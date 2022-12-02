ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Boy who shot mom for refusing Amazon purchase spoke of ‘little girls’ inside his head, grandma says

The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy who allegedly shot his mom over a virtual reality headset had “two little girls” inside his head who told him to do things, his grieving grandmother said — as she begged for mercy for her sick grandson. “He’s always said that he hears voices,” Lueritha Mann told The Daily Beast on Thursday. “There’s two little girls inside his head telling him to do things. And he has an imaginary friend that will tell him to do really bad things.” The boy also had difficulty sleeping and would complain about the voices being especially intense in the early morning,...
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Gillian Sisley

'Bratty' 12-Year-Old Refuses to Share Room with 'Smelly' Grandma

Should kids ever be forced to share space with family members they’re not comfortable with?. Photo byPhoto by Eduardo Barrios on UnsplashonUnsplash. While the average person gets to go through life making conscious choices for themselves, there are certain things they won’t get any say in. One of the major ones is who they share DNA with.
Upworthy

Woman realizes why she had 'magical childhood' after watching her Dad play with her kids at the beach

We often don't realize when our happiest days of childhood pass away and we become adults living off of those memories. We often fail to acknowledge that our parents did their absolute best to create precious memories with us and we should give them all the credit. A woman is sharing her most beautiful memory from her childhood and it triggered several people to recount their own memories. Reddit user u/Mint_Perspective posted a video with the caption, "When you get older and realize that a magical childhood is the result of your parent’s effort."
New York Post

I’m a mortician and a mom — I’ll never let my kids eat these deadly snacks

Now, this is scary enough to make your eyes pop.  Mom of two and mortician Lauren Eliza is virally serving up lesser known, albeit potentially life-saving facts about the dangers of popcorn, and how allowing kids to pop the buttery kernels into their mouths could be deadly.  “Popcorn is not allowed in my house,” Lauren, a self-touted “scarred mortician” from Florida, exclaimed in her cautionary TikTok clip. “If something has made my list of things I do not keep in my home, you know it is a bad one.” In her viral advisory post, which has scared up over 347,000 views, Lauren detailed...
Fatherly

Parents Who Raise Independent, Self-Sufficient Kids Do These 4 Things

It’s easy for parents to feel like they didn’t get anything done after spending all day at home with the kids. However, the wave of exhaustion that hits once the bedtime routine warps up would indicate otherwise. While nothing got checked off the to-do list, plenty got done by the time everyone was dressed, fed, entertained, and cleaned up after 14 straight hours.
Fatherly

The Developmental Reason Kids Love It When Parents Play Monster

A trip to the playground is rarely a time of rest for parents. If you’re not chasing the little one to make sure your toddler doesn’t fall off that perilously high ladder, you’re likely participating in a universal game that requires no rules or explanation, just a shared look and short request: “Daddy, Monster!”
Upworthy

Little boy demonstrates heartwarming 'reverse parenting' by consoling dad after sibling's meltdown

Parent-child relationships are extremely complicated. Raising children means helping them understand how to express their emotions in a healthy way and doing so often involves leading by example. But sometimes, your frustrations might get the better of you and you end up affecting your child by how you express your anger. When that happens, it falls to the parent to deal with the situation through honest communication with their child. A father-son duo's heartwarming conversation during one such situation is now winning the internet after a video of their interaction was shared online by TikTok user @mollymikos.
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

Toddler Bed vs Twin Bed: Which One to Choose

Ready to transition your child out of the crib? Learn the differences between a toddler bed vs a twin bed to make the best choice for you. Finding a place for our kids to sleep can come with endless options, don’t you think?. When they were infants, we didn’t...
momcollective.com

Embracing the Coziness of the Holidays

Our second Christmas in the desert is quickly approaching and I’m eagerly awaiting the delivery of two holiday scented candles and the second and third book from A Boy Called Christmas series. I’m quite pleased with how the change of season has ushered in cooler temperatures that nip the nose. The other night, just before dinner, I started off towards the mailbox and strolled for twenty minutes. Bundled in my furry coat, I couldn’t help but notice how charming the desert is in the fall. The mountains and palm trees seem softer around the edges, as if they too know we’re approaching the season of gingerbread house building, light seeing and egg nog.
momcollective.com

Taking It Easy This Holiday Season: A Break From The Hoopla

Every year, it seems the holiday season gets here faster and faster, and folks are throwing up those trees and wreaths sooner and sooner. Don’t get me wrong. I love SO much about this time of year. I love the lights, the decorations, the food, the smells, the holiday movies, and the extra time with my husband and kids over break. With all that fun though, comes a lot of expectations and stress-especially if you’re a mom that already feels worn out by the everyday. And if you’re also a mom who has anxiety and/or ADHD, like I do-forget about it!
momcollective.com

Easy Teacher Gifts: Christmas Edition

Looking for a unique (and something they’ll actually use) teacher gift this holiday season? Look no further for tips and ideas from a current teacher!. First and foremost … Gifts aren’t expected. Listen to that again … Gifts aren’t expected. They are simply appreciated. If it’s not in your budget, don’t stress over it!

Comments / 0

Community Policy