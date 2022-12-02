Read full article on original website
Barbara E. Boekell, 95, Wellsville
Barbara E. BOEKELL, 95, of Wellsville, NY, died Friday, December 2, 2022 in Highland Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Wellsville. Born January 22, 1927, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of John and Ruth Hann Baldwin. A graduate of Wellsville High School, she was employed by Reuning’s Bakery and Wellsville...
Roller Derby anyone ? See action-packed photo gallery of WNY teams
Following is a press release from EMRD, Enchanted Mountain Roller Derby, a non-profit organization which donates to local charities, a portion of the gate from each home bout. They are an amazing group of young women who work and play hard and then contribute to organizations which benefit greatly from their generosity. I’ve been their official photographer for many years and have missed the action for the last couple of COVID-interrupted seasons. Above is their team photo from this year which includes their new recruits for 2023.
Shane M. Weinreber, 43, Shongo
Shane M. WEINREBER, 43, of Shongo, NY, died Friday, December 2, 2022 in his home. Born August 14, 1979, in Wellsville, he was the son of Mark and Linda Skillman Weinreber. S. Shane attended Wellsville High School, owned and operated SW Sheetmetal in Shongo, and was employed by Mazza Mechanical Services in Olean, Bill Scott Heating, and Tim Shea Plumbing and Heating. He was a social member of Shinglehouse American Legion Post #530.
Marilyn Gillespie Foster, 86, Wellsville
Marilyn Gillespie Foster, at the age of 86, passed away peacefully at the Hart Comfort House on December 3rd, 2022. Marilyn was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on July 27th, 1936, to the late John and Marjorie Gillespie (Erie, PA). She is survived by her siblings, Phyllis Cowles, Dr. John Gillespie (Mary Beth), and Nancy Kilborn.
Genesee Valley Chorus to perform on Sunday December 11 in Wellsville
Choral group will present, “I Believe He Is The Son of God”. Featuring The Story of Jesus’s Birth in Choral Song, Plus Traditional Christmas Carols. Join us on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 3 PM for a musical treat. A reception follows the concert. Grace United Church 289...
Strong winds cause tense scene in Wellsville
Michael T. Baldwin Reports, photo courtesy of National Grid is not the actual scene. Strong winds and inclement weather toppled a tree onto a house trailer in the Town of Wellsville early Sunday. It happened on Hanchett Road (off Niles Hill Road) in Wellsville. The initial 911 dispatch indicated that...
“The Torch” comes to Alfred University this Wednesday to celebrate partnership
22-inch-long torch, to be carried and celebrated on Alfred’s campus. LAKE PLACID 2023 FISU WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES TORCH RELAY CELEBRATION COMES TO ALFRED UNIVERSITY ON DEC. 7. Opening Ceremony on January 12, 2023 – Purchase Tickets for Ceremonies and Games HERE. ALFRED, N.Y. — The Lake Placid 2023...
Charles “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgies Pizza, dies at 82
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Icon and business owner Charles E. “Pudgie” Cleary, founder of Pudgie’s Pizza and Subs, died early Sunday after injuries sustained from a stroke just days prior, he was 82. The news was confirmed by a member of the Cleary family, as well as, an obituary posted online. Born January 9, […]
Wellsville School Board of Education meets tonight, read full agenda
Appointments, resignations, testing taking data, and school lunches are highlights. WELLSVILLE CENTRAL SCHOOL WELLSVILLE, NEW YORK BOARD OF EDUCATION EXTENDED AGENDA Elementary School Multi-Purpose Room Tuesday, December 6, 2022 6:30 p.m. Regular Board Meeting. 1. Opening of the Meeting Pledge of Allegiance Mission Statement. 2. Executive Session – as needed...
Kucko’s Camera: 1930 Ford Model A located in Dansville
Today, John Kucko adds to his collection of cool and vintage car sightings with a 1930 Ford Model A located in Dansville.
Laraiso Construction & Geomatics Lab officially opens at Alfred State College
Joseph Laraiso along with Erin Vitale, chair of the civil engineering technology department, cut the ribbon for the new lab. ASC President Steven Mauro, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement Danielle White, and Dean of the School of Architecture, Management, and Engineering Technology watch on. The Joseph S. Laraiso Construction &...
Two seriously injured after hitting school in Warsaw
WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two men are fighting for their lives after slamming into the library at Warsaw Central School on Friday. Authorities say one man ran a stop sign, t-boned another truck and then both crashed into the building. Police say the truck was going 80 mph at the time of impact after he […]
Olean Man Charged with Two Felonies in Allegany Larceny
An Olean man was charged with multiple felonies in an Allegany larceny Friday. New York State Police located 41-year-old David J. Nickola in Ellicottville and charged him with two counts of felony possession of a forged instrument. Nickola was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in...
Large fire burns warehouse in Elmira Heights
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY (WETM) – Multiple fire departments are working at a large structure fire on Prescott Avenue in Elmira Heights. Around 4:45 p.m., fire units were called to the report of a structure fire. Multiple additional departments have been called for assistance. The traffic in the area is very congested and it is recommended […]
Two trucks crashed into Warsaw school building
WARSAW, N.Y. – All students and staff are safe after two trucks crashed into the elementary school in Warsaw. That’s according to an email sent from the school district to parents. Two trucks crashed into the school on West Buffalo Street around 2:00 p.m. on Friday. Students in...
Almost A Foot Of Lake Effect Snow Coming To Western New York
The winter weather is coming back to Western New York and it is bringing the snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Wyoming, and Southern Erie counties starting on Wednesday afternoon. Another cold front will be moving across the area and besides a drop in our...
Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season
New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
Six charged in connection to March 2022 Fat Daddy’s raids
PENN YAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Six people and an unnamed seventh party have been charged in a 24-count indictment in connection to the raids at the Penn Yan and Watkins Glen Fat Daddy’s early this spring. In an indictment dated Nov. 18, 2022, the Yates County County Grand Jury charged Jamie Walker, Corey Keller, Kelly […]
Olean Man Charged with Assault Of Juvenile
An Olean man has been accused of assaulting a juvenile. The Olean Police’s Criminal Investigation Unit arrested 39-year-old Brandon Gould on Sunday after a complaint was received regarding alleged sex with a juvenile. Gould was charged with a felony Criminal Sexual Act and arraigned in Olean City Court. He...
Giant Food Mart will celebrate SHOP LOCAL next week with amazing sales, raffles, and giveaways
7 Days of Unbeatable Deals starts Sunday December 4. Giant Food Mart has been the heart of the village of Wellsville for decades. The relationship between other downtown businesses and Giant is very important for mutual success. Very rarely do shoppers only visit Giant while downtown, and Main Street shoppers very often make a run into the grocery store before heading home. The new owners of Giant Food Mart undestand this relationship very well and will be celebrating that all next week.
