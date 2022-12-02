Read full article on original website
Asia stocks lower as China scales back many COVID curbs
Shares fell in Asia on Wednesday with Hong Kong’s benchmark down more than 2% even as Beijing announced it was drastically scaling back its “zero-COVID” policies, shifting away from trying to isolate every single case. The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong fell 2.5% to 18,949.24 and...
EMMES and Oaktree Reimagine a New Workplace Reality
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Since the pandemic has flipped traditional commercial real estate paradigms, forward-thinking property owners such as EMMES Realty Services of California LLC (“EMMES”) and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”) have adapted to the evolving hybrid/work anywhere era through creative strategies and amenities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005218/en/ Through renovations, creative strategies and world-class amenities, EMMES has generated positive leasing momentum at Centerview despite a slow return-to-work climate. (Photo: Business Wire)
Chappell Financial Services- Helping People Repair Their Financial Past, And Prepare For The Future
Latanisha Chappell Chappell Financial Services As Americans prepare for the upcoming tax season, one small business vows to help those most vulnerable in 2023 CRESCENT CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ — Correcting credit issues is beneficial throughout every season, but many people
School of Science appoints 10 faculty to named professorships | MIT News
The School of Science has announced that 10 of its faculty members have been appointed to named professorships. The faculty members selected for these positions receive additional support to pursue their research and develop their careers. Camilla Cattania has been named a Cecil and Ida Green Career Development Professor in...
Vietnam's VinFast files for US IPO as it targets global market
Vietnam's homegrown carmaker VinFast, which plans to sell the first ever Vietnamese car in the United States, said Wednesday it has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the country. The pivot to the United States is a bold move by chairman Vuong, who started out selling dried noodles in the former Soviet Union before amassing his $5 billion fortune in a range of sectors including real estate, tourism and education.
Digital image enhancement using skin-color segmentation and smoothness
Removing noise, sharpening blurred areas, increasing resolution, and smoothing areas of similar tone are all useful in improving the quality of a digital photo. Writing in the International Journal of Computational Vision and Robotics, a team from China discusses their novel approach to image enhancement using skin-color segmentation and smoothness.
Mayfield Partners with Silicon Catalyst to Fund Startups: EE Times
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. If there’s one thing that’s apparent in the tech boom of the last decade, it’s that the focus of many venture capitalists is on software-based and digital-app startups. I may be over generalizing, but many of these investors don’t understand what is commonly now called deep tech, especially since software and digital startups are easier and simpler to understand as they provide an easy route to potential exit, with low cost of entry and business models often relying on going viral and attracting volumes of users on their platforms.
Meet the tech making online censorship “a very difficult thing to achieve”
Footage of people taking to the streets in China have been filling the news for over a week. The nationwide wave of demonstrations against the strict zero-Covid policy is considered to be the biggest since the 1989 massacre of Tiananmen Square. It’s not confined to the streets, though – the...
Oil steady as China revival hopes offset Russia uncertainty
SINGAPORE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil futures were little changed in Asia on Wednesday as hopes of improved Chinese demand offset uncertainty about how a Western cap on Russian oil prices would play out, keeping markets on edge after a sharp fall in the previous session.
As chatbot sophistication grows, AI debate intensifies
California start-up OpenAI has released a chatbot capable of answering a variety of questions, but its impressive performance has reopened the debate on the risks linked to artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The conversations with ChatGPT, posted on Twitter by fascinated users, show a kind of omniscient machine, capable of explaining...
As re-shoring brings chipmakers back to the US, Apple looks to jump on board
Apple is expected to get about one-third of its future processors from a new semiconductor fabrication facility set to be in production in 2024, according to a report by Bloomberg. The new $12 billion fabrication plant, being built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in Phoenix, is among more than...
