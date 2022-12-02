Read full article on original website
Judge dismisses Khashoggi lawsuit against Saudi prince; Biden granted him immunity
(Reuters) -A federal judge in Washington on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the fiance of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi against Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, citing President Biden’s grant of immunity. U.S. District Judge John Bates suggested he was reluctant to throw out the lawsuit but...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense
Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Russia Responds to Report Putin Fell Down Stairs, Soiled Himself
Rumors speculate the Russian president is suffering from myriad illnesses, such as cancer and Parkinson's disease.
Argentina court hands VP Cristina Kirchner 6-year jail term in graft case
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - An Argentine court sentenced Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner to six years in jail and disqualified her from holding public office in a high-profile corruption case on Tuesday.
U.S. lawmakers authorize $800 million more for Ukraine in defense bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. lawmakers agreed to provide Ukraine at least $800 million in additional security assistance next year and to boost Taiwan with billions in aid over the next several years, according to a summary of an $858 billion defense policy bill unveiled on Tuesday. (Reporting by Patricia...
German top court dismisses challenge to EU recovery fund
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union’s 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis. The ruling will feed into debate on whether the...
Tesla China denies media reports of output cut at Shanghai plant
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Tesla on Monday said media reports which said its plant in Shanghai would cut December output of its Model Y were “untrue”. Reuters on Monday reported Model Y output at the plant was set to fall by more than 20% versus November citing two sources with knowledge of the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s production plan.
Taiwan seeks to reassure on TSMC commitment to island despite U.S. investment
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Taiwan’s economy minister said on Wednesday that the island remains chipmaker TSMC’s most important production base after the company announced it would more than triple its planned investment at its new Arizona plant to $40 billion. TSMC’s Arizona factory has sparked concerns in Taiwan,...
China appoints Communist Party chiefs for three provinces
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Communist Party has appointed Yi Lianhong as party secretary of eastern Zhejiang province, and Yin Hong as party secretary of eastern Jiangxi province, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday. Hu Changsheng was also named as party secretary of northwestern Gansu province, Xinhua said. (Reporting...
China reports 28,062 new COVID cases for Dec 5 vs 30,014 a day earlier
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China reported 28,062 new COVID-19 infections on Dec. 5, of which 5,046 were symptomatic and 23,016 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That is compared with 30,014 new cases a day earlier – 4,318 symptomatic and 25,696 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately....
Trade restrictions are increasing, especially on food -WTO
GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Trade Organization said in a report on Tuesday that countries were introducing trade restrictions at an increased pace, particularly on food, feed and fertilisers. “Out of the 78 export restrictive measures on food, feed, and fertilizers introduced since the start of the war in...
GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi escape U.S. federal litigation over Zantac
(Reuters) – Drugmakers GSK Plc, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA and Boehringer Ingelheim on Tuesday defeated thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming that the heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer, as a judge found the claims were not backed by sound science. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West...
EU regulator backs bivalent COVID vaccines for primary vaccination
(Reuters) – The European Medicines Agency said on Tuesday its emergency task force has concluded that messenger RNA bivalent COVID-19 vaccines, targeting the original strain and the Omicron BA.4-5 subvariants, may be used in previously unvaccinated children and adults. The vaccines by Pfizer and BioNTech, as well as rival...
Beijing Capital Airport drops negative COVID test requirement from Tuesday
BEIJING (Reuters) – The Beijing Capital International Airport no longer requires a negative COVID-19 test result for entry to terminals, starting from Tuesday, state media said. Entrants do not need to provide a certificate of a negative nucleic acid test, the Beijing News, a newspaper owned by the Chinese...
Israeli PM, on Abu Akleh lawsuit, says no one will interrogate Israeli soldiers
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that no one would question Israeli soldiers, after Al Jazeera filed a lawsuit at the International Criminal Court over the killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. “No one will interrogate IDF soldiers and no one will preach...
South Korea to order more truckers back to work on Thursday – media report
SEOUL (Reuters) – The South Korean government is expected to order truckers serving the petrochemical and steel sectors to return to work this week as a national strike by truckers entered its 14th day on Wednesday, media reported on Wednesday. Late last month the government told truckers serving the...
