Read full article on original website
Related
Rare ivory casket adorned with medieval romantic scenes at risk of leaving UK
An “incredibly rare” French Gothic ivory casket is at risk of leaving the UK unless a buyer is found for the £1.5 million piece.It is one of only nine 14th century French composite caskets depicting medieval romantic scenes, including illustrations of wild men and mythical creatures which symbolise people living outside ‘civilised’ society.The casket shows them attacking a castle in a rare variation on the popular theme of the storming of the Castle of Love, which was a commonly depicted scene on ivories in the 14th century in which women and girls are shown defending a castle from knights.This incredibly...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Everyone's a Little Bit Psychic, and You Have One of Four Main Psychic Abilities
Which one do you have?
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
Woman Furious at Husband for Forcing Her to 'Raise Child Alone' After Work Relocation
Can it ever be a bad idea to restart your life abroad?. A person's career can be something they take a lot of pride and joy in, and feel incredibly fulfilled by. This is a reason why someone may choose to move abroad if there are opportunities that can help them further their career.
Disney's innovative AI can quickly make actors appear younger or older
Researchers at Disney have built an artificial intelligence tool that can make it easier for an actor to appear a different age on screen. Although digital artists can still make necessary modifications to make the effects in a scene look as realistic as possible, the artificial intelligence system can handle most of the aging effects.
Shania Twain swaps iconic ‘Brad Pitt’ line for new Hollywood star at People’s Choice Awards
Shania Twain updated one of the most iconic lines from her 1990’s hit “That Don’t Impress Me Much” for the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.Performing at the ceremony in Santa Monica, the singer swapped out Brad Pitt’s mention for fellow a Canadian celebrity.“OK, so you’re Ryan Reynolds,” she sings, before the camera zoomed in on the actor’s surprised face.From the audience, the Deadpool star could be seen mounting: “Oh my God, me?”She was presented with the Music Icon award at the ceremony on Tuesday, 6 December.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rita Ora shows off fin facial prosthetics at British Fashion AwardsAdele fangirls over Shania Twain after realising icon came to her Las Vegas showNeil Diamond delights fans with surprise performance after Parkinson’s diagnosis
I turned myself into a masterpiece using Lensa, the chart-topping app that can make anyone a digital work of art — here's how it works
After submitting photos and paying a small fee, 15 minutes later I received avatars of my likeness as digital art in categories like anime and pop.
Opinion: When A Partner is Losing Interest In The Relationship There Are Signals
When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
Bill Mumy Claims Alfred Hitchcock Is ‘The Monster Of The Story’ In Memoir
In his memoir, Danger, Will Robinson: The Full Mumy, former child star Bill Mumy tells all about his rise to stardom and his relationship with other big names in the industry. Mumy worked with top filmmakers in Hollywood, including the late director, Alfred Hitchcock, when he was only seven years old.
The Case for a Long Divorce
When Cordelia realized her marriage was over, she didn’t pack up and move out—she went to her then-husband and told him she wanted to start the process of breaking up. Thirteen months of therapy later (individual therapy for herself and her husband, couples therapy together, and therapy for each of their two adolescent children), they finally separated. She remembers a dinner with friends during that time where she cried out of frustration because they insisted she was dragging out the breakup and should just get on with her life. But after a 13-year marriage and two children, Cordelia (who asked that her last name be withheld, since her divorce is ongoing) felt that the breakup deserved all the time and counseling necessary for every party involved to move on in the kindest way possible.
psychologytoday.com
Do You Have Trouble Letting Go?
People effortlessly “let go” of many, many things all the time. It can be useful to explore reasons for holding on to things. When things are difficult to "let go" it is because some aspect of it is still important. Working clinically with others is something I consider...
techaiapp.com
The Last of Us Trailer: Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey Journey Into the Post-Apocalyptic, Hostile West
The Last of Us TV series trailer is out. Ahead of its debut next month, HBO Max has unveiled the trailer for its highly-anticipated, live-action adaptation of the zombie-killing survivor game, offering fresh glimpses at our leads Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), as they cautiously head out into the heavily-infected west coast. Neil Druckmann, the game’s original writer is attached to direct one episode of the HBO series, and collaborates with Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) as co-scribe. The Last of Us TV series premieres January 16 on Disney+ Hotstar in India.
labroots.com
Haiku Poetry Created by Artificial Intelligence
In a recent study published in Computers in Human Behavior, a team of researchers from Japan compare human-made and artificial intelligence (AI)-generated haiku poetry in order to examine the similarities between the two styles. This study holds the potential to better understand how AI can mimic humans in a variety of ways as the technology continues to progress.
techaiapp.com
Bringing Multi-Sensory XR Experiences To Life With “Symbiosis” At PAM CUT
Symbiosis, an award-winning multi-sensory XR experience directed by Marcel van Brakel and Mark Meeuwenoord, debuted at the Portland Art Museum Center for an Untold Tomorrow (PAM CUT) on November 12, 2022. It’s one of the world’s first multi-user and multi-sensory XR experiences that leverages storytelling and engages all of the participant’s five senses, including their olfactory and gustatory systems.
This AI Art Trend Is Scary But Satisfying & Fans Are Obsessed
AI art has become popular this year as more apps allow users to create their own digital images. See the AI art fans are sharing online.
Clip Studio Paint Rolls Back Plans to Offer AI Tools Following Artist Backlash
Clip Studio Paint, one of the most popular software programs for digital illustration, has nixed its new artificial intelligence “Image Generator palette” after widespread backlash from its users. Clip Studio Paint announced the new AI image generator tool on November 29. Only three days later, the company announced that it had dropped the feature. “After the initial announcement, we received a lot of feedback from the community and will no longer implement the image generator palette,” a Clip Studio Paint statement read. “We were so preoccupied with how generative AI technology could be used creatively that we lost sight of...
nickalive.net
British Airways' Customers Stunned as Star Trek Characters Travel Through Heathrow to Celebrate the Airline's Launch of Paramount+ On Board
LIVE LONG AND PROSPER: BRITISH AIRWAYS’ CUSTOMERS STUNNED AS STAR TREK CHARACTERS TRAVEL THROUGH HEATHROW TO CELEBRATE THE AIRLINE’S LAUNCH OF PARAMOUNT+ ON BOARD. Unsuspecting customers travelling through British Airways’ home at London Heathrow Terminal 5 were surprised and delighted to see Starfleet characters making their way to Departures.
Comments / 0