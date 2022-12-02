ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers rookie Christian Watson catches another touchdown pass, cuts into Bears lead

The Green Bay Packers desperately needed a big play to end the first half in Chicago, and rookie Christian Watson was up to the task. On fourth down and the Packers trailing 16-3 late in the second quarter, Watson uncovered on an extended play and made a 14-yard touchdown catch from Aaron Rodgers to pull the Packers to within six points of the Bears going into halftime.
NBC Chicago

Aaron Rodgers Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Talented Quarterback'

Rodgers calls Fields a 'talented quarterback' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields certainly looks different this week than he did during Week 2's contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Back then, Fields threw the ball just 11 times for 70 yards and one interception. He ran the...
The Spun

NFL Head Coach Hints At Starting Quarterback Change

Atlanta Falcons fans spent most of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers wishing that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota would get benched. Those fans might get their wish moving forward. Head coach Arthur Smith hinted that a starting quarterback change is possible - and maybe even likely - as we move...
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13: Wacky wins and bad beats

Bettors who took the moneyline and the Over in the Over/Under in the Washington Commanders-New York Giants suffered a double whammy Sunday. The game between longtime NFL rivals ended in a 20-20 tie, meaning bettors who took the moneyline on either side had their bet refunded, and Over 40.5 bettors lost by the slimmest of margins.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Watch Steelers TE Connor Heyward score his first NFL touchdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 rookie class continues to impress this season. You already know about guys like Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and Jaylen Warren on offense. Now add tight end Connor Heyward to the list. Heyward connected with Heyward in the first quarter of Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons for a 17-yard touchdown which is the first of Heyward’s career.

Comments / 0

Community Policy