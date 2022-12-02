Read full article on original website
Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
KOMIPO Begins Operations at 160 MW Concho Valley Solar Farm
KOMIPO America Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of Korea Midland Power Co. Ltd., has completed construction on the 160 MW Concho Valley Solar project in San Angelo City in Texas and had started its commercial operations. Concho Valley – the second utility-scale solar asset of KOMIPO America in Texas – had...
Dept. of Commerce: Four Solar Manufacturers Are Skirting U.S. Law
The U.S. Department of Commerce has announced preliminary determinations in a recent circumvention case tied to solar cells and modules originating from China, finding that some companies have been attempting to dodge U.S. trade laws. Auxin Solar had initiated a complaint alleging that eight solar companies that manufacture solar cells...
