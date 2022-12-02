ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar scores late winner against Brazil, takes shirt off, high-fives referee... then gets sent off

By Conor Pope
It's 93 minutes into the final group stage game against Brazil and your country needs a win to have any chance of progressing.

Brazil haven't conceded a goal yet in the whole tournament. Before this game, they'd not even conceded a shot on target.

You're the captain, making a surging run into the box. A cross comes in. You meet it perfectly. Your header nestles into the corner.

You peel away to celebrate.

You're on a yellow already.

That doesn't matter.

The shirt is coming off, right?

Certainly, none of us here at FourFourTwo can blame Vincent Aboubakar for celebrating in the most perfect fashion. And we're pleased to see it didn't spoil his mood.

As he walked topless towards the referee, who already had both a yellow and red card in his hand, Aboubakar still had a smile on his face. He even gave the ref a high-five and gave him a little wave goodbye as he was given his marching orders.

In the end, it wasn't enough for Cameroon. A Switzerland victory over Serbia meant they nabbed the second-place spot behind Brazil, leaving the Indomitable Lions in an altogether domitable third.

But they leave with one of the greatest exits in World Cup history – especially when compared to Uruguay's ungracious departure earlier in the day, where irate players surrounded the referee on his way off the field.

