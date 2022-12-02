Read full article on original website
Room For One More? Former WWE Star Hints At Returning With Old Partner
She’s in too? There have been a lot of returns to WWE in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that they are wrapping up. While a lot of names have been around, it can also lead to some interesting theories about who might be on their way back next. This time, a former WWE talent is teasing a return of her own, which might take you a bit by surprise.
One More: Former WWE Star Wrestles Final Match Of Career
Everyone has to hang it up sometime. Wrestlers can have a hard time walking away from the industry as you never know how long it might be before they can get out of the ring. So often a wrestler might try to have one more run or one more match, making retirements fairly rare. Now though, one former WWE star has announced his retirement and had his last match.
WATCH: Wrestling Legend On Who Could Take Brock Lesnar In A Bar Fight
That would be a fight. Wrestling is a unique sport as while it is presented as a legitimate fight, the finishes are pre-determined and the wrestlers are tasked with working together to make the match work as well as possible. However, there are also questions about who would win should these matches be legitimate contests. Now one legend is chiming in on who he thinks could beat a top WWE star.
Not So Far: Scarlett Reportedly Pulled From SmackDown Dark Match, What May Have Happened
Not so fast? There is a lot that comes together to make a wrestling show work, but the most important is of course the wrestlers themselves. This means a promotion has to keep the roster fresh and moving in order to prevent things from getting stale. For some reason though, a WWE star was not allowed to return to the ring this week despite being ready to do so.
LOOK: Bianca Belair Enters Fashion And Fitness Competition (And SMASHES It)
It suits her. There are some incredible athletes in wrestling and a lot of them do not get the credit that they deserve for being so skilled at what they do. A big part of this is their fitness and athleticism, both of which can be overlooked. Sometimes you will see a wrestler get the accolades that they deserve for their efforts and another one certainly did that recently.
WATCH: Braun Strowman Gets Slapped Hard During WWE Dark Match
Does that make it a handicap match? There are so many wrestlers on the WWE roster that it can be difficult to find a way for everyone to get involved. Sometimes there just isn’t enough television time to fit everyone in and the best solution is to do something with the people after the show. That was the case last week and it turns out that someone not even in the match got involved.
WATCH: Huge Beatdown On Monday Night Raw, Popular Star Taken Out On Stretcher
It might be a bit. There are a lot of reasons to write a wrestler off of television, whether it is for the long term or the short term. Sometimes it might be done as a way to freshen someone up or as a way to boost up another wrestler for taking out their rival. It can lead to quite the return later on and now it seems that WWE has done both of those things at the same time.
Kevin Owens Says He Didn’t Enjoy His Universal Championship Run
The prizefighter didn’t like the prize. Kevin Owens was recently a guest on the After The Bell podcast with Corey Graves, revealing that he was not a fan of his 2016 Universal Championship Run. Below is a highlight from the interview:. “I used always to want more and more...
WRESTLING RUMOR: WWE Interested In Signing Second Generation Star
The next generation. One of the most important things a wrestling promotion can do is make sure that there is fresh talent being brought in. At some point the older wrestlers have to be phased out of the spotlight with new stars being moved up. That does not work if the stars are not brought in at some point and now WWE might have their eyes on another second generation star.
Put It On The Resume: WWE Team Tops PWI’s Tag Team 100 List
That’s an honor. There are all kinds of tag teams in the wrestling world today and some of them are among the most successful teams in a long time. It can mean a lot for a promotion to have a successful tag team division and it can make for some great moments when the best teams are out there. Now we are seeing one such team get some high praise throughout the industry.
Monday Night Raw Results – December 5, 2022
We are on our way to…well the Royal Rumble, but the show is so far away that it is hard to be that interested so far. As for this week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Matt Riddle and Elias, who are such a longstanding team. Other than that, it’s hard to say what we might be seeing this week so let’s get to it.
Ouch: Drew McIntyre Dealing With Medical Issue, Upcoming Title Match Changed
Get well soon. There are all kinds of ways for a wrestler to get hurt and you never want to see it happen. Injuries can come out of nowhere and change up a promotion’s plans all at once. That can lead to some last minute changes that can make things interesting, and that might be the case again as a WWE injury has caused a change of plans for an upcoming title match.
Clay-More: Update On Drew McIntyre’s Injury Status
That doesn’t sound so bad. There are all kinds of injuries a wrestler can deal with and once one takes place, the question instantly becomes how bad things are. An injury can keep someone on the shelf for the short term or a lot longer and that can create some issues. Now we know something else about an injury to a top WWE star and things could be a bit better than they seemed.
