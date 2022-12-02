Nida’s Thai on High announced last week that it will be closing its full-service restaurant at 976 N. High St. after 14 years in business. Its last day will be Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a post on its social media accounts, Nida’s will keep its stall at the historic North Market. “Fourteen years have passed, and we are grateful beyond words for the recognition and support we have received. The outcome has exceeded our hopes and expectations. It is extremely difficult to call it quits, but Thai food is not easy to make and make well,” the post stated. “Given the challenges, especially at a time when staffing is awfully hard to maintain, the moment has arrived for this chapter in our lives to end. We do not want to fall short of what our guests deserve and have come to expect by being unable to live up to our vision.”

LOGAN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO