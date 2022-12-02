ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

WSAW

First Alert Weather: Rinse & repeat Tuesday, accumulating snow Wednesday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A few chances for North-Central Wisconsin to see some winter precipitation during the work week. Though, minor snow accumulations expected. Temperatures to warm above average by the weekend. Rinse and repeat type of forecast on tap for Tuesday. Weather conditions remaining much of the same, with...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Spring turkey hunter applications due before midnight Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin DNR reminds wild turkey hunters that applications for the 2023 season are due by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 10. Hunters can apply for harvest authorizations or purchase preference points toward future drawings at GoWild.wi.gov or through an authorized license agent. Turkey harvest authorizations are...
WISCONSIN STATE
Outsider.com

Cat Discovers Severed Alligator Head in Wisconsin Lake

When someone imagines enjoying the great outdoors in Wisconsin oftentimes what they imagine entails beautiful midwestern sunsets, picturesque winter views, unforgettable bluffs, and abundant wildlife. However, part of this abundant wildlife nearly never involves an alligator. This is why officials in one Wisconsin county are scratching their heads wondering how a housecat got ahold of a severed alligator head.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin State Patrol's December Law of the Month

Winter weather is a regular part of life in Wisconsin and it can lead to dangerous conditions on the roads. It’s harder to control or stop a vehicle in snow, sleet, and ice. Last season, winter weather contributed to more than 15,000 crashes that killed 38 people in Wisconsin. “We remind every driver to refresh your winter driving habits.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Wisconsin spongy moth population increases for third consecutive year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reported a rise in the state’s spongy moth population. The DATCP caught 202,300 spongy moths in 10,044 traps this summer. Spongy moths are invasive pests that can cause severe leaf loss of trees and shrubs, especially oaks.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

We Energies customer rates to spike by double-digits in 2023

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Electricity costs for residential customers of We Energies will increase by 11% in January after the state Public Service Commission approved a rate increase that kept the utility’s profit rate well above the national average. The increase for residential customers is higher than it needed...
WISCONSIN STATE
97ZOK

Try It Before You Buy It At Wisconsin’s Famous Beef Jerky Outlet

If you're a fan of beef jerky, then you must visit this store in Wisconsin. When I think of going on a road trip, many things come to mind. One of my favorite things to do is hit a truck stop for gas. Then going inside to find some tasty treats before starting back on the road again. I can usually find some great stuff. I believe one of the top-rated road trip snacks of all time has to be beef jerky. You know somebody is going to buy some.
WISCONSIN STATE

