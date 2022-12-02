Read full article on original website
Related
Packers rookie Christian Watson catches another touchdown pass, cuts into Bears lead
The Green Bay Packers desperately needed a big play to end the first half in Chicago, and rookie Christian Watson was up to the task. On fourth down and the Packers trailing 16-3 late in the second quarter, Watson uncovered on an extended play and made a 14-yard touchdown catch from Aaron Rodgers to pull the Packers to within six points of the Bears going into halftime.
Aaron Rodgers Calls Bears' Justin Fields a ‘Talented Quarterback'
Rodgers calls Fields a 'talented quarterback' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields certainly looks different this week than he did during Week 2's contest at Lambeau Field against the Packers. Back then, Fields threw the ball just 11 times for 70 yards and one interception. He ran the...
NFL Head Coach Hints At Starting Quarterback Change
Atlanta Falcons fans spent most of Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers wishing that starting quarterback Marcus Mariota would get benched. Those fans might get their wish moving forward. Head coach Arthur Smith hinted that a starting quarterback change is possible - and maybe even likely - as we move...
NFL Odds: Jets vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 12/4/2022
The New York Jets will travel to take on the Minnesota Vikings in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Jets-Vikings prediction and pick, laid out below. The New York...
NFL playoff picture Week 14: Eagles, Vikings lead NFC, Bills pass Chiefs in AFC
Who will be the top seeds in the NFL playoffs? We're almost 13 complete weeks into the season and some teams have given themselves a chance to be the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences for the NFL playoffs. ...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Vikings vs. Jets final injury report: Christian Darrisaw officially out
The Minnesota Vikings’ injury reports have been improving since Thanksgiving and that theme continued on Friday afternoon with their final week 13 injury report. Going into Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, the Vikings will only be without two players: left tackle Christian Darrisaw and recently activated tight end Ben Ellefson.
Bears QB Justin Fields appears set to start against Packers in NFL North battle at Soldier Field
Fields was a full participant in practice Friday for the second straight day and was listed without a designation on the team's final injury report.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 13: Wacky wins and bad beats
Bettors who took the moneyline and the Over in the Over/Under in the Washington Commanders-New York Giants suffered a double whammy Sunday. The game between longtime NFL rivals ended in a 20-20 tie, meaning bettors who took the moneyline on either side had their bet refunded, and Over 40.5 bettors lost by the slimmest of margins.
Watch Steelers TE Connor Heyward score his first NFL touchdown
The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 rookie class continues to impress this season. You already know about guys like Kenny Pickett, George Pickens and Jaylen Warren on offense. Now add tight end Connor Heyward to the list. Heyward connected with Heyward in the first quarter of Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons for a 17-yard touchdown which is the first of Heyward’s career.
Comments / 0