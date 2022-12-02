Read full article on original website
Toys for Tots Calls on Kids to ‘Shop with a Hero’
The month of December brings Santa and sleigh bells, cookies and caroling, and tons of Christmas spirit. And on Friday kids are helping to make a difference for those in need. The Toys for Tots campaign aims to collect toys for the less fortunate – and to help their families make it a better, brighter Christmas. Part of that effort is the “Shop with a Hero” day: where law enforcement, firefighters, and even the Coast Guard help local school kids hit the toy aisle.
Up North Voice
‘Santa Train’ coming tomorrow!
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – Lake State Railway (LSRC) is proud to announce the arrival of the “Santa Train.”. The train, which will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to Standish, West Branch, Roscommon and Grayling on Dec. 3, will also act as a pickup spot for “Toys for Tots.”
A New Budding Business in Kalkaska Hopes to Inspire Others
Despite the winter season, a new business owner in Kalkaska is doing what she can to keep the spring season all year round. Leah Holston, owner of Sunday Morning Flowers, took the advice of one of her close friends, who said, “One the biggest risks you should take is on yourself.” And that’s just what Holston did when creating her own business from scratch.
Up North Voice
Higgins welcomes consultant
HIGGINS LAKE – Hunter Mires of Roscommon is a financial consultant with SPI Financial Group, based out of Traverse City. Hunter has opened a an office at The Barn at Higgins Lake. SPI Financial Group focuses on creating a financial plan that is tailored to fit each individual client. Feel free to call or text Hunter at 231-277-2400 for any financial questions or concerns you may have.
Up North Voice
Grants to benefit local youth
NORTHEAST MICHIGAN – The North Central Michigan Community Foundation (NCMCF) Youth Advisory Councils (YACs) are accepting grant applications for the 2023 grant cycle. The deadline for YAC grant applications is Dec. 15. All nonprofit and government agencies serving the Crawford, Ogemaw and Oscoda County are invited to apply for...
What Was Your First Concert? 9&10 Followers Let Us Know
On Friday, we asked our Facebook followers to tell us about their first concert – and they sure responded! Around 800 people told us about their first experience, which includes seeing KISS in Traverse City, Elvis in Kalamazoo, the Beatles (we have a lot of folks who saw the Beatles!), Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Metallica … and the list goes on.
WNEM
Couple donates 35 classic cars to Northwood University
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Some generous donors are giving 35 classic cars to Northwood University. A local couple made the donation with hopes the proceeds from the hot rods will give a jump start to students’ business careers. “They really see this as continuing a legacy that they have...
Mount Pleasant Family Donates 35 Classic Cars to Northwood University
Northwood University is getting some renovations after a unique donation from a local family. Morey family of Mount Pleasant is donating 35 classic cars to the college, 34 of which will be auctioned off early next year. The one car that won’t be auctioned off, a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette, will be displayed on campus.
awesomemitten.com
The Secret to Enjoying a Long Michigan Winter
I wake in the early morning, looking out to find that snow has covered the ground in fresh flakes once again. For some, this discovery may be met with dismay. But for me, I jump up and down with joy. You see, with the quiet of winter, the call of the wild can actually be heard. If you listen closely, you’ll hear a song running through the wind in the trees, begging us to join the adventure that awaits us in the winter.
Up North Voice
Bob Bryant, 89, Rose City
Robert Thomas Bryant, age 89, passed away peacefully at his home in Rose City, MI on Thursday, December 1, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born on March 28, 1933, in Sault Ste. Marie, MI to James and Lena (Peller) Bryant. He lived in Rose City for 50 years formerly of Saginaw.
Inside The Kitchen at Playa Bowls in Traverse City
Playa Bowls owner Amy Goldman says the key to the bowls is that “it’s supposed to look kind of wavy like an ocean.”. That’s because the chain’s inspiration was found in the ocean. A couple came back to their New Jersey hometown after surfing all around...
9&10 News
State-of-the-Art Indoor Golf Facility Opening in Traverse City
Is your golf game just not up to par? Well, don’t put away those clubs just yet. Traverse City Golf Performance Center is holding its grand opening of their indoor practice facility Saturday. They’ll be showing off the high-tech simulators known as TrackMan. With seven bays available, there will...
My North.com
Fine Dining Reimagined at Traverse City’s Modern Bird
At Modern Bird, fine dining is reimagined one dollop of ranch butter at a time. Whether you are in search of malted sticky buns, venison loins, a plump loaf of cheese bread or key lime pie, this new restaurant in Traverse City has it all. This article first appeared in...
Up North Voice
Birds and lighthouses: A great match
EAST TAWAS – The sun was already perched high above Lake Huron when I stepped through the mayfly-covered screen door of the keepers’ quarters, down three creaky steps and into my first day as lighthouse keeper at Tawas Point in Iosco County. My keeper duties were not set...
Up North Voice
Shirley Loper, 82, of Bentley
Shirley Lynn Loper, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt was called to her heavenly home Friday, December 2, 2022. Shirley passed away with her husband and children at her bed side following a lengthy illness. Shirley was born April 12, 1940 in Standish, Michigan to the late Charles and Hattie (Hartman) Haas. She was married to Gerald Loper on February 20, 1959, having 4 children together. Shirley was a life long member of the Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
UpNorthLive.com
Construction begins on 192-apartment workforce housing development
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project to get more workforce housing built in northern Michigan is officially underway. A groundbreaking event took place Wednesday for a development that will eventually provide 192 apartments to Grand Traverse County. The 38-acre site is on the west side of Four Mile...
inspiredbythis.com
We Found the Best Get Away Spot for a Charming Weekend in Michigan
PSA: You need to add Traverse City to your travel bucket list ASAP. This urban, yet laid back city is nestled on the shores of Michigan’s Grand Traverse Bay. It truly has something to offer everyone throughout every season of the year. A sprinkle of historic charm gives Traverse City its unforgettable personality, making it a true treasure of the Midwest. An excellent destination to both settle in and unwind, or get out and explore. With that in mind, we rounded up the ultimate guide for your charming weekend in Michigan, so that all you need to do is hop on the next flight out!
Up North Voice
The cattle are moving
It’s a beautiful early October day in Oscoda County. Winds are calm. The sky is an uninterrupted blue. The maples splash the tree line with gradients of scarlet, yellow, and orange, while the sumacs adorn the tree’s ankles with fiery red stockings. Autumn has finally tethered itself to...
Up North Voice
Kingsley Area Schools to interview four superintendent candidates
KINGSLEY – The Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education has invited four candidates for an initial interview for its new superintendent. Eight people applied for the position. The interviews are open to the public and will be held Monday, December 5, 2022. All interviews will be held at the...
Planned Power Outage In Mesick On Saturday
Consumers Energy says a planned power outage will affect about 2,300 people in the Mesick area. You can see where in the maps above. A four-hour interruption in power is required to make electrical upgrades. The outage will be from 2 to 6 in the morning on Saturday, Dec. 3.
