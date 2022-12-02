The small form-factor PC market has grown significantly in the past few years. In the early days, only Intel and a few Taiwanese companies were offering mini PC models, but the market seems to be quite saturated now, from case makers that focus on more powerful mini-ITX desktop-grade builds, to fully-equipped palm-sized models powered by low-powered mobile PC chips and sold by the host of Chinese makers. Backed by its powerful smartphone and laptop brands, Xiaomi is now considering entering the mini PC market, as well. According to some Weibo posts, the Chinese brand was apparently planning to announce two mini PC models with the postponed launch of the Mi 13 smartphones that should have happened yesterday.

3 DAYS AGO