game-news24.com
The Callisto Protocol review dead ringer
GameCentral reviews Deadspace, a spiritual successor of the original creator, but is not the same as the original – or doesn’t it be enough to?. More casual gamers won’t be so obvious, but every survival horror fan knows that The Callisto protocol is Dead Space 4 by any other name. The novel, which is re-released in 2012, is expected to appear in the movie theater the next month. From its grim, industrial, to its penchant for traumatic dismemberment, Callisto is certainly the part, but there are key differences, and not all are positive.
TechRadar
The Callisto Protocol performance on Xbox Series X is a little scary right now
Following its release, The Callisto Protocol's performance was one of the leading causes of its mixed reviews from players and critics, with most of its reviews on Steam highlighting the performance issues faced from day one. While we've been impressed by what we have seen in the game's journey to...
The Callisto Protocol Guides: All Data-Bios Locations
Here are the locations of all Data-Bios and Implant Bios in The Callisto Protocol. Finding all of these unlocks the trophy “Grim Reaper.”. In The Callisto Protocol, Data-Bios and Implant Bios are scattered all throughout the game, enhancing the story. Most of these are easy to miss, and there’s only a handful that are mandatory pickups. You can check which Data-Bios you already collected via the Data-Bios menu. The Callisto Protocol is unforgiving, and all Data-Bios you acquire will not register if you load a save that was made before collecting one.
Polygon
The Callisto Protocol’s best early-game weapon is easy to miss
In The Callisto Protocol, you’re constantly at a disadvantage against mutated horrors. While your trusty baton and pistol remain invaluable throughout the whole game, getting your hands on more weapons — like the basically-a-shotgun Skunk Gun — as soon as possible is key to fighting back. Most...
‘The Callisto Protocol’ Is Not the Second Coming of ‘Dead Space’
Nothing gets the Waypoint staff hooting and hollering faster than the announcement of a new space horror game. What, you didn’t ask for the video game industry to make a dozen of these games? Sorry, but we did, and we’re going to play every last one of them, thank you.
techaiapp.com
Vive Trackers Experiments – Part 2: Setup, Props, and Full Body Virtual Reality
Today I host another amazing article by the VR ergonomics expert Rob Cole, which has already written on this blog amazing posts, like the series about the ergonomics of the Valve Index or the viral article about the amazing Caliper VR controllers he worked on by himself. A few weeks...
techaiapp.com
Three Ryzen 7000 X3D CPUs are reportedly on the way, no 6-core variant planned
Rumor mill: Customers waiting for Zen 4 X3D processors might receive some good news at CES 2023 in January. The latest rumors suggest AMD wants to remove some of the limitations it placed on Zen 3 3D V-Cache, but these reports almost completely contradict earlier ones. Sources have told Quazar...
