forkast.news
Terra cofounder Daniel Shin makes court appearance for arrest warrant review
Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd. cofounder Shin Hyun-seung, also known as Daniel Shin, and seven other Terra associates attended a court hearing on Friday morning in South Korea that will decide on local prosecutors’ request to issue an arrest warrant on the eight individuals. Fast facts. The Seoul Southern District...
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary, an FTX spokesperson, explains his next move after the crypto collapse and how he tried to rescue Sam Bankman-Fried
In an exclusive interview with Insider, O'Leary recounted his phone call with Sam Bankman-Fried before FTX filed for bankruptcy.
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Predicts Ex-FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Will Go to Prison for Fraud
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is predicting that disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried will face prison time for allegedly committing fraud. In a new interview with CNBC Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin, the billionaire says Bankman-Fried is failing to take responsibility for his actions, the same ones that led to the downfall of the once-prominent crypto exchange.
Crypto founder Tiantian Kullander unexpectedly dead at 30
The finance world has been rocked by the sudden and unexpected death of a young crypto founder at the age of just 30. Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group, died in his sleep on November 23, with the news confirmed on the company’s website “with the deepest sadness and a heavy heart”. Kullander, known affectionately as “TT,” launched Amber in 2017 with a group of finance insiders, including former Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley workers. Before that, he worked as a trader at both finance giants, and in 2019 earned a coveted spot on the Forbes 30...
A Winklevoss-run crypto operation has frozen $700 million in client withdrawals as it becomes ensnared in the FTX disaster
Genesis Global Capital also halted withdrawals and is the lending partner of Gemini Earn.
CoinTelegraph
The FTX collapse continues to unfold, BlockFi announces bankruptcy filing and Kraken settles a sanctions breach: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 27 – Dec. 3
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. BlockFi files for...
techaiapp.com
While the FTX Co-Founder Claims He ‘Wasn’t Running Alameda,’ SBF Is Asked Why He Threw Caroline Ellison ‘Under the Bus’ – Bitcoin News
While the former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has done numerous interviews, during these discussions he’s explained on numerous occasions that as far as Alameda Research is concerned, he “wasn’t running Alameda.” SBF wasn’t the CEO of the trading firm Alameda Research as the job was handled by Caroline Ellison, a former Jane Street trader and Stanford graduate. Ellison has been super silent since FTX’s collapse and there’s been speculation that she fled Hong Kong to reside in Dubai.
TechCrunch
As demand for real estate VR booms, Founders Fund leads $16M round into Giraffe360 platform
Players in the space include Walnut, Stonly, Capterra… the list goes on. There is also Matterport which does virtual tours, but its clients are photographers. Back in 2020, another player, Giraffe360 raised $4.5 million in a funding round led by LAUNCHub Ventures and Hoxton Ventures. It has a robotic...
blockchain.news
Binance employs Trump audit company to check crypto reserves
The United States branch of Mazars served as the corporation of former United States President Donald Trump's accounting firm for a significant amount of time. In order to carry out the proof-of-reserve (PoR) audits that were prompted by the decline of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange Binance is collaborating with the accounting firm Mazars.
techaiapp.com
US Trustee Plans to Appoint an Examiner to FTX Case, While SBF Describes Strange Margin Trading Practices
On Dec. 1, 2022, an attorney for the U.S. Trustee submitted a written letter to Delaware bankruptcy court officials that seeks to establish an independent examiner to investigate the FTX Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The U.S. Trustee explained in the letter that FTX’s collapse was comparable to complex bankruptcy cases like Lehman’s, Washington Mutual Bank’s, and New Century Financial’s. Moreover, while the U.S. Trustee submitted a filing that requested a third-party examiner, former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has continued to appear in numerous interviews with the media.
techaiapp.com
Seoul court rejects warrants for former Terraform Labs employees and investors over Luna collapse • TechCrunch
It’s difficult to believe they would flee or destroy evidence as Shin and the seven other suspects have been cooperating with the investigation, Yonhap News said, citing the Seoul court. In addition, the suspects also need to be guaranteed their rights to defend themselves against the allegations of capital market rules, which is the core accusation of this case, according to the court, per Yonhap.
CoinTelegraph
SEBA Bank partners with HashKey for institutional crypto adoption
With the crypto winter slowing down developments within the space, two digital asset-focused firms will work together to speed up digital asset adoption for institutions. In an announcement sent to Cointelegraph, crypto-focused company SEBA Bank said that it formed a partnership with the financial services firm HashKey Group to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets in Hong Kong and Switzerland.
cryptoslate.com
Cross-Chain giants to watch closely in this next crypto cycle
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Innovation of Web3 technology continues to proliferate. During the last bull market (starting from just prior to DeFi Summer 2020), a...
techaiapp.com
Korean VC Firm Daesung Private Equity Announces $83 Million Metaverse Fund – Metaverse Bitcoin News
Daesung Private Equity, a Korean venture capital firm, has announced the launch of a metaverse fund of 110 billion won ($83.5 million). The fund, which will have the participation of the Korean state represented by Korea Venture Investment Corporation’s Korea Fund of Funds, aims to put investments into virtual reality (VR) and digital twins-related businesses.
CoinDesk
Former FTX US President Is Seeking Funds for Crypto Startup: Report
Brett Harrison, who was president of FTX's U.S. division until September, is attempting to raise capital to fund a new cryptocurrency startup, The Information reported. He is trying to raise $6 million while valuing the company, which aims to build crypto trading software for large investors, at $60 million, according to the report.
techaiapp.com
Brazilian Companies Break Crypto Purchasing Records Again in October – News Bitcoin News
According to the latest reports from the Brazilian tax authority (RFB), institutions have again broken crypto purchasing records in Brazil. The organization registered that almost 42,000 companies purchased some kind of cryptocurrency during October, a new record that overturns the 40,161 that declared having purchased crypto during September. Brazilian Companies...
techaiapp.com
Mayfield Partners with Silicon Catalyst to Fund Startups: EE Times
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. If there’s one thing that’s apparent in the tech boom of the last decade, it’s that the focus of many venture capitalists is on software-based and digital-app startups. I may be over generalizing, but many of these investors don’t understand what is commonly now called deep tech, especially since software and digital startups are easier and simpler to understand as they provide an easy route to potential exit, with low cost of entry and business models often relying on going viral and attracting volumes of users on their platforms.
