Read full article on original website
Related
starvedrock.media
Pritzker signs amendments to SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – Amendments to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act are now law. The controversial legislation passed the previous General Assembly in January 2021. It brought about sweeping changes to the state’s criminal justice system and regulations on police. Lawmakers passed three trailer bills with various clarifications since then.
starvedrock.media
Hearing on challenge to ending cash bail in Illinois delayed after amendments
(The Center Square) – After lawmakers approved amendments to the SAFE-T Act that eliminates cash bail in Illinois, a lawsuit challenging the measure’s implementation will now be heard Dec. 20, just 11 days before no cash bail is to take effect. Before leaving for the year, state lawmakers...
starvedrock.media
Two Illinois state lawmakers set to retire after winning new terms
(The Center Square) – Two Illinois state lawmakers who recently won reelection have announced they won’t continue into the new General Assembly. State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, announced Monday he will retire from the position at the end of the term on Jan. 10. He just won an uncontested race in his district. Barickman said in a statement he looks forward to spending time with family and not being taken away by phone calls.
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case will go to the Illinois Supreme Court.
starvedrock.media
Amendment 1 passes as Illinois board approves certifies midterm election
(The Center Square) – Illinois’ midterm general election has been certified, as has the amendment to the state’s constitution prohibiting local and state regulations on what can be collectively bargained. The Illinois State Board of Elections Monday approved the official canvas of vote totals from the Nov....
starvedrock.media
Illinois Freedom Caucus calling for end of consent calendar
(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois lawmakers is calling for an end to a House practice that allows many measures to be voted on with one vote and little discussion. The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a group of downstate Republicans, said the practice enables House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote.
starvedrock.media
Illinois House approves extensions of tax increment finance districts
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers have approved the extension of tax increment finance, or TIF, districts throughout the state. A TIF district sets aside the increment of increased property taxes from increased values over time in a separate fund that is then used to subsidize public and private developments in the district with the aim of increasing overall property values in that area. Illinois' TIF program gives districts 23 years of operation, unless it's extended.
starvedrock.media
Religious symbols from Christians, Jews, Satanists on display at Illinois State Capitol
(The Center Square) – It wouldn’t be the holidays without competing religious displays inside the Illinois State Capitol. Inside the capitol rotunda, there’s a tall Christmas tree from the secretary of state’s office, and privately funded displays from other religions: a Christian nativity scene, a Jewish menorah and a display from the Satanic Temple of Illinois.
starvedrock.media
Retail group urges Illinois shoppers to grab deals when they see them
(The Center Square) – Shoppers continue their holiday spending as retailers seek to improve their bottom line heading to the end of the year. Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr said the day after Thanksgiving has always been important, but things are evolving. “Historically it was...
starvedrock.media
Lane shifts coming Saturday on Jefferson Barracks Bridge
ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Traffic will return Saturday to the Jefferson Barracks Bridge's eastbound span, which has been closed for a major rehab project since last spring. Two eastbound lanes, which were moved to the westbound span last April, will be shifted back to the eastbound span between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. At times, eastbound Interstate 255 will be reduced to one lane during the shift.
starvedrock.media
La Salle Man Jailed After Allegedly Spitting On EMT
While trying to help people, paramedics can sometimes be put in harms way. Fifty-two-year-old Jeffrey Phillips of La Salle was jailed Saturday for allegedly grabbing and spitting on an EMT. He's charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery. Phillips allegedly assaulted the EMT during an incident Saturday in Peru.
starvedrock.media
Young Gunshot Victim Found Dead In La Salle
A senseless tragedy in La Salle. Police and paramedics were called to a home on Marquette Street Sunday morning regarding a 13-year-old boy who was a gunshot victim. The teen was dead upon first responders arriving. An investigation was launched and no foul play is suspected. An autopsy has been scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.
Comments / 0