theseniorvoice.net
Tour a 15-Bedroom Colorado Home for Sale with Amazing Views
A home for sale in Colorado is absolutely massive and has amazing views of some of Colorado's most well-known natural features. The home is located in Manitou Springs, Colorado, which is just outside of Colorado Springs. However, if you've ever spent time in Manitou Springs, you know how much different it is from its neighboring Olympic City.
Colorado Town Makes List of Safest and Most Charming in America
A community in Colorado has been named not only one of the safest but one of the most charming "towns and cities" in America. The website Must See Places published a prestigious list of "11 Small Towns and Cities in The US That Are Safe AND Charming." One city making the list can be found in Jefferson County, with a small portion of its area extending into Adams County, Colorado.
KKTV
Motorcyclist injured in south Colorado Springs crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is in the hospital after falling in the roadway Sunday. Police say the rider fell at Hancock Expressway and Union, and then an oncoming car ran over his motorcycle. It’s not yet clear if the rider was hit too. As of 1...
Organizer of largest Club Q GoFundMe says 100% of donations will go to survivors, victims
A GoFundMe account set up for Club Q victims by Denver business owner Faith Haug had topped $837,000 by mid-weekend, and on Sunday Haug announced a “significant update” about how the funds are being managed and distributed, thanks to a new partnership with a national nonprofit. The largest...
Top wind speeds in Colorado: 105 mph clocked in Colorado Springs
High-speed winds have ripped through Colorado on Thursday and Friday, with highest speeds concentrated along the Interstate 25 corridor from New Mexico to Wyoming. According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, the highest wind speed of 105 mph was clocked at the Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station in southwest Colorado Springs.
KKTV
Bicyclist dead after crash southeast of Colorado Springs
SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist was killed in a crash southeast of Colorado Springs. State Patrol responded to a 911 call at 5:15 p.m. Sunday on a cyclist hit by a car at the intersection of Powers and Fontaine. The cyclist died at the scene. The crash remains under...
FOX21News.com
Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community
Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Queer friends of Colorado Springs highlights community. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Woman killed identified from 5 car crash on Powers. Wind damages trees, power lines in Colorado Springs. Wind damages trees, power lines in Colorado Springs. Sharing the...
Residents React to Damage from High Winds in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Region is under a high wind advisory until 5 p.m. Friday. But overnight, the high winds created a lot of damage around the city of Colorado Springs. The neighborhood of Old Colorado City is cleaning up Friday morning. Residents had fences taken out, windshields broken, and tree The post Residents React to Damage from High Winds in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
Beulah Yule Log Festival to honor 67 years of tradition
(BEULAH, Colo.) — The Beulah Yule Log Festival will continue its historic holiday tradition for the 67th year on Sunday, Dec. 11. The festival will take place at the Pueblo Mountain Park Pavilion at 1 p.m. Participants will search for an eight-foot-long pine log that is hidden in the park months before the festival. The […]
KKTV
Victim identified in homicide south of downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The victim in a Saturday night homicide just south of downtown Colorado Springs was identified as 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, according to Colorado Springs police on Friday. Police said they were called to a disturbance at South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street at around...
KKTV
Firefighters respond to shopping center fire in southern Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire on the roof of a shopping center Saturday morning in the southern part of the city. Firefighters said at about 7:20 a.m that crews were on scene at the shopping center near Highway 115 and Cheyenne Meadows Road. According to firefighters, a natural gas heating unit on the roof was on fire.
Man arrested for burglaries in Pueblo & Pueblo West
(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — A man suspected of being tied to multiple burglaries throughout Pueblo West and the City of Pueblo was arrested by the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) early Sunday morning on Dec. 4. Theodore Koen, 41, was arrested for Second-Degree Burglary, Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Mischief, Possession of Burglary Tools and […]
Firefighters on scene of structure fire on East Woodmen
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a working structure fire Sunday afternoon on Dec. 4. CSFD says it is working with the Falcon Fire Department (FFD) on a ‘fully involved structure’ in the area of East Woodmen Road and North Markesheffel. FFD has two water tenders, two brush […]
Colorado Springs housing market sees prices drop fast
These are the U.S. metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says.
springsmag.com
AdAmAn Alley Connects Downtown and Pikes Peak
They wanted to do something special. They’d been talking about it on and off for about 10 years, knowing it was on the horizon. Hundred year anniversaries don’t come around often, after all. But what could the AdAmAn Club do to commemorate the special milestone?. The club would...
Colorado Springs is closer than you think
Colorado Springs isn’t so far away. Not by mileage and not by attitude. What happened there – God forbid – could happen here. And this is not just pearl clutching by some scared snowflake. I saw it firsthand. When I covered the “Drag Queen Story Hour” at ZooMontana in Billings in June, I ignored plenty […] The post Colorado Springs is closer than you think appeared first on Daily Montanan.
KJCT8
Federal Grand Jury indicts 7 Southern Colorado residents on drug and weapons charges
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces the indictments of Leonard Singleton, age 44; Jaime Sanchez, age 39; Gabriel Sanchez, age 36; Jose Baeza, age 39; Stephanie Barker, age 38; Leanne Wilson, age 25; and Augustine Gallegos, age 36, after a 10-month federal investigation into drug trafficking in Colorado Springs.
Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man who was found dead on Potter Drive in Colorado Springs. On Nov. 22, Colorado Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Potter Dr., just after 6:20 p.m. At The post Victim in Colorado Springs deadly shooting identified appeared first on KRDO.
Pueblo declares temporary shelter emergency
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Due to low and freezing temperatures forecasted by the the National Weather Service, Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo. The declaration starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 and ends at 7 a.m. on Saturday Dec. 3. The emergency […]
