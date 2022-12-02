Read full article on original website
Related
Meta boosts Quest Pro with more exclusive features over Quest 2
Meta has new features for both the Quest Pro and Quest 2. But the former’s are more exciting than the latter’s.
Ars Technica
Report: Apple’s upcoming VR and AR operating system has a new name
Apple's mixed-reality headset is still on track for an unveiling sometime next year, and its future operating system has a new name, according to a report published Thursday. Bloomberg claims the name of the operating system has changed from the previously leaked "realityOS" to "xrOS." XR stands for extended reality—sometimes also called mixed reality—a commonly used catch-all term for both virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), as well as experiences that combine aspects of both.
CNET
Apple Reportedly Gave its AR/VR Software a Real Name: Here's What That Tells Us
Apple has reportedly renamed the software that runs its upcoming augmented reality and virtual reality headset ahead of the product's potential release next year. While the operating system had been internally named "realityOS," it's now been switched to "xrOS," Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Thursday. That could reflect the headset's focus on extended reality ("XR"), which encompasses both AR and VR.
techaiapp.com
Meta Quest Pro Releases New Update Including Mixed Reality Screen Recordings
Meta Quest Pro’s first software update combines the elements of the real world and virtual reality by letting users record their mixed reality screens while using the app. Aside from this, there is also a background audio playback feature that will let users load a browser version of the streaming service in the headset, The Verge writes.
The Verge
Android is introducing an accessible reading mode and digital car key sharing
Android has announced a batch of new features for mobile and smartwatch devices, introducing new accessibility tools and quality-of-life updates for digital car keys, Google TV, and watchOS. One of the major announcements is the introduction of a reading mode for Android — a new feature that creates a more accessible screen reading experience without being tied to specific apps.
Gizmodo
Cooler Master's Orb X Is an Immersive Gaming Pod That Lets You Further Seclude Yourself From Society
Three years and counting of a global pandemic has put the strain on a lot of people’s social lives: a problem that Cooler Master has decided to further exacerbate, rather than resolve, with a new multi-purpose computing pod called the Orb X that lets users further shut out distractions like co-workers, family, and friends to focus on gaming or work.
GTX Titan X Engineering Sample Surfaces With Just Two Video Outputs
Redditor bought a GeForce GTX Titan X engineering sample without knowing it.
Phone Arena
Source inside Apple reveals the new name of the operating system for its VR/AR headset
It was back in November 2017 when we first mentioned the name reality Operating System (rOS) in a story. A leak revealed that this would be the name of the software Apple would use to run its smart glasses. At the time, there were no rumors about a mixed-reality headset that is expected to cost somewhere between $2,000 and $3,000.
techaiapp.com
Five ways drones will change the way buildings are designed
Drones are already shaping the face of our cities—used for building planning, heritage, construction and safety enhancement. But, as studies by the UK’s Department of Transport have found, swathes of the public have a limited understanding of how drones might be practically applied. It’s crucial that the ways...
What is ChatGPT: The new AI chatbot that can code, compose music, write essays, and more
ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence chatbot that is trained to answer a wide range of questions about different topics in a conversational way.
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin’s Third Largest Wallet Changed Hands, but Onchain Data Shows It’s Likely the Same Owner – Featured Bitcoin News
Last year and during the first half of 2022, speculators assumed the third-largest bitcoin address was a ‘mysterious whale,’ even though the wallet had shown strong characteristics of being a cryptocurrency exchange. The address known as “1P5ZED” has since been replaced by another address, after the wallet started to transfer its entire bitcoin balance in mid-July 2022. The bitcoin address “1LQoW” is now the third-largest wallet today, and it’s very likely that the owner of the 1LQoW wallet is the same entity that managed the 1P5ZED wallet.
techaiapp.com
Penetration Scanning Must Be Key Part of The Modern Business Arsenal
Security remains among companies’ top challenges, permeating nearly every business decision today. In recent years, bad actors have grown increasingly sophisticated in their methods, indiscriminately targeting companies of all sizes. The threat continues to grow in size and complexity, and unfortunately, no one is out of reach. The pandemic...
techaiapp.com
MikeTeeVee Launches Its First Studio VR Puzzle Game: Shores Of Loci
After the exponential growth in the global VR market during the pandemic, the demand for more immersive gaming experiences continues to increase at a steady rate. In fact, the VR gaming market is expected to reach $33.65 billion by 2026. One clear indication of this growth is the wide variety...
marktechpost.com
Meet Hailo-8™: An AI Processor That Uses Computer Vision For Multi-Camera Multi-Person Re-Identification
Multi-person re-identification is an important aspect of today’s video surveillance systems. This process allows the user to identify individuals across multiple video streams, which can be helpful in data analysis and security operations. High-performance computing is frequently needed for multi-person re-identification. Multi-person re-identification is put into practice using deep learning, extending to the identification of a particular individual repeatedly, either in a specific location over time or along a trail between multiple locations. Many factors, such as occlusions, various viewpoints, and lighting conditions of each camera, present a significant difficulty for effective tracking.
techaiapp.com
Google picks the best Android apps and games of 2022 – download them now
Google has followed Apple in announcing its apps and games of the year – and if you’re looking for something new to install on your Android phone then these Play Store picks are well worth checking out. These picks were made (opens in new tab) by the Google...
techaiapp.com
iQoo 11 5G’s Launch Confirmed for December 8, iQoo Neo 7 SE Reveal Expected
IQoo 11 5G’s launch event has been rescheduled for December 8 after the Chinese smartphone manufacturer postponed its initial plans to introduce the handset on December 2. iQoo Indonesia confirmed the development on the Instagram handle. Some of the key specifications of the latest iQoo flagship smartphone have already been hinted, as spotted on various listings. The launch event which is also rumoured to feature the iQoo Neo 7 SE smartphone, will commence at 4PM local time (2:30PM IST). However, iQoo has not confirmed the launch event to feature the iQoo 7 SE alongside the iQoo 11 5Gsmartphone.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi to enter mini PC market with barebones fitting dual-slot dGPU and NUC-like models
The small form-factor PC market has grown significantly in the past few years. In the early days, only Intel and a few Taiwanese companies were offering mini PC models, but the market seems to be quite saturated now, from case makers that focus on more powerful mini-ITX desktop-grade builds, to fully-equipped palm-sized models powered by low-powered mobile PC chips and sold by the host of Chinese makers. Backed by its powerful smartphone and laptop brands, Xiaomi is now considering entering the mini PC market, as well. According to some Weibo posts, the Chinese brand was apparently planning to announce two mini PC models with the postponed launch of the Mi 13 smartphones that should have happened yesterday.
PSVR 2 specs and features - everything we know so far
Sony's next-generation virtual reality headset is on the way - here's everything you need to know about PSVR 2.
The Verge
Electric robot tractors powered by Nvidia AI chips are here
Monarch Tractor, an electric smart tractor company, says its first AI-powered farming vehicles, dubbed the MK-V, are rolling off the production line. It’s the Livermore, California-based startup’s first product, and it uses Nvidia’s Jetson edge AI platform to perform agricultural tasks with or without a driver behind the wheel.
thefastmode.com
AMD, Viettel Partner on 5G Mobile Network Expansion
AMD and Viettel High Tech (Member of Viettel Group) announced the successful completion of a 5G mobile network field trial deployment conducted by Viettel and powered by AMD Xilinx Zynq™ UltraScale+™ MPSoC devices. As the largest telecom operator in Vietnam serving more than 130 million mobile customers, Viettel...
Comments / 0