holiday cheer, make sure your festive decorations don’t invite tragedy. ReadyWisconsin encourages you to keep fire safety in mind while celebrating this holiday season. “Regardless of how you celebrate the holidays, it’s important to protect yourself and loved ones from...
Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake
When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin owls in winter; prime time for watching, they need your help
MILWAUKEE - As we enter winter in Wisconsin you might think there isn't much to do in nature, but you couldn't be more mistaken. December through March is an incredible time to hear and experience owls from a safe distance. Winter is when owls nest and begin raising their young....
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin!
The Wienermobile is coming to Northeast Wisconsin during the first week of December at select locations. Read more to find out when and where you can get a picture and receive a free wiener whistle!
The Best Place To Live In Wisconsin
Located in the upper Midwest, Wisconsin landed in the top 10 on U.S. News & World Report's 2022 ranking of the best states. Here's our pick for the best city.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin State Patrol's December Law of the Month
Winter weather is a regular part of life in Wisconsin and it can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. It’s harder to control or stop a vehicle in snow, sleet, and ice. Last season, winter weather contributed to more than 15,000 crashes that killed 38 people in Wisconsin. “We remind every driver to refresh your winter driving habits.
WBAY Green Bay
State files charges against Kewaunee County dairy farm owner, manure hauler
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has filed charges against a Kewaunee County dairy farm owner and a manure hauler for allegedly conspiring to submit a forged report to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. The charges were filed in Kewaunee County Court against Gregory R....
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the Holidays
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to go on a trip to get into the Christmas spirit, this Wisconsin town should be put on your list immediately.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin spongy moth population increases for third consecutive year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reported a rise in the state’s spongy moth population. The DATCP caught 202,300 spongy moths in 10,044 traps this summer. Spongy moths are invasive pests that can cause severe leaf loss of trees and shrubs, especially oaks.
WSAW
We Energies customer rates to spike by double-digits in 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Electricity costs for residential customers of We Energies will increase by 11% in January after the state Public Service Commission approved a rate increase that kept the utility’s profit rate well above the national average. The increase for residential customers is higher than it needed...
We Energies explains how it protects power grid infrastructure from attacks
We Energies’ infrastructure not only have security and surveillance, but the company also partners with law enforcement and has employees who focus on preventing cyber and physical attacks.
Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet
If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin DOJ: farm owner, two others charged with conspiring to overspread manure
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice released information about an alleged conspiracy to overspread manure that resulted in high E. Coli bacteria readings. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against three people for allegedly conspiring to submit forged report to the...
Wisconsin utility regulators approve rate hikes for We Energies, Wisconsin Public Service
Wisconsin utility regulators approved rate hikes for electric and natural gas customers served by two of the state’s largest utilities on Thursday, but they reduced profits utilities can collect amid outcry from financially-strapped ratepayers. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission approved overall electric rate hikes of 8.8 percent for We...
us1049quadcities.com
Head of Wisconsin’s Favorite C-Store Steps Down But Leaves a Secret in Every Store
If you’ve driven any length of time in Wisconsin, Minnesota, or Iowa, there’s a good chance you've been to one of Kwik Trips' 800+ stores. Even if you've made many trips to a Kwik Trip (or Kwik Star as they're known in Iowa due to copyright issues) you probably had no idea about this tribute to their owner, Don Zietlow.
UPMATTERS
Who has the right of way when merging from an on-ramp? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder
(WFRV) – For most of us, it has been many years since going through some kind of Drivers Education course, so the Wisconsin State Patrol issued a reminder on the ‘right of way’ when getting on a highway. So who really does have the right of way...
Comments / 0