MetroWest Chamber Gives Award To Hope & Comfort Organization
FRAMINGHAM – The MetroWest Chamber of Commerce awarded its non-profit partner of the year award to Needham-based Hope & Comfort. The organization’s mission is to “provide essential hygiene products such as soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, shampoo, menstrual products, and more to support and improve health, self-esteem and hygiene education of youth in MA, families in need in Massachusetts,” said MetroWest Chamber of Commerce CEO & president Jim Giammarinaro at the 127th annual meeting held at The Verve Hotel in Natick on November 16.
Framingham Mayor Appoints Fadden to the Bicycle, Pedestrian, & Trails Committee
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has nominated William Fadden to the newly-created Framingham Bicycle, Pedestrian, & Trails Committee. If approved by the 11-member Framingham City Council at its Tuesday, December 6 meeting, McFadden will join District 5 resident Ben Gustafson and District 2 resident Laura Beck as member of the Committee, according to City documents.
Framingham Mayor Nominates 3 Men to 7-Member Veterans Council
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Charlie Sisitsky has nominated 3 men to serve on the 7-member Veterans Council. Nominated to serve through June 2025 is Framingham Police Lt. Robert Downing. Lt. Downing spearheaded the revitalization of Veterans Memorial Park, next to the district court house. He is an U.S. Army Veteran and lives in District 4.
Garrahan Receives Business Leader of Year Award From MetroWest Chamber of Commerce
FRAMINGHAM – Bowditch & Dewey partner Katherine Garrahan was named the business leader of the year by the MetroWest Chamber of Commerce at its 127th Annual Meeting last month. “Kathy’s practice focuses on helping commercial non-profit and institutional clients address land use, zoning, permitting, acquisition, financing, and leasing matters....
Pianist Rudnytsky To Perform at Framingham Library December 11
FRAMINGHAM – Pianist Roman Rudnytsky will perform at the Framingham Public Library on Sunday, December 11 as part of the Bob Dodd Sunday Concert Series. The free concert takes place in the Costin room at the main Framingham Library from 3 to 4 p.m. It will also air on the Library’s YouTube channel live.
Dorothea R. Cedrone, 88
FRAMINGHAM – Dorothea R. Cedrone, 88 of Framingham, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022 at Beaumont Nursing Home after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Lucille (George) Machiner. Dorothea was married to Amato Cedrone with whom she shared 68 years of marriage.
Sisitsky Administration Wants New City of Framingham Grant Manager Position
FRAMINGHAM – The Sisitsky administration is seeking approval from the 11-member Framingham City Council to create a grant manager position. If approved by the legislative branch of government, the individual would “apply strategic methods in enhancing funding models, identifying new sources of funding, and developing sustainable and effective grants programs. Responsibilities include managing overall grant efforts, documenting payments and expenditure, optimizing the grant administration process, preparing progress reports, ensuring compliance with grant regulations, reviewing grant proposals, managing grant databases, engaging with outside agencies, and educating staff on policies and preparing financial reports.”
Boston Globe
Massachusetts enacted its most ambitious housing law in decades. Now the hard part is enforcing it.
John Gollinger is scrambling. Two months ago, Gollinger, the executive director of the Waltham Housing Authority, learned that the state is cutting its contribution to his budget next year by more than $300,000. That will almost certainly mean a reduction in services for people who live in public housing in...
Christa McAuliffe Library Hosting Gingerbread House Workshop
FRAMINGHAM – The Christa McAuliffe Library branch will hold a gingerbread house workshop for kids on December 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. The workshop is for kids in grades 1-5. Call the library to register. Gingerbread houses originated in Germany during the 16th century. The elaborate cookie-walled houses,...
Framingham Troop 21 Selling Wreaths This Weekend in Saxonville
FRAMINGHAM – Boy Scout Troop 21 will be selling wreaths today, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 in Saxonville. Stop by 1 School Street Saturday until 3 p.m. Sale continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wreaths start at $12.
City of Framingham Invites Public To Learn About Its Hazard Mitigation Plan on December 19
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Hazard Mitigation Plan Working Group is developing a plan that identifies and prioritizes actions the City can take to mitigate the impacts of natural hazards and climate change. Citizen participation is essential to this planning process. The input of Framingham residents, business owners, civic organizations,...
Coalition To Launch Framingham Together Website Monday
FRAMINGHAM – We at Framingham Together will launch our new website and community PSA’s on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 1 p.m. At this zoom Press Conference we will have four community leaders and board members speaking about the importance of the work of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in our community.
Framingham’s McClennan Pens Book on Ethical Voices
FRAMINGHAM – Ethics has always been his passion, but Public Relations Specialist, Mark McClennan never would have thought his first published book Ethical Voices: Practicing Public Relations with Integrity, would be named the #1 [in print] and #5 [on Kindle] new public relations book on Amazon. McClennan, who has...
thisweekinworcester.com
Beacon Auto Sales on Chandler Street Sold to Developers
WORCESTER - After over 60 years at 119-127 Chandler St., the operators of Beacon Auto Sales sold the one-acre parcel where their business sits on Nov. 29. Polar Views LLC, registered in January 2022 as managed by Daniel and Rebecca Yarnie of Sutton, purchased the property for $2.1 million. They plan to propose a three-story, 15-unit multi-family redevelopment of the property.
FraminghamSOURCE
Steven C. Serway, 71, Naval Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Steven C. Serway, 71, a resident of Framingham died on Friday November 25, 2022. Born in Rome, New York, he was the son of the late John & Marilyn (Heintz) Serway, and the husband of Ellen N. (Brett) Serway who survives him. Raised and educated in Rome,...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
Thrift stores are a great way to save money while buying household goods and clothing. Not only do these stores allow you to find great deals on the items you are looking for, they also benefit many charities. One charity in particular that benefits from Thrift Shop of Boston's donations is the Home for Little Wanderers.
Massachusetts Alliance For Portuguese Speakers Announces New Board Officers
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Alliance of Portuguese Speakers (MAPS) Board of Directors elected a new slate of officers for the 2022-2024 term at its monthly meeting on November 22. Antonio Massa Viana, Esq., of Sudbury, founder and Managing Attorney at Massa Viana Law, was elected as the health and...
Amazon Expands Partnership With Greater Boston Food Bank To Deliver Food to Distribution Center in Framingham
BOSTON – The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB), the largest hunger-relief organization in New England, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Amazon in order to provide nutritious food to those in need across Massachusetts. In support of the food bank’s mission to end hunger here, Amazon has...
nerej.com
Salem State University renames school to honor late Cummings Properties president McKeown
Salem, MA A campus-wide event at Salem State University (SSU) celebrated the rededication of James McKeown School of Education. The ceremony follows a $10 million gift made to SSU this summer by Cummings Foundation, the nonprofit affiliate of commercial real estate firm Cummings Properties. “We are honored to remember our...
Framingham Mayor To Hold Ceremony To Sign CSX Agreement To Purchase Bruce Freeman Rail Trail
FRAMINGHAM – Mayor Sisitsky is excited to announce the. corridor for Framingham’s section of the Bruce Freeman Rail Trail has been finalized!. marks a significant milestone for the Bruce Freeman Trail, as well as trails and connectivity. throughout Framingham and the region. The Mayor will be hosting a...
FraminghamSOURCE
