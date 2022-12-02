Read full article on original website
The Best Books of the Year According to The New York Times
The staff of the New York Times Book Review released their 100 Notable Books of 2022 list a week ago featuring fiction, nonfiction, and poetry titles. They’ve since whittled this list down to 10 for their Best Books of 2022 list that was released today. The list is made...
These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors
Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
Bill Gates Just Said These Are Some Of His Top Five Favorite Books Of All Time
The billionaire typically releases a favorite book of the year list. But he switched it up on Monday and released some of his all-time favorites.
The Best Books of 2022, According to The Washington Post
The Washington Post throws its hat into the ring of early released end-of-year book lists with a roundup of 10 of the best books according to its editors and reviewers. The list includes a mix of fiction and nonfiction titles, with topics that range from colonialism to memoirs centering friendships. Among the authors are a Nobel Prize winner and a Kirkus Prize winner.
Best Fiction of 2022
The year’s best fiction included a remarkable number of groundbreaking story collections—some deeply interconnected like Oscar Hokeah’s and Jonathan Escoffery’s, others bound mostly by theme and setting, such as Manuel Muñoz’s. We also reveled in several major releases from well-established authors, including Celeste Ng, Ian McEwan, Yiyun Li and Gabrielle Zevin.
"Don't Let Boomers Lie To You" — People Are Feeling Super Validated After This Millennial Shared How Simple Life, Jobs, And Money Was For Their Grandparents Back In The Day
"When Boomers try to tell you life was hard during their lives, they're not telling the truth. The minimum wage almost always supported a decent living, as intended, while they were up-and-coming."
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, as well as a few others you may have missed from recent weeks. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Neil Diamond Surprises Opening Night Audiences Of His ‘A Beautiful Noise’ Musical With ‘Sweet Caroline’: Watch
Neil Diamond fanatics were already on cloud nine during the opening night of his Broadway musical A Beautiful Noise on Sunday, Dec. 4. But there were really in for a treat when the crooner, 81, surprised audiences at the Broadhurst theater with a rendition of his anthem “Sweet Caroline.”
The New York Times Bestseller List vs. Their Best of List for 2022
I’ve been keeping close track of the New York Times bestseller lists for several weeks now, and one thing I’ve noticed is just how much it differs from the “buzziest” books. If I was going based off online buzz, I’d think Babel by R.F. Kuang had the longest time on the bestseller list, and if I was looking at the Best of 2022 lists put out by major publications, I’d think it was Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver. In reality, though, the bestselling books are ones you’ve likely not heard about on the bookish internet: on any given week, they’re much more likely to be something like volume 27 in a long-running mystery series by James Patterson or David Baldacci.
‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ tunes still a holiday tradition after 57 years
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” has aired every year since 1965.
A true-life horror story: Stephen King gets ripped to shreds by Twitter vultures
Remember the days when Twitter was represented by a cute little blue bird. Might as well make it a gigantic and grotesque vulture now… just like one Stephen King himself might create in a book.
You Can Tour Ernest Hemingway's Florida Home and See Descendents of His Six-Toed Cats
Photo byAndreas Lamecker, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Ernest Hemingway was a world-famous author who is best known for novels like The Sun Also Rises and The Old Man and the Sea, for which he won the Nobel Prize. Although Hemingway spent part of his early life in Europe and his later life in Cuba, he lived in Key West, Florida from 1931 to 1939.
In ‘Turn Every Page’, Two Literary Giants Spar Over Topics Great And Small: “They Disagree Viciously About The Semicolon” – Contenders Documentary
At the age of 87, Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning author Robert Caro continues work on the fifth volume of his magisterial biography of Lyndon Baines Johnson. For every step of the journey on the LBJ books, and before that on his 1974 classic The Power Broker, one figure has been looking over his shoulder, as it were: the editor Robert Gottlieb. They occupy the very apex of their fields. The relationship between the literary titans is explored in the Sony Pictures Classics documentary Turn Every Page – The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb, directed by Lizzie Gottlieb (Robert Gottlieb’s...
Seven Books That Will Make You Smarter
The cover of a nonfiction book is like the hood of an automobile: Nudge it open, and you’ll find sentences like cylinders and pistons folded and coiled together, an engine ready to propel us toward answers to daunting questions. How did life begin? What is art for? What transpires inside our cells? How do our nation’s values hold up in an era of accelerating change? The best nonfiction does more than just assemble information. It takes a reader through curious landscapes, offering a deeper grasp of how the world moves and, most important, what moves it.
The 5 best novels of 2022, according to Mark Athitakis
We asked four book critics to pick their favorites books published in 2022. Here are Mark Athitakis' top 5 novels of the year.
Mayakovsky in New York: A Found Poem
When the Soviet poet Vladimir Mayakovsky visited America in 1925, he had to admit that there was something grand about the country. He was amazed by electricity and railroad stations. He stepped onto the Brooklyn Bridge, he wrote, “as a crazed believer enters a church”; of the skyscrapers, he marveled, “Some buildings are as high as the stars.” But he was aware of darker currents. A staunch Bolshevik, Mayakovsky felt that capitalism had made Americans money-obsessed. He also saw the racism teeming around him. Back in the Soviet Union, Mayakovsky published his observations in an account called “My Discovery of America.”
Between Friends: Letters of Vera Brittain and Winifred Holtby review – a strange sisterhood
The two writers’ correspondence is psychologically fascinating, revealing a complex friendship of intellectual striving, power play and passion
Harvard musical reimagines Jesus, Judas relationship as 'Gaysian love story'
A new Harvard University play portrays Judas Iscariot as a "queer" Asian American high schooler running for prom king who falls in love with Jesus Christ.
