Read full article on original website
Related
Wind Power Is Bringing Americans Real Health Benefits
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- With wind power picking up as a viable energy source, new research shows U.S. air quality is getting better, benefiting all Americans' health. There was one caveat to the findings, however: Only about a third of the potentially enormous health benefit is being...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
Coal miners slam Biden as White House walks back 'shut down' pledge: 'Trying to destroy the country'
Coal miners and industry groups lambasted President Biden for his pledge last week to shut down coal plants 'all across America,' saying he was out of touch with Americans.
SEE IT: TVA blows up three huge cooling towers at 60-year-old coal plant
The Tennessee Valley Authority demolished a nearly six-decade-old, one-of-a-kind coal-fired power plant, a colorful visual representation of a shift in power generation.
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
Eco regulations force massive coal plant to shut down, sparking community uproar
A major utility company announced plans to close a coal-fired power plant in eastern Texas, sparking an uproar in the local community over the potential negative economic impact.
BBC
Energy bill help to cost billions more from January
The government will have to pay billions of pounds more to support households with their energy bills from January, after the regulator increased its energy price cap. But it will not affect households as the government is limiting their bills. Under the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), the typical household is...
Up to 3,000 ‘peak polluters’ given last chance to close by Dutch government
State attempts to push through plans to shut hundreds of factory farms to cut nitrogen oxide emissions
EPA Proposes Adding More Biofuel to Gasoline — Here’s What That Will Mean
On Thursday, Dec. 1, the EPA proposed adding biofuel to standard fuel. Even though a certain amount is already blended with retail fuel at oil refineries, this would increase the mandate from 20.82 billion gallons this year, to 21.87 billion gallons in 2024, and 22.68 billion in 2025. But what...
Get ready for the Great American Land Rush
The United States of America, home of purple mountain majesties, amber waves of grain, and seas of shining … solar farms?. After decades of denial, foot-dragging, and political bickering, the US is finally starting to take meaningful action to tackle the climate crisis. The Biden administration's signature legislative victory, the Inflation Reduction Act, includes $370 billion in subsidies, some of which is to accelerate the adoption of the "green grid," an array of solar panels, wind farms, and power lines to shift the nation from fossil fuels to renewable energy. Even consumers are switching their behavior: More people are installing solar panels and buying electric cars.
National Grid considers tapping into new powers to avoid blackouts on Tuesday - OLD
Households across Britain could be paid on Tuesday evening to help take strain off the country’s energy grid as French nuclear plants will be unable to help deal with demand.National Grid’s system operator said it was considering the first ever live run of its Demand Flexibility Service – which is designed to avoid blackouts.It works by asking households to reduce the amount of electricity they use at certain times – and promises to pay them for any reductions they make.The scheme was launched earlier this month and has already been tested twice, but has not yet run live.Even though wind...
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
WAR ON COAL: Biden's policies put Americans at risk for long blackouts, West Virginia coal rep says
The president of the West Virginia Coal Association, Chris Hamilton, shared the struggles the industry has faced due to President Biden's green energy push.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Bekaert To Achieve 100% Renewable Power Supply In United States
* ENTERS INTO A 28 MW VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY. * NV BEKAERT SA HAS NOW SIGNED A VIRTUAL POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT (VPPA) WITH ORIGIS ENERGY TO SOURCE ELECTRICITY FROM A 27.7 MW SOLAR FARM IN TEXAS, US. ORIGIS ENERGY. * TWO RENEWABLE ENERGY FACILITIES ARE...
North Carolina treasurer says 'hold onto your wallets' with health system merger
(The Center Square) — North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell is predicting more expensive and less safe medical care will result from a planned merger of Atrium Health and Advocate Aurora after Attorney General Josh Stein approved the deal. "Hold onto your wallets, the Attorney General has failed the patients and taxpayers of North Carolina yet again," Folwell said in a Friday statement. "There is widespread evidence that mergers make hospital care less affordable and less safe." ...
Washington Examiner
A hard winter looms for Americans’ energy bills and wallets. Blame Biden
This is going to be a hard winter for your wallet. President Joe Biden’s war on American energy has not reached its peak. Gas prices remain high, and the Biden administration has no workable plan to reduce them. The rise in energy prices is visible every time Americans fill...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Guidance for solar tax credit prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements
The U.S. Department of the Treasury released guidance for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on the prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements included in the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in August. Hailed as the most significant piece of climate legislation in history, the IRA mandates a reduction of carbon emissions by roughly 40% in 2030.
americanmilitarynews.com
Biden administration gives PG&E $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear plant running
The federal government has conditionally awarded PG&E about $1.1 billion to keep Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant running past its original closure date in 2025. The funding, announced Monday morning, comes from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Civil Nuclear Credit Program — a $6 billion funding initiative under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Biden in November 2021 to help keep struggling nuclear power plants operational.
rigzone.com
How Do Offshore UK Oil and Gas Job Figures Stack Up?
Industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) has released its latest workforce insight report, which details the organization’s most recent offshore oil and gas industry job data. In the report, OEUK forecasts that the offshore oil and gas sector will support 213,600 jobs this year when direct, indirect and induced...
Comments / 0