FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Chamber Gives Award To Hope & Comfort Organization

FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce awarded its non-profit partner of the year award to Needham-based Hope & Comfort. The organization’s mission is to “provide essential hygiene products such as soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, menstrual products, and more to support and improve health, self-esteem and hygiene education of youth in MA, families in need in Massachusetts,” said MetroWest Chamber of Commerce CEO & president Jim Giammarinaro at the 127th annual meeting held at The Verve Hotel in Natick on November 16.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Mayor Appoints Fadden to the Bicycle, Pedestrian, & Trails Committee

FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has nominated William Fadden to the newly-created Framingham Bicycle, Pedestrian, & Trails Committee. If approved by the 11-member Framingham City Council at its Tuesday, December 6 meeting, McFadden will join District 5 resident Ben Gustafson and District 2 resident Laura Beck as member of the Committee, according to City documents.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Mayor Nominates 3 Men to 7-Member Veterans Council

FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has nominated 3 men to serve on the 7-member Veterans Council. Nominated to serve through June 2025 is Framingham Police Lt. Robert Downing. Lt. Downing spearheaded the revitalization of Veterans Memorial Park, next to the district court house. He is an U.S. Army Veteran and lives in District 4.
FraminghamSOURCE

Pianist Rudnytsky To Perform at Framingham Library December 11

FRAMINGHAM – Pianist Roman Rudnytsky will perform at the Framingham Public Library on Sunday, December 11 as part of the Bob Dodd Sunday Concert Series. The free concert takes place in the Costin room at the main Framingham Library from 3 to 4 p.m. It will also air on the Library’s YouTube channel live.
FraminghamSOURCE

Dorothea R. Cedrone, 88

FRAMINGHAM – Dorothea R. Cedrone, 88 of Framingham, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022 at Beaumont Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Lucille (George) Machiner. Dorothea was married to Amato Cedrone with whom she shared 68 years of marriage.
FraminghamSOURCE

Sisitsky Administration Wants New City of Framingham Grant Manager Position

FRAMINGHAM – The Sisitsky administration is seeking approval from the 11-member Framingham City Council to create a grant manager position. If approved by the legislative branch of government, the individual would “apply strategic methods in enhancing funding models, identifying new sources of funding, and developing sustainable and effective grants programs. Responsibilities include managing overall grant efforts, documenting payments and expenditure, optimizing the grant administration process, preparing progress reports, ensuring compliance with grant regulations, reviewing grant proposals, managing grant databases, engaging with outside agencies, and educating staff on policies and preparing financial reports.”
FraminghamSOURCE

Christa McAuliffe Library Hosting Gingerbread House Workshop

FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Library branch will hold a gingerbread house workshop for kids on December 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. The workshop is for kids in grades 1-5. Call the library to register. Gingerbread houses originated in Germany during the 16th century. The elaborate cookie-walled houses,...
FraminghamSOURCE

Coalition To Launch Framingham Together Website Monday

FRAMINGHAM – We at Framingham Together will launch our new website and community PSA’s on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. At this zoom Press Conference we will have four community leaders and board members speaking about the importance of the work of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in our community.
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham’s McClennan Pens Book on Ethical Voices

FRAMINGHAM – Ethics has always been his passion, but Public Relations Specialist, Mark McClennan never would have thought his first published book Ethical Voices: Practicing Public Relations with Integrity, would be named the #1 [in print] and #5 [on Kindle] new public relations book on Amazon. McClennan, who has...
thisweekinworcester.com

Beacon Auto Sales on Chandler Street Sold to Developers

WORCESTER - After over 60 years at 119-127 Chandler St., the operators of Beacon Auto Sales sold the one-acre parcel where their business sits on Nov. 29. Polar Views LLC, registered in January 2022 as managed by Daniel and Rebecca Yarnie of Sutton, purchased the property for $2.1 million. They plan to propose a three-story, 15-unit multi-family redevelopment of the property.
FraminghamSOURCE

Steven C. Serway, 71, Naval Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Steven C. Serway, 71, a resident of Framingham died on Friday November 25, 2022. Born in Rome, New York, he was the son of the late John & Marilyn (Heintz) Serway, and the husband of Ellen N. (Brett) Serway who survives him. Raised and educated in Rome,...
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting

Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
nerej.com

Salem State University renames school to honor late Cummings Properties president McKeown

Salem, MA A campus-wide event at Salem State University (SSU) celebrated the rededication of James McKeown School of Education. The ceremony follows a $10 million gift made to SSU this summer by Cummings Foundation, the nonprofit affiliate of commercial real estate firm Cummings Properties. “We are honored to remember our...
