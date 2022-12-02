Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: Vres looks to continue Croatian legacy of basketballThe LanternColumbus, OH
New Academic Plan to bring changes to enrollment and acceptance, increase diversityThe LanternColumbus, OH
Coffee community: How Black Kahawa Coffee is uniting the people of ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
Straight No Chaser’s tour to stop by Columbus Friday at Palace TheatreThe LanternColumbus, OH
columbusnavigator.com
The Perfect Chicken Tenders Are Waiting For You On The East Side
There’s a new place to go when the craving for perfect fried chicken his. Located within the East Market, Just Chicken has a simple menu and an even simpler philosophy: to serve incredible fried chicken to Columbus. D’Andre and Mike wanted to find for that they were passionate about swell as food that people could get hyped for, and that’s when they landed on a chicken-based menu.
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: Lots of Local to Love at German Village’s The Red Stable
A souvenir shop in German Village embraces the rich history behind its 19th-century walls. The Red Stable, German Village Souvenirs & Gifts, located at 223 E. Kossuth St., sells locally-made products from over 100 artists and vendors throughout German Village and Ohio. The shop opened in 2016 and is owned by partners Jeff Smith and Stevo Roksandic.
columbusmessenger.com
Red Hen Cafe & Bakery opens in Plain City
A large group gathered recently for the grand opening of the Red Hen Cafe & Bakery, 542 W. Main St., Plain City. Owned by Renita Yoder, the cafe is open Monday-Saturday, 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. The breakfast menu includes homemade pastries and sandwiches. The lunch menu includes burgers, sandwiches, wraps and salads. Drinks, lattes, and coffees are offered, as well. For a full menu and ordering options, visit www.theredhen.cafe or call (614) 733-0421.
columbusmonthly.com
Food & Drink: Nida's Closing on High Street; 58 West Debuts in Logan
Nida’s Thai on High announced last week that it will be closing its full-service restaurant at 976 N. High St. after 14 years in business. Its last day will be Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a post on its social media accounts, Nida’s will keep its stall at the historic North Market. “Fourteen years have passed, and we are grateful beyond words for the recognition and support we have received. The outcome has exceeded our hopes and expectations. It is extremely difficult to call it quits, but Thai food is not easy to make and make well,” the post stated. “Given the challenges, especially at a time when staffing is awfully hard to maintain, the moment has arrived for this chapter in our lives to end. We do not want to fall short of what our guests deserve and have come to expect by being unable to live up to our vision.”
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Columbus Neighborhoods
Your favorite neighborhood is probably your own. Or maybe it’s the one you’d like to move into. Either way, our readers cast their votes in our annual “Best of” survey and for the second year in a row they named Clintonville as the number one Columbus neighborhood.
columbusunderground.com
Top 10 Columbus Suburbs
We asked our readers about the best suburbs in the region, and it should come as little surprise that the larger suburbs are at the top of the list. Of course, people love to vote for where they call home, and Dublin ended up headlining the list for the second year in a row.
614now.com
Restaurant chain closes its last remaining Columbus location
CoreLife, the National restaurant chain focused on health-conscious options, has closed its lone remaining Columbus location. The eatery announced the closure yesterday afternoon in a social media statement. “Thank you all for your continued support at CoreLife Lennox. Today we will be officially closing our doors,” the statement reads.
myfox28columbus.com
German Village Lights Preview
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tis the season to be jolly while taking a stroll through thousands of luminaries in German Village. Not Your Mama’s Craft Market Chelsey Hill shares details of " Village Lights 2022" with Good Day Columbus' Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco.
sciotopost.com
Circleville – Grandma Christmas Cookies by the Pound? Yes Please!
CIRCLEVILLE – Ever want a box of Grandma’s cookies? Ever want dozens of different kids of Grandma’s cookies? Ummm yes, please! The Circleville Presbyterian Church will have its annual cookie walk this Saturday, December 10th at 9 am. The Presbyterian Church is located at 134 East Mound Street in Circleville.
Ohio State alum helps build Columbus community through vintage clothing shop
Naz Thrift shop opens and hopes to make a difference as a clothing store. Credit: Sheron Colbert | Lantern Reporter. Tayla Davis’ Christian faith and love of fashion led her to open Naz Thrift, a vintage clothing business.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Ohio this week
A popular restaurant chain that rose to fame in recent years over its juicy chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and creamy shakes has just opened another new location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
Delaware Gazette
Holiday season underway in Berkshire Township
GALENA — While it’s not exactly the Griswold house, Berkshire Township has added Christmas decorations and lights at its hall on Rome Corners Road. There are lights around the front of the hall entrance, lights on two live trees that can be seen from the road, and a 21-foot tall “tree” containing 1,000 lights.
columbusmonthly.com
Giving: A Guide To Philanthropy | Discover 21 Ways to Volunteer in Columbus
Beyond the emotional and physical satisfaction that comes from assisting those in need, volunteer work provides a sense of purpose and community, as well as an opportunity to acquire a new set of skills. Central Ohio is home to an abundance of volunteer possibilities for anyone interested in offering their time or supporting a cause larger than themselves. Perhaps the most cumbersome aspect of volunteering is choosing from the hundreds of organizations in need of assistance, so we’ve selected a handful to get you started.
columbusmonthly.com
How Performing as a Drag King Made CCAD’s Melanie Corn a Better College President
The opportunity to lead Columbus College of Art & Design brought me to Central Ohio six years ago from an adulthood spent in California. But, little-known fact, my first visit to Columbus was actually in 1999, for what started as a typical academic conference but became a life-changing weekend—one that prepared me for my career as a college president better than much of what I learned in a formal classroom.
WSYX ABC6
Former officer turned Country Singer Frank Ray stops in Columbus ahead of upcoming tour
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Country Music Star Frank Ray takes over The Celeste Center on Friday, December 2nd to entertain fans! Frank, a former 10-year police officer and bilingual artist recently had his hit song “Country’d Look Good On You” break the Top 20 Charts. The musician joining Good Day Columbus for a sneak peak before joining Old Dominion for a 35-city US & Canada Arena tour starting in January.
cwcolumbus.com
Group collecting pet food to help seniors and their animals
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hospets collected dog and cat food at Alum Creek Dog Park this weekend. The effort benefits seniors in Delaware, Union, and Franklin Counties. The charity works year-round to provide food, temporary care, and more to people in need and their pets. The Hospets team shared...
MSNBC
Drag-themed storytime event canceled after protesting groups demonstrate outside venue
A crowd of protesters in Columbus, Ohio gathered around a church that was hosting a "Drag Queen Story Hour" event for children, ultimately causing the event's organizers to cancel. Among the protesters were members of the Proud Boys and others armed with long guns. Dec. 5, 2022.
cityscenecolumbus.com
Dublin resident completes his final marathon
Normally, overcast weather is not something people look forward to, but Jared Ellerbrock was overjoyed when he saw clouds overhead as he lined up for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon this fall. That wasn’t the only reason he was excited, though. The 41-year-old Dublin resident has been...
Jo-Ann Fabrics is Closing one Store in Ohio
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
